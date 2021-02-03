Rep. Katie Porter joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss what it was like to shelter Rep. Ocasio-Cortez in her office during the Capitol riot. She most remembers finding AOC a pair of sneakers “so that she could run if she literally needed to run for her life,” and AOC telling her, “I just hope I get to be a mom. I hope I don’t die today.” Aired on 2/2/2021.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
About The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell:
Drawing upon his experience as a former chief of staff on the Senate Finance Committee and as an Emmy-winning executive producer and writer of "The West Wing," Lawrence O'Donnell examines the compelling and impactful political stories of the day. O'Donnell convenes diverse panels of guests, including a variety of politicians and cultural voices, to offer unique viewpoints and perspective. In his signature style, O'Donnell highlights the latest news developments and offers his take on the political stories driving the national conversation.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#KatiePorter #AOC #MSNBC
Rep. Katie Porter On Hiding With AOC During Capitol Riot | The Last Word | MSNBC
Would love to hear Mike Pence’s thoughts about that crowd chanting ‘HANG MIKE PENCE’…
@wuzgood miley Meanwhile you democrats rioted for 6 months, killing, looting, assaulting, and raping people. You forget about CHAZ or are you just delusional? You people are legit domestic terrorists.
@David McBride Well, we’re hearing that most of them didn’t vote, so…that makes them supporters of no one.
@Universal Soldier did you hear that on CNN or MSNBC
Lol love your ignorance Asshat
@Joyce Taylor it would have been a while ago, but after four years of Trump I find it hard to be surprised
@Robert Watson I think he’s a lot deeper than just knee deep
I’m surprised there aren’t safe rooms just in case of situations like this. Or at least very strong doors and windows with metal shutters.
Was Never conceived before and obviously people expected capital police to hold the line. Might get them more now
@Boost Junkie wtf are they gonna do if a mob wants to harm them
Yes let’s watch 1 congress member face down a group of like 10-20 angry people
Dummy
@Boost Junkie they’re not soldiers, what do you expect?
Trump has held over 600 rallies in the last 4 years and none of them included assaulting police, destroying businesses, or burning down cities. Democrats have spent all this time endorsing and enabling violent riots that left billions in property damages and 47 dead. Was the riot at the capital by MAGA wrong? Of course. But the hypocrisy is real when democrats want to talk about why rioting is bad but only care when MAGA supporters do it.
There wasn’t any situation. It’s another Jussie Smollett or Bubba Wallace story again. How gullible should one be to fall for this obvious hoax
Strange that police welcomed them in
@uknowispeaksense the irony of calling trump supporters cultist while you are acting like one with biden in office now.
Trump has held over 600 rallies in the last 4 years and none of them included assaulting police, destroying businesses, or burning down cities. Democrats have spent all this time endorsing and enabling violent riots that left billions in property damages and 47 dead. Was the riot at the capital by MAGA wrong? Of course. But the hypocrisy is real when democrats want to talk about why rioting is bad but only care when MAGA supporters do it.
Not strange at all. Police are as corrupt as they are.
Strange that you believe this chronic liar known as AOC. All Congressional office buildings were CLOSED.
@Huey Long Admirer Thank you for telling the truth
Funny how we always assume that safety plans are in place for such eventualities but in reality there is or was nothing.
The same with thinking your government will look out for, take care of, or protect you. It is a total misconception, yet millions falsely believe that BS.
BLM was there. John Sullivan one of their cult leaders, stormed in wearing Trump gear.
@Scott Robinson One individual out of thousands?
@Daniel Dylan lkr? 1 woman out of thousands.
@Ju Ma Ma would have been a lot more police, soldiers there for sure, and none would be taking selfie’s with the crowd, it has put a spotlight on the racism in the police and those in power within,
The Russian Troll farm must have AOC on a watch list. Every time she is mentioned the trolls come out of there little holes and talk crap.
That and fox news spend more time on her than any one else
@Hakura Chii accept for racism against whites
Which she is 100% for
@xxxxxxx ‘all the losers there’? Are you a winner yea? Winning mentality for sure, calling someone with a sharp intellect like AOC ‘braindead’ and ‘crap comes out of her mouth’… Tell me when was the last time you wrote a bill? Ever even read one?
@Joe Bloe <--- spews nonsense he read on the internet.
@Hamish Gaffaney Fox Nazi News needs to be sanctioned.
What’s up with finding out why all the panic buttons were removed?Who made that call? Seems like somebody should talk to that person. They might have something interesting to say.
@Juanita Buckingham Nice “all caps” setting…. are you angry with me for some reason?🙂
@NotMe Us The Capitol (D.C.) police do not have access to internal security services systems within the Capitol complex. Internally within the capitol, security systems are manned by internally designated security personnel. Those armed guards within the capitol complex that are dressed like law enforcement officers to not have access to the security system.
@Mark VanWeelden so it would fall on the sgt at arms
@your moms boyfriend You mentioned in a comment that “all those buttons do is ring the capitol police office”.
That is not exactly correct. The security layering is much more complex than that. The capitol police office would be immediately contacted by the internal security apparatuses, but the capital police officers are subservient to those in the security services.
@blue03r6 I like your avatar…. you must be a Yamaha fan like me.
Half of America couldn’t care less about their own country.
@223 GDP Why would I ever want to do that? I’m a living, thinking being. I see certain things as right and certain things as wrong…fair and unfair…etc.
I get the gist of what youre saying, but these ideas of man living in harmony and everyone getting along is drivel. Its a nice thought, but its completely unattainable.
@Grey GhostI agree that you’re…..living. Thinking doesn’t seem to be in your nature.
@Dicezart Humor doesnt seem to be in yours.
@Julie B 🤣🤣🤣👍
Trump has held over 600 rallies in the last 4 years and none of them included assaulting police, destroying businesses, or burning down cities. Democrats have spent all this time endorsing and enabling violent riots that left billions in property damages and 47 dead. Was the riot at the capital by MAGA wrong? Of course. But the hypocrisy is real when democrats want to talk about why rioting is bad but only care when MAGA supporters do it.
The house holds hearings for everything else. Not ONE hearing is scheduled for this and the security failure. I got to ask why?
@jadelion11 Thank you for having common sense! If you need some proof the capitol was a false flag set up by democrats go to hereistheevidence.com
@Okashiwatashi If you actually believe that then you aren’t the sharpest tool in the shed.
How do we know this wasn’t all made up for political gain? 🤔🤔
@Okashiwatashi and besides all that, there was coverage of actual monetary transactions going to antifa members beforehand.
@Jimmy JimmyAntifa literally stands for Anti fascists. Technically everyone should be anti fascist because Fascism is what Hitler proclaimed. Donald Trump is actually fascist too, so I think these calls against people being antifascist is actually unpatriotic since the US was one of the country’s fighting against Fascism in World War 2. All the people who rioted and went into the Capital can’t not call themselves patriotic because if they were they would have tried to stop a democratic process set by the constitution. I don’t want to hear anyone say they are constitutionalist, but don’t hold the people who instigated the riots like Donald Trump, while he was still president, and the insurrectionists accountable. People have died because of this yet no one who instigated the violence has shown remorse or apologize. That to me shows that they do not value this country and what it stands for. Google is free and a simple search can tell you what Anti fascism is and what fascism is. Can definitely tell you Republican senators and representatives who instigated what happened on Jan 6 as they stand currently and their support of Trump falls closer to fascism (which should not be idealized and is truly un-American)
So sad and scary
Wow some of you people are so nasty! They should do a documentary of how America became so over run with hate for almost everything ….. where is the relief ….. so sad…..
You elect one black man and Republicans lose their minds. They value white supremacy over democracy.
@Greg A umm we embraced obama.. alot of republicans voted for him and turns out he was more white then black. He never did anything for the black community. He built us cages though. We allowed flint to be poisoned and he defunded hbcus. Hes a politician you mor0n. You people are washed about race so bad. Martin Luther king would be embarrassed
@Greg A I voted for the Warlord Obama, so you can take your “racism,” argument and sit on it.
@Greg A eat 💩💯🖕🏻🖕🏻Nazi
My sister just told me that she wants no more communication with me because I must be a Democrat now if I do not like Trump. I am not comparing here, not at all. Just do not know when the anger and fear will leave. This is a human being who was so scared she thought she would die that day.
Anyone want to place a wager.
# of politicians charged and convicted of helping Insurrectionists
Vs.
# of Capitol cops chgd and convicted of helping the Insurrectionists.
I think 0 and 0 is a real possibility
Zero is my bet
I bet 45 senators did.
what the actual F is going on in the USA?
The GOP is finally assuming their final form: anti-American, anti-freedom, anti-democracy trash.
United States is one of the most evil country in the world, I will pack my bags and move to Canada or New Zealand and never never never return to United States. United States is an evil shole country. So please ship me to Canada
Too much
GOP tried to pull a coup. It’s Trump vs. Socialism.
@Progressive Rising hurry up please
Sounds like the last thing so many went though before being taken by a lynch mob in America’s resent history. Glad my grandparents aren’t here to relive this moment in American history.
You’re probably one of the most pathetic humans that has ever existed on the face of planet If you honestly are comparing this to lynching.
LMFAO dude go outside for once in your life
@Bout It A lynching involves someone being taken hostage (dragged out), tortured & murdered. That was the intention of this mob of Right wingers. They built their own little gallows on the lawn out front, google it if you don’t believe me. This was absolutely an intended lynching.
@Hakura Chii the 0 people lynched at it is evidence that it wasn’t the intention.
It was definitely a metaphor and in fact, good on em. You as a citizen have an obligation to stand up to oppressors. Half of America feels people like you are oppressive fascists. You’ll get what you deserve
@Hakura Chii LOL! Yeah ok. They were gonna hang someone and they thought they would get away with it.
@Bout It that is the absolute stupidest thing i’ve ever heard. 0 people lynched means 0 intention? there are countless situations in which people who are intended to be harmed by other people have made it out safe because they were able to hide themselves or get away from the situation. Your comment just shows how delusional some of you GOP idiots are and that you’d go as far as defending TERRORISTS simply because they hold the same worldview as you and you are mortified of realizing that you are on the wrong side of history once again.
Mr Rogers: Look for the helpers
Katie Porter: 🙋🏽♀️
Agreed
Katie Porter: LIAR.
@Huey Long Admirer No, the problem with Katie Porter is she tells the truth and that makes people who benefit from lies and from deception very angry. You sound angry.
LOVE Katie.. and I would definitely want to be in a foxhole with her – calm – knowing – responsive!
This makes me love her even more.
This is terrifying, I hope anyone who experienced/experiences trauma can find safety and emotional stability. ❤️
@MNTribeFan You’ve been there listening to the calls and documenting them?
Or are you believing every ounce of bullsh1t propaganda the small hats and their puppets shove down your throat?
@Darth Vader My point is that @Bout It’s comment about comparing her to ‘every senator in history of the world’ is idiotic. AOC and the Squad got direct attacks by Trump and his followers followed up by a continual barrage of death threats to all of them.
Do you seriously deny this?
@MNTribeFan I deny that you’re namuh.
@Darth Vader You cannot deny that for someone. Only one can determine that for themselves.
Trump has held over 600 rallies in the last 4 years and none of them included assaulting police, destroying businesses, or burning down cities. Democrats have spent all this time endorsing and enabling violent riots that left billions in property damages and 47 dead. Was the riot at the capital by MAGA wrong? Of course. But the hypocrisy is real when democrats want to talk about why rioting is bad but only care when MAGA supporters do it.
Oh yes greatest lesson of all. I live near Ann Arbor and we’re well aware of this. Always wear good running shoes. Heels are just another insurance liability. Real women wear sneakers.
Spiky heels make a good weapon, though.
I would have run to Katie Porter’s office too!
She’s in a persistent state of preparedness. She’s ready for anything.
Too bad they hid
I’m so sorry for what you went through AOC. They HAVE TO BE hold accountable.
As she explained in the full video, the person yelling “where is she”, was a capitol police officer.