  1. “Women, life, freedom”

    This is the hard lesson for Iranian authorities to respect human rights.
    Thank you for covering Iranian women’s movement.

    3. @çõłłîņ every human has three rights life liberty and the pursuit of happiness these are unalienable rights granted to you not by government or by Authority but by God I’m atheist there is no God but that’s not the point

    1. @dave h
      Iran 100% Muslim
      Where u got this ? 😂
      They are 60% Muslim the other 40 includ athiest Christian zoristani jew ….

  4. NO ONE SHOULD DIE JUST BECAUSE YOU HAVE A OPINION! YOUR OPINION IS WHAT MAKES YOU DIFFERENT!
    R.I.P. LADIES
    3. @Los Kauz ye like saying woman don’t want to wear hijab by force is a death sentence in Iran

  5. One question: Will the freedom-loving people of the world stand by the Iranian nation this time? There is not much hope from the politicians.

    1. No they will not. Because It is not in their agenda to criticise Muslims for regressive Hijab

  6. I can’t believe CNN finally took the time to report on this… It should be much bigger news, but I’m glad they’ve made an effort.

  8. And who are controlling these so called “moral police”? Are they free from every fault/guilt to cast the stone?

    3. Religious moderates are, in large part, responsible for the religious conflict in our world, because their beliefs provide the context in which scriptural literalism and religious violence can never be adequately opposed.” -Sam Harris

  11. Claiming someone dies by suicide and then pressuring the deceased famimily to save face is absolutely despicable

    1. Religious moderates are, in large part, responsible for the religious conflict in our world, because their beliefs provide the context in which scriptural literalism and religious violence can never be adequately opposed.” -Sam Harris

    4. @Zenithx3 why don’t you hold the evil men accountable and simply blame religopn as a scapegoat ? By your logic religious humans can always blame Satan when they do something bad . literally your logic

  12. Absolutely heartbreaking . What a disgusting way of that country to treat their civilians. She obviously did not kill herself . Poor girl .

    1. @S D To move to another country you need to have things like money, the ability to travel, personal documents (passport) ect. All of these things are denied to women in Iran, they are prisoners in their own country.

  15. Knowing these are not accidents… not allowing happiness in life and you want respect for what covering it up is mind boggling… may they all Rest In Peace

  16. The freedoms we take for granted in America people from other countries just want what they rightly deserve. My hearts go out to these innocent lives and their families. May they get true justice and redemption one day.

    1. Religious moderates are, in large part, responsible for the religious conflict in our world, because their beliefs provide the context in which scriptural literalism and religious violence can never be adequately opposed.” -Sam Harris

  17. I am half American and half Iranian from my father side and the older son ,I have two sister that my dad brought them to u.s.a .
    I been thinking if my dad would not immigrate them to u.s.a .what I could do ,if they got hearts and killed .
    Please support young generation in Iran

  18. Heartbreaking indeed. Another young life destroyed before she could fully blossom.
    I wonder how come men serving in Iranian security forces are so disconnected with the emotions and pain of their countrymen.
    Are they serving the people of Iran or just the tyrants running the Islamic republic ?

  19. You were too young, my dear. May you rest in peace. Dictatorship is disgusting and dictators are animals. Best wishes to the people of Iran.

  20. My heart burns with rage and sorrow for her and her family. A brave child is gone from the world. and we are all poorer. Theocracy is never benevolent, regardless of intent.

