Representative Karen Bass (D-CA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss General Lloyd Austin as Biden's pick for Defense Secretary and whether she would serve in the Biden administration or the Senate if called upon as Kamala Harris's replacement. Rep. Bass says "I am willing to serve in whatever capacity. I have a great job now. If I'm tapped or asked to do something else, I will be happy to consider it. I think it would be a tremendous loss for the entire state of California and the country to have no black women in the U.S. Senate at all.” Aired on 12/08/2020.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

About Andrea Mitchell: Andrea Mitchell is NBC News’ chief foreign affairs correspondent and host of MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports," an hour of political news and interviews with top newsmakers that airs each weekday at 12 p.m. ET on MSNBC.

In addition to politics, Mitchell covers foreign policy, intelligence and national security issues, including the diplomacy of Secretary of State John Kerry, for all NBC News and MSNBC properties.

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

#KarenBass #LloydAustin #MSNBC

Rep. Bass Believes Gen. Austin Will Bring The Type Of Leadership & Stability Needed To The Military