Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) joins Ali Velshi to discuss voter suppression tactics and the need for increased gun reform. He says, “We wait 30 days to get something in the mail when we order it online. There's nothing about having a gun within ten days that's so important.”

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Rep. Clyburn Explains How Gun Purchasing Loopholes Still Pose A 'Big Problem' | Velshi | MSNBC