107 comments

    1. @Jake No one, really? So what happened to all the protestors, disappeared into windowless vans? We all know what Putin does to political prisoners.

    2. @Deborah Freedman They were probably released already, just like every other time over the last 20 years someone has been arrested at an anti-Putin protest (and getting arrested is the rare exception, not the norm). We have to do this another way, though; where is your PROOF that any one of them was killed?

    1. Helping the Ukranians is more helpful than praying. They need weapons and manpower to preserve freedom, not your silly prayers!

    2. When Vietnamese reclaimed Saigon from American invaders, America called it “the fall of Saigon”. This means if Ukraine takes back Kyiv, it’ll be called the “fall of Kyiv”???

    5. @иван ларьков( Ivan larkov) A super evil empire more like. Putin is stealing your money hand over fist and he laughs all the way to the bank. How rich would your country be if it was not a pariah of the world and attacked free democratic governments.

    3. @mark burnett
      Something that maybe true is already thought provoking and hence better than heartful but dumb comments like prayers for Ukraine

  4. The deepest respect to Ukrainians for fighting back .. And respect to Poland for being so hospitable and taking thousands of Ukrainians..

    3. Help. 🛑 Don’t leave YouTube comments, take action. Charities to help: Doctors Without Borders, Voices of Children Foundation, UNICEF. 🇺🇦

    4. @New Profile, So What? They are real as your worthless existence. But you trust man to tell you their is no God. The cause of all this conflict is Godlessness. Everything is related. And what is happening now is punishment. We did to ourselves. You get the leader you deserve. Face the truth. Face it. Every human must answer to God.

    1. Putin protected his country from sanction coming to Russia. He has sanction proofed most of it. We are going to suffer for Ukrainians in this country. Start drilling for oil.

      Let Russia negotiate with Ukraine. And European nations make sure Ukraine agrees to the deal. Peace is possible. War mongering liberal media /war is unacceptable.

    2. @Luke Wayne So cow-towing to vicious psychopaths who seek only world domination, & who care NOTHING for your life OR the lives of others is the new conservative schick ?! I am a conservative son. And you can take that bullshit somewhere else. Because you’ve clearly lost your mind & we don’t want dumb fools like you *anywhere* near OUR party.

    2. Trump instigated this war and everyone is still chanting “let’s go Brandon “ let’s face it trump will not be running for president anytime soon

    4. @Tim Minh war technically started in 2014 after the russian backed president was overthrown by rioters and regime change occured. Fueled when Ukranian president at that time denounced economic and other types of deals with the EU and favored closer ties with Russia instead. This regime change was also assisted by the west/NATO. Regions in the east ukraine supported the Russian backed president and didn’t accept this new western government. So civil war broke out in Donbass region that has been on going for 8 years to this day. Ukranian army tried countless of times of invading the separtist held areas that wanted to rejoin Russia but failed. So as we all know now. Russia has decided to fight back and invade Ukraine. This decision is also mainly fueled by Ukraines ambition of wanting to join NATO, which Russia is against.

      Reply

    1. @James Ryan it’s not Biden’s fault that his policies have us producing over a million barrels of oil a day less, and importing the largest amount of Russian oil in over a decade? Good luck getting people to believe that!!!

    2. @James Ryan Here’s how much you idiots support Putin: 200K barrels a day at current market prices = $20,000,000/day, $140M/week, $600M a month

    5. @Mark As I said, only right wing lunatics believe that no matter what the facts say. You didn’t answer my question. Are you willing to pay double for your gas for the next couple of years? It seems a small price to pay to stick it to Putin.

  8. My love my prayers to Ukrainian citizens and country’s! standings strong and United, GOD will watching over all of the Ukrainian citizens and country’s,have faith and hope, Will to dependent what is yours.And it belongs to Ukraiian. ❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏

  9. I kinda appreciate the reporter knowing the difference between an APC and an MBT. Also bonus points for knowing what kind of tank it was.

    Reply

    5. @Evasion Survival, Alaska actually, the t72 is essentially the same tank as the t90 but the 90 is an upgrade. . The T80 is a heavier tank. I use to be an imagery analyst in the army and soviet equipment is something I had to know very well.

    1. You would be amazed at how fast an APC can go. I was driving down a highway in Metro Manila at 60 mph, when an APC zoomed past. But the APC had big rubber wheels not threads. 😃😃😃😃

    2. I was in the US Marines and we did training with the US Army. You can feel those tanks rolling near by. They’re also rather fast for their size. Its a scary thing thinking of them coming for you.

    5. russians don’t just shoot unarmed civilians with no molotovs…. but we will bomb unevacuated apartment blocks utilizing guerrilla tactics.

    1. Yall do know ukrainians and russia and all Baltic countries are racist so black people don’t support neither and ukrainians have thousands of neo nazis and before you say I’m lying look it up yourself it goes back years youtube vids Google whatever u need for proof

  13. This is unforgivable by Russia and they need to be punished for what they’ve done. Pray for Ukraine 🇺🇦 🙏🏻 🇺🇦

    1. @John Damon Walls so wrong.Thing is,those troops r given command not to engage till today becouse Zelenski lied that he will reconsider negotiations .Do you really think that with satellite images etc.Russians didnt know where opponent r stationed???By the way ,you dont fight own brother with knife,u do it with your fists..if it came to knife that’s different story.
      I gonna tell you just to wait to see whats gonna happen in next 2 days.
      War ends Thursday latest.
      P.s What you seeing in Ukraine right now r just expedition troops.Elite of Russian army is dedicated for something else which coming soon.Hold your panties

    2. @UrGreatestEnemy You are misinformed about the NATO. The NATO is a defensive alliance which means that nobody has to feel threatened by the NATO unless they want to start a war of aggression against a country that is part of the NATO. No country, no matter whether part of the NATO or not, has the right to start a war of agression against another country. A country who does that, like currently Russia in Ukraine breaches International Law (Article 2 Number 4 Charta of the United Nations). If a country that is part of the NATO starts a war of aggression against another country the other countries in the NATO don’t need to help that country. As you realized the US has illegally invaded several countries since they are part of the NATO, still the other members of the NATO were never forced to help them because that is not what the NATO is for. The other NATO members will just help you if they are certain that you have been attacked and that you are not the aggressor.
      As long as no NATO member is attacked the NATO sees itself as an organization to keep peace in this world. The NATO has even worked together with Russia and many other countries that are not part of the NATO in the past to achieve that goal: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Partnership_for_Peace.
      The NATO is also not an alliance against Russia. Russia could have even joined the NATO in the past (before they started war with other countries) if they would have wanted to.

    4. @ISHOWSPEED CLIPS dont ask from them to be objective,they think that they r above all of us,untouchable and they will never admit what kind of crimes they committed around the world.But justice is maybe slow but comes to everyone at end.
      They will be punished ,i insure you,

  14. It’s turning into a nightmare situation for the Russian military if the war turns into a non-conventional warfare, a Guerrilla war. Every civilian could be a “Freedom Fighter” hiding and waiting for an opportunity to strike against you. The Russian military will be viewed as an enemy occupation force, having to subdue a large population under harsh treatment to keep their own casualties low against opponents that wears civilian clothing, and are not in military uniform. The Russians might control territories, but they will not be able to control the population if they people doesn‘t want them in their country.

    Reply

    1. All the Russians need to do is to surround Kyiv. No guerilla war. Cut the food, water and energy supplies and wait as long as it takes.

    2. @Castorp 1981 Or as believe Kissinger told Nixon during the Vietnam war – “You could use nuclear weapons to kill everyone in that place, but I wouldn’t call that a win!” – If you have the need to invade a country in order for them to “accept your help”, then they don’t really want your “help”…

    4. @Castorp 1981 They won’t do that. This is as much “public relations” as anything. He’s bragging about the military power. Wait until the toz sun thermo weapons are launched. He’ll make sure news crews are there to cover it. We’ll stop promoting him and then he can do even more heinous sh*t in darkness. Boy bit off more than he can chew and doesn’t care if the world burns around him. That’s what you get when you ‘elect’ a narcissistic pig who’s about to turn 70

    1. @California Plant-Based Eater yeah, I don’t know. The whole time he was telling that woman to calm down before she escalated the situation. Like, are you kidding me? They ARE the situation. Bombing apartments and schools. Taking probably the most dangerous territory on the planet through violence and stupidity (chernobyl), swarming the nation with tanks..I hate being so powerless. Even if I was there and had a gun in my hands, I’d probably not be much help at all. I can’t imagine how scared the children must be. The selfishness of powerful men is beyond disgusting.

      Reply

      Reply

      Reply

    5. @Decaying Corpse
      We are supposed to trust one of the biggest proponents of the Russia collusion hoax — to tell the truth about what is currently going on in Russia and Ukraine

  18. respect for the ukrainian people and every journalist who risks their lives to provide us truthful information

    1. ​@K H

      The Bears Claws: Hypersonic missiles
      : More Tanks than all of NATO combined
      : More #’s and much more advanced anti Aircraft artillery than NATO
      : and don’t forget THE MOST NUKES
      :200,000 Troops already at the border, and not a single trans faeire amongst them.

    5. first US told Ukraine they will help them and now They are saying God Bless Ukraine

      NATO = NO ACTION TALK ONLY.
      US and its kids Allies in NATO push Ukraine to fight one on one with Russia Stop giving false hope to innocent Ukraine.

      I am Russian Supporter

  19. Respect for Ukraine and their spirit to fight this unnecessary war by Putin war doesn’t bring solutions everyone wants peace Stay Strong Slava Ukraine 🇺🇦 🙏🏻

    1. magine if Russia was building huge military bases in Cuba and Mexico.. How would the United States react!!! So, I do not blame Russia..America has no right to interfere in Russia’s affairs..because America went to Iraq And she destroyed it even though it was thousands of kilometers away from her, and then she said she made a mistake and there are no nuclear weapons

