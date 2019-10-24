Rep. Jackie Speier Calls For Salary Freeze For Non-Cooperative Officials | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
October 24, 2019

 

Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., of the Armed Services, Intel and Oversight Committees, discusses Laura Cooper's deposition, Amb. Bill Taylor's hearing and GOP behavior, and why she says Congress should use inherent contempt for those not cooperating with an inquiry. Aired on 10/24/19.
32 Comments on "Rep. Jackie Speier Calls For Salary Freeze For Non-Cooperative Officials | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. BbetrGODczU L | October 24, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    100% agree👍

  2. James Dunn | October 24, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    Salary freeze? Laughing over that. Jail the whole bunch!

    • TheSilent People | October 24, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

      James Dunn, it’s not that simple. Remember the DOJ controls police and Barr is defending the phony president. No way to enforce an arrest. Salary freeze is in control of Congress, and therefore, enforceable.

    • Tom Towers | October 24, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      @TheSilent People You can refuse an unlawful order, People do have choices to do what’s right.

  3. christopher lundgren | October 24, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    bs jail

  4. eschdaddy | October 24, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    Nothing hurts a person like cutting off their money. Go for it!

  5. Kosta Welissariou | October 24, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    MAGA = MY ADMINISTRATION GETS ARRESTED and don’t forget your donation for the Colorado wall!

  6. pansexual pirate | October 24, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    The entire trump administration should be locked up for treason!

    • dennis coates | October 24, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      You need to be EXECUTED for breathing

    • Honest Business | October 24, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      pansexual pirate Remember how republicans use to scream law and order and impeached a president for lying about cheating on his wife. Lol. Oh how far this corrupt pornstar Party has fallen.

  7. Gin Denton | October 24, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    Make them uphold the oath they took

  8. Pensa Simpson | October 24, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    I agree 100%! Thank you Rep. Speier!!! Finally people with strength to stand back to these corrupt traitors to our country.

  9. Ganiscol | October 24, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    Sounds reasonable to me. Do it.

  10. MysticFiddler1 | October 24, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    This is a great idea. I don’t want my taxpayer dollars going to pay people who refuse to obey the law.

  11. Marc Emson | October 24, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    And for additional salt, put massiv fines on their heads to pay for their defiance.

    They won’t learn otherwise.

  12. I'MPEACH | October 24, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    Donnie is going to love this. As he looks for any reason to Not pay people.

  13. Millie Ruff | October 24, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    They should also downgrade or withdraw security clearance for those that broke security during their little ‘stunt’.they could lose committee qualification. Let’s play hardball…

  14. Christopher Huff | October 24, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    How about jail???!!!???

  15. Ted Thompson | October 24, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    Investigation? We got 99 Republican officials, but Gaetz ain’t one!

    Go home, boy!

    Better yet, Sergeant of Arms — arrest this clown.

  16. snakey973 | October 24, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    I dont understand why they cant just THROW THEM ALL IN JAIL FOR OBSTRUCTION?!

  17. liberty Ann | October 24, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    Ok Jackie. Enough talk. Let’s see some action against these no-goodnicks.

  18. David | October 24, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    “A high school prank by a bunch of 50 year old white men.” 😂😂😂👏🏼

  19. Puttentane Same | October 24, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    “I think we have enough…” A mere fraction of the crushing weight of damning evidence against Trump would have impeached any other POTUS. Thanks, criminal GOP…your time at the taxpayer $ trough is almost over.

  20. Silvia X | October 24, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    A high school prank by a bunch of 50 years old men.

