Renowned ABC News journalist Cokie Roberts, among the first female broadcast reporters to cover the highest levels of U.S. government, died Tuesday due to complications from breast cancer, her family and the network said. She was 75. Aired on 9/18/19
Remembering The Life And Legacy Of Cokie Roberts | Morning Joe | MSNBC
RIP 🙁
Yes, may she rest in peace. Condolences to her family and loved ones.
@Ciara ooh She was a Propogandist tool.
A journalist with a political narrative
@Roger Out A real journalist wouldnt blame a political leader for the actions of individuals
@Troy Stocker Trump controls the minds and hearts of his misguided lost followers! Sooo there’s that!!!!
@science wins The Federally controlled school system did a good job indoctrinating you.
R.I.P Cokie Roberts.
Such a nice and intelligent lady. The world is a poorer place without Ms. Roberts. You will always be remembered.
The problem is that those “rumors” came from the voices in your head..
@She’s my President link please?
I’m quite certain you’re hallucinating again. That’s another symptom of TDS..
Ms. Roberts, an intellectual powerhouse and one of the great thinkers of our time will be missed… RIP
She TRULY WAS one of The Great Champions of Humanity, a REAL Journalist. … It’s important to acknowledge Her RIGHT NOW when her fearless brand of ruthless Truth Seeking is mortally threatened.
a journalist called nasty by Trump can consider that a mark of honor that they are doing their job, presenting truth to power. Thanks Cokie!
So What Happend To MSNBC… Because You People Have Lied To The American People For How Long Now.
Ron So anything that is negative about Trump is a lie? You poor poor puppet!!
@science wins doesn’t this segment suppose to be about remembering The Life And Legacy Of Cokie Roberts?
Goodbye Cokie… I’ve been watching you all my life it seems. Heavens gain is our loss.
Always a class act and spot on in her journalism.
R.I.P. Cokie.
Once, twice, three times a lady.
Wasn’t always on the same page as Ms. Roberts but I would listen to her.
I thought she came across as honest so if she had nothing good to say about the chaos president it was probably for good reason.
Best wishes to her family. Regards.
What a woman!!!👍♥️
journalists with the likes of Cokie Roberts ARE NOT supposed to doing so much @$$-kissing with empowered buffoon like Trump by being utterly blindly followed his commands, their job is to report facts and debunking lies, and the likes of Trump, William Barr and the sorry excuse called herself a human being, better known as Michelle Malkin have the audacity to call the likes of her agents of “fake news”?? Who the f*** are you to tell us HOW TO THINK?! If I have to count the sins of Trump and Malkin in one hour, that list would be so long that even God would stop me from counting and says: “I get your points” and judge them with extreme prejudice. We should be HONORING the likes of Gwen Ifill and Cokie Roberts instead of ridiculing them at every single f***ing turns like some classless jack@$$es and yes-men and trying to brainwash their lies. If the likes of Trump can’t handle criticisms and force them into writing propaganda instead, quoting former “Top Gear” host Jeremy Clarkson, they can go f*** off …. 4 LIFE!!!!