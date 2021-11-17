Reggae Boyz Team, is Theodore ‘Tappa’ Whitmore to be Blamed? TVJ Sports Commentary – Nov 16 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Well said Mr Tracy.
Fist Bawn, Are you kidding me!!!! When Chelsea sack lampard was he on the pitch when his defenders failed to stop the ball from going into their net???? Lampard was not on the field when Chelsea players failed to convert their chances, but still Chelsea fired him and get better coach and look how they are performing better. Some Jamaican are sometimes so clueless and stubborn. Tapa should have been sack already!!! Is this a joke???? Give him more years and watch Jamaica suffer and continue fail.
Agree
Madness u a tlk bredda
@Jason Morgan Thomas tuchel get a ready mek team remember him have a classic team like psg an still fail to win champion league an remember lampard rebuild Chelsea them just never give him the time thats all but but jamaica side nuh ready cause all now i don’t see them send a solid pass to each other
@jamaican meek Mills I understand what you are trying to say, but please understand the principles my friend! for how long as Tapa been the coach for Jamaica??? It’s been years now and Jamaica team can’t even hold ball possession for a minute. They played with with no chemistry, lacking sense of purpose, no style, and no philosophy. These things don’t necessarily come from players! It’s the coach job to implement a proper system and style of play. It’s very sad that the Jamaican people failed to see that this coach does not have the credentials to make Jamaica football team immensely competitive!!!
@Jason Morgan well said
Madness
Who pick him fren a the balla pick dem
When there is a problem you fix it, when you wait until the problem get worse, it ago cost you & a that a reach the Jff
Well said I agree
Then do watch them then cah Tracy a talk the truth @jason Morgan
@Jason Morgan you can’t mixed Chelsea with us give the coach a chance
and start cuss the players and see if we don’t get results
@Rennai Allen Please understand the principles my friend!! No one is mixing Jamaica with Chelsea. Just look at the principles! Also, for how long as he been the coach for Jamaica??? It’s been years now and Jamaica team can’t even hold ball possession for a minute. They played with with no chemistry, lacking sense of purpose, no style, and no philosophy. These things don’t necessarily come from players! It’s the coach job to implement a proper system and style of play. It’s very sad that the Jamaican people failed to see that this coach does not have the credentials to make Jamaica football team immensely competitive!!!
Very Good.
Tappa not making good enough selection watson and fisher should never play for jamaica again
Mr. Tracy. Let me correct you. At that time Jamaica had one of the best coaches in the world. Because the man said the Jamaica program isn’t good dem run him. If that coach Mr. Ren was the coach now looking at these feeble teams Jamaica playing against we would be on our way to the world cup easily without a sweat. Witmore and the body needs to go. This crop of players are far better than of those back then, without a doubt. Those boys then had the right coach and had all the responsibility on his head. So either you do your job or out. Which I agree with. How witmore nu gwan yet? Pack and go and the rest. A friend and company a run JFF THATS WHY IT CAN’T GET BETTA. So dont come talk foolishness. When you even look at most of the players’ age dem old like swine flu. We need technique and skills on and off the ball. Also, how to finish. We once taught it is strength kickball and nothing nu so. With the right technique, the ball shot like a gun. What I am getting at is, it is placement, not power. Witmore can play not teach. Fat from.
Stop your nonsense maverick, tappa is not a real coach, fire him already!!
What is missing here is respect!
We as a people we don’t respect our own!
But we show respect to outsiders that’s the main reason here!
Jamaica football na go noweh under Tappa. A d fus side mi see can change suh. 10 generation a balla pass through da side ya every 3 years. Dem nuh have no side or sense.
I remember when they sent Tappa to the UK for a crash course in coaching ! It was with a fourth tier team and in honesty Tappa hasn’t reached that level . Blame the people who put him in that position , Tappa just like I Cricket and Netball Coaches just don’t have the ability/capabilities to perform at International level .
Glad you express that sentiment. A coach is as good as his players.The coach main areas are preparation, selection,deployment and motivation as is possible.
So Jamaica well want to go world cup fi do what? Lol fi get 10 nil every match..if dem can’t even beat el salvador a how dem ago beat the big European teams dem
an tappa will never b on the field so get some1 who can do the job
How him change him mouth?..seems like him get page from some MoBay gangsters..because Maverick same one did a seh Tappa fi guh..suh how him mouth backfire?..him really get page!
..but fun n joke aside..him have a point..a di man dem pon di field fi play..di coach only can give orders!!
I don’t agree Panama game was base on poor selection