Rep. John Lewis remembered in Alabama | USA TODAY

Rep. John Lewis's casket was taken across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama on Sunday.

Lewis was beaten and tear–gassed as he and other peaceful civil rights protesters marched across the same bridge on "Bloody Sunday" in 1965. He dedicated his life to the nonviolent fight for equality and justice.

