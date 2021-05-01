Remembering Jamaican Journalist Michael Sharpe – Funeral

TOPICS:
Remembering Jamaican Journalist Michael Sharpe - Funeral 1

May 1, 2021

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more #TVJ videos visit –

Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjlive #MichaelSharpe

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

20 Comments on "Remembering Jamaican Journalist Michael Sharpe – Funeral"

  1. Onika Barnes | April 28, 2021 at 3:09 PM | Reply

    R.I.P Michael 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

  2. Patricia Lewis | April 28, 2021 at 3:20 PM | Reply

    Rip michael you where a part of every jamaican house old ,and u will be greatly miss

  3. Amelia Chamberlain | April 28, 2021 at 3:46 PM | Reply

    R.I.P Michael Sharpe condolences to your families and friends 🙏

  4. Marlon Scott | April 28, 2021 at 3:50 PM | Reply

    I wish he was here. Would love to hear he is story and covid experience. SIP

  5. Kadya Heslop | April 28, 2021 at 3:52 PM | Reply

    Rest in peace michael sharpe you will Be missed.

  6. Shawnette Campbell | April 28, 2021 at 3:52 PM | Reply

    Condolences to his family members and colleuges.

  7. Kadya Heslop | April 28, 2021 at 3:55 PM | Reply

    I’m Heartbroken cause michael sharpe Died.

  8. Kadya Heslop | April 28, 2021 at 3:57 PM | Reply

    Rest in peace michael condolences To His family And members.

  9. Andre | April 29, 2021 at 2:03 AM | Reply

    1:04:29 the best for me. RIP Mr. Sharpe

  10. Karlene Gabbidon | May 1, 2021 at 12:48 PM | Reply

    One of my favorite journalists. Really loved his personality ❤. I am really missing you Michael 😢. RIP 🙏

  11. Milo772 | May 1, 2021 at 12:50 PM | Reply

    Walk good Sir Sharpe… never saw it coming but God knows best🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾Rest in Eternal Peace…Condolences to his family and friends❤️❤️🇯🇲🇯🇲 Excellent singing Commander can just see Michael just smiling👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

  12. kareen hamil | May 1, 2021 at 12:54 PM | Reply

    Sleep in perfect peace Michael Sharpe 🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  13. M P65 | May 1, 2021 at 4:50 PM | Reply

    He contributed so much to humanity. RIP Michael Sharpe.

  14. Marjorie Dennis | May 1, 2021 at 5:12 PM | Reply

    A life well lived.A voice that will never leave my memory. Rest in peace now in the arms of Jesus.

  15. Ouida Hamilton | May 1, 2021 at 5:26 PM | Reply

    Rip jamaica loves you Michael.

  16. Kenneth McLaughlin | May 1, 2021 at 5:29 PM | Reply

    A very creative jernalist rest in peace Micheal

  17. Kenneth McLaughlin | May 1, 2021 at 5:29 PM | Reply

    A very creative jernalist rest in peace Micheal

  18. Marvalyn Tracey | May 1, 2021 at 6:17 PM | Reply

    Rest in peace Michael

  19. Marq Collins | May 1, 2021 at 6:41 PM | Reply

    Wowww wish he never passed man kmdt smh such a good journalist enu smh my condolences to his whole entire family,friends and coworkers

  20. Barbara Richards | May 1, 2021 at 7:26 PM | Reply

    I wish he was here one of the best journalists in JAMAICA 🇯🇲 We miss you R. I. P.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.