Rep. Katie Porter joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss what it was like to shelter Rep. Ocasio-Cortez in her office during the Capitol riot. She most remembers finding AOC a pair of sneakers “so that she could run if she literally needed to run for her life,” and AOC telling her, “I just hope I get to be a mom. I hope I don’t die today.” Aired on 2/2/2021.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

About The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell:

Drawing upon his experience as a former chief of staff on the Senate Finance Committee and as an Emmy-winning executive producer and writer of "The West Wing," Lawrence O'Donnell examines the compelling and impactful political stories of the day. O'Donnell convenes diverse panels of guests, including a variety of politicians and cultural voices, to offer unique viewpoints and perspective. In his signature style, O'Donnell highlights the latest news developments and offers his take on the political stories driving the national conversation.

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

#KatiePorter #AOC #MSNBC

Rep. Katie Porter On Hiding With AOC During Capitol Riot | The Last Word | MSNBC