Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., sits on the Intel Committee, and he attended Bill Taylor's Tuesday hearing, and he says that Republicans in attendance asked 2016 conspiracy-related questions. Rep. Swalwell says that Trump will get a fairer trial than he deserves. Aired on 10/23/19.
Rep. Eric Swalwell: GOP In Taylor Hearing Asked Conspiracy Questions | Morning Joe | MSNBC
GOP house of cards on very shaky ground
McConnell, Jordn, Gaetz, Graham, 4 Jokers, two too many.
Squeaky Bum time for Trump. He’s cooked.
Without conspiracy theories the Republicans would have no theories at all.
The Pubes. are claiming this is secret but it not but since Bill Barr refuses to take on this complaint Congress is doing the grand Jury themselves witch is always secret to protect the testimony
the republicans are completely disingenuous. The fact is that they don’t care if Trump commits any crimes, shreds the constitution, or becomes a dictator… so long as it means the democrats do not get power.
Of course they asked him conspiracy questions. They don’t want to hear the answers to the real questions.
It is a safe assumption that any R who still supports Ttump is in actual fact – a traitor to this country.
Good luck with that.
Ha!! Crazy that you started your comment the exact same way I did. Their schemes are becoming more and more obvious to anyone paying attention.
Quid Pro Quo Whoa & Squid Pro Quo are 2 two dish’s best served separately & cold!
trump, Commander F up, Who sold America to putin Russia. Another Turkey cover up when you pay attention to all the clues
Anybody here place an order for some Quid Pro Whoa?
Kick the chair out from under his FEET !
Lol remember that Bill Barr said there was nothing to see here– really, dude? Nothing? Fat Orange Elvis owns the Republican Party and will take it down with him if need be though that may be better for the country right now.
GOP in denial, if they don’t listen they don’t have to think about difficult questions.
Swapwell I’m looking forward to your presidency, whenever.
Trump couldn’t even run a casino, or collected charity for himself, Trump University a fraud, how he run a country the same way, as a Bananas🍌🍌🍌Republic! 🤔🙄
The only way to drain the swamp is to remove the swamp thing from office 👌👌👌👌
Russia(putin) is happy
. ¡¡¡ “Quo, Quo, Quo, after Quo!” !!!
You can have
a Quit Pro Quo
without a “Quo!”
The mere intent of a “Quo” is suffice.
SCIF= secret compartment information facility
🤦🏻♀️
Repubs are a dying sort… and I’m here for it.