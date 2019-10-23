Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., sits on the Intel Committee, and he attended Bill Taylor's Tuesday hearing, and he says that Republicans in attendance asked 2016 conspiracy-related questions. Rep. Swalwell says that Trump will get a fairer trial than he deserves. Aired on 10/23/19.

Rep. Eric Swalwell: GOP In Taylor Hearing Asked Conspiracy Questions | Morning Joe | MSNBC