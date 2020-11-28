The transition of power is underway, and Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey is confident President-elect Joe Biden is up for the task. He tells Ali Velshi, “The Biden team is ready. I’ve worked with many of them before… This is a group of top officials that I have the faith in to be able to guide us through these tough times.”» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Rep. Andy Kim: ‘1 Out Of Every 1,250 Americans In This Country Has Died Because of COVID’ | MSNBC