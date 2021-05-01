Remembering Jamaican Journalist Michael Sharpe – Funeral

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more #TVJ videos visit –
Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjlive #MichaelSharpe
R.I.P Michael 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
Rip michael you where a part of every jamaican house old ,and u will be greatly miss
R.I.P Michael Sharpe condolences to your families and friends 🙏
I wish he was here. Would love to hear he is story and covid experience. SIP
Rest in peace michael sharpe you will Be missed.
Condolences to his family members and colleuges.
I’m Heartbroken cause michael sharpe Died.
Rest in peace michael condolences To His family And members.
1:04:29 the best for me. RIP Mr. Sharpe
One of my favorite journalists. Really loved his personality ❤. I am really missing you Michael 😢. RIP 🙏
Walk good Sir Sharpe… never saw it coming but God knows best🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾Rest in Eternal Peace…Condolences to his family and friends❤️❤️🇯🇲🇯🇲 Excellent singing Commander can just see Michael just smiling👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
Sleep in perfect peace Michael Sharpe 🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
He contributed so much to humanity. RIP Michael Sharpe.
A life well lived.A voice that will never leave my memory. Rest in peace now in the arms of Jesus.
Rip jamaica loves you Michael.
A very creative jernalist rest in peace Micheal
A very creative jernalist rest in peace Micheal
Rest in peace Michael
Wowww wish he never passed man kmdt smh such a good journalist enu smh my condolences to his whole entire family,friends and coworkers
I wish he was here one of the best journalists in JAMAICA 🇯🇲 We miss you R. I. P.