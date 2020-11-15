Rep. Ayanna Pressley discusses Pres. Trump’s refusal to concede and says Congress must act with “urgency and boldness” to bring a second round of relief to those who need it most. “We have failed the American people,” she says, citing the example of one of her constituents: an 11-year-old child who had to care for her infant brother while their only parent was put on a ventilator.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Rep. Ayanna Pressley: ‘Trump Is Hellbent On Squatting In The Oval Office’ | MSNBC