Freshman Democratic Congressman Jason Crow tells Lawrence O’Donnell that reports of the White House limiting transcripts of calls with many foreign officials has a common theme: “helping Donald Trump better his prospects in 2020.”
Rep. Jason Crow: Trump’s Conduct “Threatens All I Swore To Protect” | The Last Word | MSNBC
This is by far the most corrupt and criminal Administration in American History.
@American Pride He is a rhino disregarding the law and up for the coup attemp
Trumpsky, Brexit, Johnson et al.
Justice has finally caught up with these traitors.
@ThisIsSolution correct… too bad the brainless liberals are so easily hoodwinked and fooled by the evil corrupt liberal trash… it’s kinda sad actually……
@Ra L Your salty Cultist tears are delicious, we already know Trumpsters are OK with Corruption, don’t believe in the Constitution or the Rule of Law or you wouldn’t support your Grifter in Chief.
The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing
Should have been gone after Helsinki. That was pathetic.
Give Edmund Burke credit for his comment.
@Geoff Gyro Stinky Pinky from Helsinki…or Donny the Honeyhole
Never heard of him. Glad the first thing I’ve heard is he is a noble man
Yeah I agree I’ve never heard of trump until now as well, he does sound noble.
@David Your salty Cultist tears are delicious, we already know Trumpsters are OK with Corruption, don’t believe in the Constitution or the Rule of Law or you wouldn’t support your Grifter in Chief.
Truly decent, honest and moral men don’t pat themselves on the back or make public spectacles of themselves, unlike Trump. Jason Crow will protect all those who are real patriots against President Bonespurs who can only hug a flag while stabbing them in the back.
EurekaJim: that was really beautifully said. I try to keep my enraged.sensibilities towards the GOPutin humorous, but it’s getting really, really difficult.
Trump is a political disease and I look forward to seeing him sickening his administration to death.
@cayenne pepper These people will never admit to their disgraceful hypocricy and dumb worship of their wicked unpatriotic and treasonous president. “You are sick,weird and evil.” says the moron who excuses every example of Trump and Co’s criminality and the GOP’s enabling of it all..
There will be no ‘America First’ in this age of Trump. Trump and the Republcan Party have made their deals with the Devil here and they will destroy every word of the constitution and every law which promises the people their sacred rights.
@William Crowley …and please – overdose.
@5657889 Adbskad Russian Troll !
@5657889 Adbskad You are insane.
i thought he also used to use his own phone too on important calls ?
Which is why he tried so hard to nail H. Clinton for using her personal email account. (She was corrupt as well and I’m glad we dodged that bullet, at least!) We desperately need a balanced administration- mentally/morally and politically, who are dedicated to the betterment of our country and its people. Look closely at #weld2020
All of the feiry accusations and calls for Clinton’s impeachment over an e mail server and look at Trump – her ‘wrongdoings were nothing like as serious as Trump’s and his crimes are relentless.
8alot4t it wasn’t for HER impeachment, it was to discredit her as a candidate, running against him. Much like he has now tried doing with Biden. She did do many corrupt things in her history and didn’t deserve to be in office, but the 2016 election was clearly a shake up and wake up, for our country to stop being apathetic and stand up for what we believe in! Patriotism needs to be strengthened and love/respect for our land, oceans and climate needs to be demanded. #weld2020
@Happy Peace Yes yes – of course. I was simply speaking from the Trump perspective my friend. I have no partisan views on any of these matters as I am not an American citizen, but I don’t like to see corruption anywhere and the attacks on Hillary were undoubtedly a conspiracy to block her chances in the 2016 election.
Trump is a total failure as a leader, as a man, and as an American, and millions of people believe him to be the zenith of achievement which says so much about what’s wrong with our country.
Speed Racer quiet about what? Another conspiracy theory from the tolerant left?
@Ra L Your salty Cultist tears are delicious, we already know Trumpsters are OK with Corruption, don’t believe in the Constitution or the Rule of Law or you wouldn’t support your Grifter in Chief.
When I was 17 I swore to protect and defend our Great Constitution.
No one ever released me from my oath.
That’s why I resist Un American Trump.
@Frank North government lick spittle leech
@Gary Rosie I agree that most of the major mainstream media is owned and controlled. That is why they slant their opinions a certain way. But they are bringing forth “facts” in the this scandal and investigation. Unlike opinions, facts are indisputable. According to ArticleVI and what John Adams commented in the Declaration of Rights Trump did abuse his power under “the rule of law” He hen proceeded to break a Congressional law by putting the transcripts and whistleblower complaint on lock down. Do not consider yourself a patriot if you condone this and give your loyalty to him and to the Constitution 2nd.
@Randy Smith lol as I said Randy. I am sure going into a debate without facts is working well for ya.
Did you need anything else explained to you ?
@Andrew Bises If it sounds like denial of reality and conspiracy theories it’s a troll. Thanks for the reminder.
Thank God not everyone in our government is like Trump.
The Trump WH is giving ‘the finger’ to anyone who swore an oath to defend the Constitution..
gorams csu,
Are you kidding. DT and current R team is an aberration.
Ra L ya right stupid trump for nevar
Debra Atkinson I will vote blue no matter who.
In a roundabout way the swamp is finally being drained.
@MIchael Rigby Traitor tRump, selling his country out in plain view. Even Faux News will have a hard time spinning this.
NONCE
@Ash Roskell nonce
Drained by other #SwampMonsters don’t forget #Killary IS crooked and #PelosiSelfServing and #DNC completely corrupt #SethRich #Tulsi2020 #ServiceOverSelf #Resign #ImprisonRegime #ExecuteDrumpfTreason
Trump is a traitor, plain and simple. Can’t wait to see him impeached and executed.
You are a fools fool.
Salute to Congressman Crow. You are a true patriot. Thank you
Ra L : St Petersburg cancelled all your leave, right? No holidays till after the Impeachment? Not much of a Christmas to look forward to . . . SMH
@Ne Isnichso Only the most patriotic bone spurs lol
@Ra L Do you consider yourself a patriot? If you do you would realize the first oath anyone takes entering a government position, Whether it be Military or politics is to the Constitution. In Article ViI of the Declaration of Rights, John Adams offers his view on the “rule of law” by stating:”No man, nor corporation, or association of men have any other title to obtain advantage or particular and exclusive priviliges distinct from the community” Trump abused his power by doing this. He and his Administration then broke the law by putting his transcripts and the whistleblower complaint on lock down, because legally Congress was entitled to them. Please don’t consider yourself a patriot if your loyalty is first to him and 2nd to the Constitution. He undermines everything it stands for.
@Ra L You’re a troll and i hope you die alone.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Trump asked for favors in all his phone calls.
@8alot4t Agreed, and this stain in history will not be washed out for generations.
@maxx dahl Indeed; it may even be a death blow to the GOP.
Of course he has, he, his family, and his collaborators in the GOPutin, like Moscow Mitch, will be selling our secrets to our enemies for decades. Because that’s the very ESSENCE of totally unregulated capitalism, isn’t it?
Our intelligence and economic secrets are a valuable COMMODITY, and commodities should profit those who own them, no matter the consequences, as long as they provide profits – where all happiness is contained…
@DrMossydog Indeed. I find it amazing how that Trump has managed to escape jail on so many occasions and for so many different reasons. He must have some very influential contacts somewhere to have gotten away this long when so much of his not exactly kosher dealings were pretty well out in the open.
Hes been caught orange handed! Guilty!
Trump didn’t do an ounce of work, but he had plenty of time to watch TV, eat burgers, eat fried chicken and golf.
Also plenty of time to talk with Hannity, and his Dictator buddies.
Tratior, he needs to be incarcerated for the rest of his miserable life
And find ways to make money for his own companies from the seat of the presidency.
That’s one thing I don’t get..how to the maga dolts actually think Trump has achieved anything? He has had no policy, no strategy, talks about a wall but does not much, and just badmouths people and screws around all day.
Would be fired in any real job, for sure.
Republicans in Congress should be ashamed at letting this moron be leader…bring on 25th or impeachment.
Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their country.
They don’t exist in the Republican party.
So, the Mueller report isn’t relevant now. Hmmmm think it’s even more relevant after all this is over.
@Brain SmashR Let me remind you it’s the REPUBLICAN administration that has been corrupt, not the Democrats. Anyone defending Trumps administration is an outright traitor. Period. #MakeAmericaSmartAgain
Brain SmashR note I said after this is all over. So far Trump has supplied the smoking gun so that begs they question if he’s been that bad so far then we will find much more and that’s proving true ….. we are all Americans even the koolaid guzzling Trumpublicans.
@Ash Roskell 127 of those bitter losers thumbed down this crucial video. They should just admit their mistake in 2016.
This Trump Administration is the most dangerously corrupt administration in the history of American Politics.
DONALD TRUMP IS THE BIGGEST AND MOST CANCEROUS EPIDEMIC THREAT TO OUR DEMOCRACY AND NATIONAL SECURITY.
OK its time to hear from Kelly, McMaster, Mattis, Dan Coats etc