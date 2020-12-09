Rep. Bass Believes Gen. Austin Will Bring The Type Of Leadership & Stability Needed To The Military

December 9, 2020

 

Representative Karen Bass (D-CA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss General Lloyd Austin as Biden's pick for Defense Secretary and whether she would serve in the Biden administration or the Senate if called upon as Kamala Harris's replacement. Rep. Bass says "I am willing to serve in whatever capacity. I have a great job now. If I'm tapped or asked to do something else, I will be happy to consider it. I think it would be a tremendous loss for the entire state of California and the country to have no black women in the U.S. Senate at all.” Aired on 12/08/2020.
28 Comments on "Rep. Bass Believes Gen. Austin Will Bring The Type Of Leadership & Stability Needed To The Military"

  1. Maggie A Ramos | December 8, 2020 at 4:18 PM | Reply

    Rep. Bass was not to convincing reading from the prepared statement…….

    • Guided Meditation | December 8, 2020 at 5:30 PM | Reply

      Biden will never be president so it doesn’t matter. The massive voter irregularities and voter fraud are overwhelming.

    • chansetwo | December 8, 2020 at 5:50 PM | Reply

      He does not need to convince you or anyone else with a speech.. His 40 year career serving this country speaks for itself.

  2. George Hugh | December 8, 2020 at 4:26 PM | Reply

    _”.,,type of Leadership & Stability Needed…)”_ – *In short, he won’t fire the SecDef*
    (unless, of course the MSM and this Black Caucus lady think there’s a difference between the races…)

  3. Ficki Fiona | December 8, 2020 at 4:53 PM | Reply

    Imagine working your whole life and getting ahead based on your performance only to be hired to office based on your skin color.

    • Romona Jenkins | December 8, 2020 at 7:28 PM | Reply

      @T.J. LAZER if skin is a factor to the police, then skin is the factor here also😉

    • Grace Grazie | December 8, 2020 at 9:16 PM | Reply

      @Roach Dogg JR WTH? Who are you? Try reading and comprehension

    • Grace Grazie | December 8, 2020 at 9:18 PM | Reply

      @Love Wins True then stop picking inadequate white men based on their skin color. Check history, filled with so many mediocre or incompetent white men. How come no uproar then? Amazing how this FACT is overlooked!

    • Saundra Coveal | December 8, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

      @Grace Grazie Yes Grace, I totally agree with you, how many years have very intelligent, highly competent men of color been looked over for these positions, when the jobs were just basically handed over to mediocre white men. I believe that is why we are all dumbfounded about the current Senate. But, some times it is useless to try to explain what has been happening right in our faces, for so many years, to these trolls.

    • Hotsam034 Noirchards | December 9, 2020 at 12:10 AM | Reply

      @Romona Jenkins Maybe there wasn’t someone of african descent that was a qualified as everyone else around at the time. There are more white people than blacks in The USA so it might just be a numerical thing.

  4. michael murillo | December 8, 2020 at 4:59 PM | Reply

    Got what you wanted. Happy? Biden was forced to pick him. This just shows that they far far left dont see him as president. They see Kamala as president. He is just a puppet to them.

  5. The Watchman | December 8, 2020 at 5:01 PM | Reply

    Go to (Anthony Patch and YouTube )for the breakdown of the covid vaccine that will change your DNA.

  6. Billy Tarpon | December 8, 2020 at 5:08 PM | Reply

    I’m sure china would be quite pleased withhim

  7. E Hole | December 8, 2020 at 5:09 PM | Reply

    Andrea… stick to reading a script. you are honestly slipping.

  8. hugh jorgan | December 8, 2020 at 5:14 PM | Reply

    “Identity Politics is who we are.”—Stacey Abrams (former Georgia Senator), regarding the Democrat party.

  9. TheSchilleD | December 8, 2020 at 5:16 PM | Reply

    The SEVEN STAGES OF ELECTION FRAUD:

    1) Congratulations Vice President Biden.

    2) Trump lost,  just accept it.

    3) What Fraud?

    4) The fraud was not widespread.

    5) The widespread fraud was not enough to change the results.

    6) Trump lost in the lower courts.

    7) SCOTUS stole the election from Biden.

    • Karol D | December 8, 2020 at 5:42 PM | Reply

      You forgot to add that blue hair girls will be barking in the streets

    • Chris M | December 8, 2020 at 6:01 PM | Reply

      You can have *all the evidence in the world* … but Democrats will NEVER believe it. They’ve been brainwashed HARDCORE by the Liberal media, and they don’t even realize it…

    • Salemchevy Gaming | December 8, 2020 at 6:52 PM | Reply

      That is actually spot on no kidding. And people need to remember it is not all 50 states were rigged it was like four

    • Karol D | December 8, 2020 at 7:01 PM | Reply

      @Salemchevy Gaming who knows it might have been all around the country but you just don’t know about it like the senate races that happened for example

  10. James Xilef | December 8, 2020 at 5:27 PM | Reply

    Another worthless American MSM that will be gone when the American public catches on. They cater to 1 specific group and will regret it at some point soon

  11. Timedout 101 | December 8, 2020 at 5:28 PM | Reply

    just affirmative action her right in .. seems to need some special treatment

  12. gamefish32 | December 8, 2020 at 5:44 PM | Reply

    Why do they always treat affirmatively here on MSNBC, and never challenge, you really don’t see that the other way around.

  13. Paul Arc Flash King | December 8, 2020 at 5:51 PM | Reply

    Shut up! FACT….. He’ll destroy our military like Obama and Biden did,FACT!

  14. MrMelgibstein | December 8, 2020 at 5:52 PM | Reply

    Fake News ans Leftist agenda.

  15. STILL | December 8, 2020 at 6:11 PM | Reply

    One doesn’t own emotion, and when one is owned by emotion, it’s a reflection of one’s belief that one owns them ❤️

