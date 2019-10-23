Rep. Eric Swalwell: GOP In Taylor Hearing Asked Conspiracy Questions | Morning Joe | MSNBC

October 23, 2019

 

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., sits on the Intel Committee, and he attended Bill Taylor's Tuesday hearing, and he says that Republicans in attendance asked 2016 conspiracy-related questions. Rep. Swalwell says that Trump will get a fairer trial than he deserves. Aired on 10/23/19.
22 Comments on "Rep. Eric Swalwell: GOP In Taylor Hearing Asked Conspiracy Questions | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Jason W. | October 23, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    GOP house of cards on very shaky ground

  2. Muttley | October 23, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    Squeaky Bum time for Trump. He’s cooked.

  3. President of the Virgin Islands | October 23, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    Without conspiracy theories the Republicans would have no theories at all.

  4. Moscow Mitch | October 23, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    The Pubes. are claiming this is secret but it not but since Bill Barr refuses to take on this complaint Congress is doing the grand Jury themselves witch is always secret to protect the testimony

  5. Jessica Mayorga | October 23, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    the republicans are completely disingenuous. The fact is that they don’t care if Trump commits any crimes, shreds the constitution, or becomes a dictator… so long as it means the democrats do not get power.

  6. Unruly Simian | October 23, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    Of course they asked him conspiracy questions. They don’t want to hear the answers to the real questions.
    It is a safe assumption that any R who still supports Ttump is in actual fact – a traitor to this country.
    Good luck with that.

    • Real Talk76 | October 23, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      Ha!! Crazy that you started your comment the exact same way I did. Their schemes are becoming more and more obvious to anyone paying attention.

  7. P J | October 23, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    Quid Pro Quo Whoa & Squid Pro Quo are 2 two dish’s best served separately & cold!

  8. Lost Birds Production | October 23, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    trump, Commander F up, Who sold America to putin Russia. Another Turkey cover up when you pay attention to all the clues

  9. P J | October 23, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    Anybody here place an order for some Quid Pro Whoa?

  10. Russell Bublitz | October 23, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    Kick the chair out from under his FEET !

  11. jpb53ao | October 23, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    Lol remember that Bill Barr said there was nothing to see here– really, dude? Nothing? Fat Orange Elvis owns the Republican Party and will take it down with him if need be though that may be better for the country right now.

  12. Lance Bybee | October 23, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    GOP in denial, if they don’t listen they don’t have to think about difficult questions.

  13. Maria Z | October 23, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    Swapwell I’m looking forward to your presidency, whenever.

  14. Dittzx | October 23, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    Trump couldn’t even run a casino, or collected charity for himself, Trump University a fraud, how he run a country the same way, as a Bananas🍌🍌🍌Republic! 🤔🙄

  15. Cindy C4 | October 23, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    The only way to drain the swamp is to remove the swamp thing from office 👌👌👌👌

  16. Antoine Noel | October 23, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    Russia(putin) is happy

  17. LANDLORD Me | October 23, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    . ¡¡¡ “Quo, Quo, Quo, after Quo!” !!!
    You can have
    a Quit Pro Quo
    without a “Quo!”
    The mere intent of a “Quo” is suffice.

  18. dem damn | October 23, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    SCIF= secret compartment information facility

  19. P J | October 23, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    🤦🏻‍♀️

  20. médiatique .video | October 23, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    Repubs are a dying sort… and I’m here for it.

