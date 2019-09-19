Remembering The Life And Legacy Of Cokie Roberts | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
September 19, 2019

 

Renowned ABC News journalist Cokie Roberts, among the first female broadcast reporters to cover the highest levels of U.S. government, died Tuesday due to complications from breast cancer, her family and the network said. She was 75. Aired on 9/18/19
31 Comments on "Remembering The Life And Legacy Of Cokie Roberts | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Commodore RuhRoh Raggy | September 18, 2019 at 10:57 AM | Reply

    RIP 🙁

  2. Troy Stocker | September 18, 2019 at 11:21 AM | Reply

    A journalist with a political narrative

  3. Dittzx | September 18, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    R.I.P Cokie Roberts.

  4. Chris Lee | September 18, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

    Such a nice and intelligent lady. The world is a poorer place without Ms. Roberts. You will always be remembered.

  5. She's my President | September 18, 2019 at 11:35 AM | Reply

    • Roger Out | September 18, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    • She's my President | September 18, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    • Roger Out | September 18, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    • She's my President | September 18, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

  6. Claudy TheArtist | September 18, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    Ms. Roberts, an intellectual powerhouse and one of the great thinkers of our time will be missed… RIP

  7. snowflake melter | September 18, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

  8. Mark Marsh | September 18, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    She TRULY WAS one of The Great Champions of Humanity, a REAL Journalist. … It’s important to acknowledge Her RIGHT NOW when her fearless brand of ruthless Truth Seeking is mortally threatened.

  9. MrBisque | September 18, 2019 at 1:22 PM | Reply

    a journalist called nasty by Trump can consider that a mark of honor that they are doing their job, presenting truth to power. Thanks Cokie!

  10. Ron Wuerch | September 18, 2019 at 1:39 PM | Reply

    So What Happend To MSNBC… Because You People Have Lied To The American People For How Long Now.

  11. 1afrosnow | September 18, 2019 at 2:01 PM | Reply

    Goodbye Cokie… I’ve been watching you all my life it seems. Heavens gain is our loss.

  12. Shawn Smith | September 18, 2019 at 3:03 PM | Reply

    Satan called another one home.🇺🇸

  13. sick of the BULLS#!} | September 18, 2019 at 3:21 PM | Reply

    Always a class act and spot on in her journalism.

  14. Dann Marceau | September 18, 2019 at 3:45 PM | Reply

    R.I.P. Cokie.

  15. ruth depew | September 18, 2019 at 3:51 PM | Reply

    Once, twice, three times a lady.

  16. james west | September 18, 2019 at 4:50 PM | Reply

  17. Susan Stiles | September 18, 2019 at 5:20 PM | Reply

    Wasn’t always on the same page as Ms. Roberts but I would listen to her.
    I thought she came across as honest so if she had nothing good to say about the chaos president it was probably for good reason.
    Best wishes to her family. Regards.

  18. Nan Matau | September 18, 2019 at 6:02 PM | Reply

  19. Rose Geaber | September 18, 2019 at 7:46 PM | Reply

    What a woman!!!👍♥️

  20. Jeff Ng | September 18, 2019 at 9:23 PM | Reply

    journalists with the likes of Cokie Roberts ARE NOT supposed to doing so much @$$-kissing with empowered buffoon like Trump by being utterly blindly followed his commands, their job is to report facts and debunking lies, and the likes of Trump, William Barr and the sorry excuse called herself a human being, better known as Michelle Malkin have the audacity to call the likes of her agents of “fake news”?? Who the f*** are you to tell us HOW TO THINK?! If I have to count the sins of Trump and Malkin in one hour, that list would be so long that even God would stop me from counting and says: “I get your points” and judge them with extreme prejudice. We should be HONORING the likes of Gwen Ifill and Cokie Roberts instead of ridiculing them at every single f***ing turns like some classless jack@$$es and yes-men and trying to brainwash their lies. If the likes of Trump can’t handle criticisms and force them into writing propaganda instead, quoting former “Top Gear” host Jeremy Clarkson, they can go f*** off …. 4 LIFE!!!!

