Rep. Katie Porter visited three different facilities near the California-Mexico border to see how migrants were being treated at different points in their journeys. She tells Lawrence O'Donnell about the conditions she saw and the questions she had for government officials about who was being detained and why.
Rep. Katie Porter On What She Saw At The Border | The Last Word | MSNBC
Katie Porter is a power house, she is for all Americans I love this woman, go get them Katie
P J True, but consider what she found even though they did have prior knowledge of her visit. The problems are being caused by the enforcement agencies and how they are choosing to act toward these immigrants. We need some legislation that will bring some consistency to how immigrants will be treated, and some consistent enforcement of existing laws.
I’m a simple girl. I see Kathie Porter and I click.
She’s awesome and straight forward. I like her a lot.
It is a awful sign of the times when you find yourself hanging on to words of intelligence and reason just to feel there is hope still in the govt of America. This lady Ms. Porter, is one of them . So is Mr. L. O’Donnell. His intelligent questions with equally precise lucid answers from Ms. Porter. .
I was shocked when she said some of those women were there over a yr. This is not normal not even for a 3rd world country. Not even in WW1 or WW2 did this happen, only in America.
Katie Porter is a bright spot thank you So. Cal for gifting her to all of us. Those who put her in office should be proud!
I love the freshmen Democrats. They actually answer questions, effective, and very easy to understand.
We Love Congresswoman, Katie Porter! 💕💟💕
Trump committing crimes in broad daylight now, without care of any investigation of his crimes. Telling your staff to violate laws and promising a pardon is a crime .
Great Role Model for her Children by demonstrating Humanity and Decency. She is also honoring her OATH of Office which others should follow. This is unconscionable for any decent human being to accept only to flex their muscle of Authoritative Powers. Much 💗 Ms. Katie.
Disgusting doesn’t even to describe my thoughts on how these migrants are being treated. The only thing missing are the gas chambers. I dont know exactly what the solutions are but to make profit out of human misery is not what I would expect America to be doing. Now, nothing surprises me and THAT is even more alarming. I Dont Want to wake up and think to myself, “this is how things are now from America”. I could cry for you Lady Liberty.
Why are employers of illegals NEVER arrested?
I love this woman. I hope she runs for higher offices and finds support.
I really like Katie Porter and we need more like her. She ask the tough questions and expects answers.
Dear America, you need a lady like this, with her hands on the levers of power, in your iconic White House.