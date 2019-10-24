Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., of the Armed Services, Intel and Oversight Committees, discusses Laura Cooper's deposition, Amb. Bill Taylor's hearing and GOP behavior, and why she says Congress should use inherent contempt for those not cooperating with an inquiry. Aired on 10/24/19.

Rep. Jackie Speier Calls For Salary Freeze For Non-Cooperative Officials | Morning Joe | MSNBC