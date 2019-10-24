Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., of the Armed Services, Intel and Oversight Committees, discusses Laura Cooper's deposition, Amb. Bill Taylor's hearing and GOP behavior, and why she says Congress should use inherent contempt for those not cooperating with an inquiry. Aired on 10/24/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Rep. Jackie Speier Calls For Salary Freeze For Non-Cooperative Officials | Morning Joe | MSNBC
100% agree👍
Salary freeze? Laughing over that. Jail the whole bunch!
James Dunn, it’s not that simple. Remember the DOJ controls police and Barr is defending the phony president. No way to enforce an arrest. Salary freeze is in control of Congress, and therefore, enforceable.
@TheSilent People You can refuse an unlawful order, People do have choices to do what’s right.
bs jail
starting with the traitor Bill Barr for violating his constitutional oath.
Nothing hurts a person like cutting off their money. Go for it!
Federal marshalls should have been called.
Doesn’t it have to be approved by the senate? If so then that won’t go through.
MAGA = MY ADMINISTRATION GETS ARRESTED and don’t forget your donation for the Colorado wall!
LMAO 😉 😆😅 🤗 PTL FOR AMERICANS FOR THE TRUTH AND NOT DEFLECTION
What’s up with Colorado walls. I must have missed a joke.
LOLOL
The entire trump administration should be locked up for treason!
You need to be EXECUTED for breathing
pansexual pirate Remember how republicans use to scream law and order and impeached a president for lying about cheating on his wife. Lol. Oh how far this corrupt pornstar Party has fallen.
Make them uphold the oath they took
I agree 100%! Thank you Rep. Speier!!! Finally people with strength to stand back to these corrupt traitors to our country.
Sounds reasonable to me. Do it.
This is a great idea. I don’t want my taxpayer dollars going to pay people who refuse to obey the law.
I hope tax dollars didn’t pay for those pizzas as well.
@Siobhan Shavonne You know they did.
And for additional salt, put massiv fines on their heads to pay for their defiance.
They won’t learn otherwise.
Donnie is going to love this. As he looks for any reason to Not pay people.
They should also downgrade or withdraw security clearance for those that broke security during their little ‘stunt’.they could lose committee qualification. Let’s play hardball…
How about jail???!!!???
Investigation? We got 99 Republican officials, but Gaetz ain’t one!
Go home, boy!
Better yet, Sergeant of Arms — arrest this clown.
I dont understand why they cant just THROW THEM ALL IN JAIL FOR OBSTRUCTION?!
Ok Jackie. Enough talk. Let’s see some action against these no-goodnicks.
“A high school prank by a bunch of 50 year old white men.” 😂😂😂👏🏼
“I think we have enough…” A mere fraction of the crushing weight of damning evidence against Trump would have impeached any other POTUS. Thanks, criminal GOP…your time at the taxpayer $ trough is almost over.
A high school prank by a bunch of 50 years old men.