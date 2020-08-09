Rep. John Lewis remembered in Alabama | USA TODAY

Rep. John Lewis's casket was taken across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama on Sunday.
Lewis was beaten and tear–gassed as he and other peaceful civil rights protesters marched across the same bridge on "Bloody Sunday" in 1965. He dedicated his life to the nonviolent fight for equality and justice.
That crook loser was not important and no one cared about him . That’s why no one showed up.
Bury him and let him and us Rest In Peace. Quit milking the agony for as long as you can!! They didn’t even do this to Jesus !!!
And yet, John Lewis body had to be driven across a bridge named after a man who was politically active in the Ku Klux Klan, serving as a GRAND DRAGON. This is a DISGRACE. At least, this bridge should have been named after John before he died. Shame on this Nation because it has NO SHAME!
The bridge should have instead been named after a true hero and legend like John Wilkes Booth.
You might want to add the John Lewis was beaten by contingent of the Democratic Party , masters he served for 30 years . Plus the Democrats created the KKK , check your history . a black perspective .
TRUMP2020
“ Joe Lewis was a living legend in the boxing world, I mean come’ on man, 50 years ago this guy would be getting me coffee..”. Joe Biden
Joe Biden is a closet racist who said the late Senator Robert Byrd a KKK organizer was a great man and leader , yet he want blacks to vote for him . Trump 2020
John Lewis is respected by Everybody! Even McConnell and Trump!
Hello
Maybe McConnell, but Trump refused to even go to his funeral.
@Blue Shell Productions No one in their “right” mind, respects this “race baiter”! End of story!
If Trump had gone to the funeral the media would have had nothing but negatives as responses . The media is so unfair and biased against the president . I am black and not a Trump supporter, I am also a Christian and believe in fair play . The media have been biased against blacks over the years and we should know how it feels to basically have the whole world against you if you are old enough . .
Where is the news of the death of Charles Evers?
They should have drug his corpse behind the horse
Great idea for Trump’s funeral ✔
@ brenda ward it said in the article that he uses a skin bleaching and lightening lotion for hyperpigmentation which is irregular skin patches amedical condition but he doesnt look black anymore he looks mixed race this is it from the article https://matsuiskinlightening.com/products/1-best-seller-extra-strength-orange-peeling-lotion-100-ml it says this is the same lotion that steve as well as hollywood celebrities use but i think they just deny they are lightening their skin and say some excuse medical condition like hyperpigmentation. Like i said he doesnt even look like a black man anymore because of this lotion,he looks like mixed race.
They!!
RIP
💜2020✨r.i.p. John Lewis, gracias, al siguiente nivel☝…
🙏Millennium-Lance and the Open Scroll
🌹
#REVELACIÓN21
#Daniel🎱Gabriel
manteniendo la Fe…
💜😎
💜2020✨r.i.p. John Lewis, thank you, on to the next level☝…
🙏Millennium-Lance and the Open Scroll
🌹
#REVELATION21
#Daniel🎱Gabriel
keeping the Faith…
💜😎
I wonder if the Democratic Governor George Wallace would have tried to stop John Lewis from crossing the bridge today , maybe not since he have served his masters for 30 years .
