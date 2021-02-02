Rep. Kinzinger On The Future Of The Republican Party’ | Katy Tur | MSNBC

Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois has said that Republicans need an intervention. He joins Katy Tur with more. Aired on 02/01/2021.
“I’m going off the rails on a crazy train” – entire GOP
@Mind Reader Thousands of people have lost their jobs since the child sniffer Joe Biden became the President. The child sniffer wasn’t able to bring many new jobs. Child sniffer is going to go down as the worst fraudulent President in history.
@ra5928 I heard you brainwashed Democrats are getting only $1400, even though child sniffer Biden promised you $2000. Do you feel like a loser now? Enjoy your $1400, peasants. This is what you get for voting for Democrats, you dumb losers.
@g suitter How’s that $2000 check like Biden promised? You Democrats are only getting $1400 if you’re lucky.
@Nikhil Newse How ever much the stimulus, GQP is still Quazy!
@ra5928 You can say that again,..hahaha
he will tell her “carry on”
Stop, it’s getting really as old as the stolen election lies. Have some respect if you can’t be nice.
Lindsey graham he 2 face
The party before country bs needs to end.
The country needs to end.
Yup thats why demokkkrat party should be eliminated.
Is there still a Republican Party?
Not to a hundred million Trump supporters.
In name only
Hahahaha…I thought the title was, “Rep. Kinzinger On The Failure of the republican party”
and it made sense to me…..hahahahaaaaa
In the GOP, what happened to decency? What happened to character? What happened to integrity? THAT’S what Kinzinger is talking about.
Oh puuuleassee from the thug party who committed fraud.
Awoman
By ” intervention”, he means “forensic audits”.
All of them deserve a 1 way ticket to FLAME CITY🤣
dude should get a new mic, blew my eardrums out
🤣🤣🤣
He’s better off without those ‘friends and relatives’.
Everyone wants to be a “Reality $tar”
Kinzinger knows how to improve government, if he doesn’t risk his rites in preserving his secrecy at motion others will cross his path and impede his own attempt to improve what he can.
Hello, Humans.
“The truth is that you shouldn’t match your insides to other people’s outsides. Life is an inside job, and we just have to do our best.”-Sia
TERRANCE OUT
it’s astounding how one failure of a business man can collapse one of the oldest political party in america.
How so
The party is hardly collapsing and far from collapsed. No different from the pains and struggles the Dems went through after Hillary and are still going through
@Dicky Jones Are you dense? Even before Dec 6th, Trump was solely responsible for the Republicans loosing the House (2 years ago), the Senate (last month), and the executive branch (3 months ago). All on his own. Moderate republicans are fleeing away from the party in record numbers. Everything Trump did that was good (yes, I’m a conservative and was a lifelong Republican for 50 years) … all of it undone by Biden within 1 month. Trump will go down as the worst force in the republican party ever. Any other republican candidate would have won in 2016 and they would have done as much, but got bipartisan support, and would still be in office. “dummy”.
I’d say, predictable & about time.
@Dicky Jones The Republicans are lost, not saved . . .
All I’m gonna say is—it isn’t looking too bright.
Bad habits are hard to break. It’s like smoking. The base is struggling, but they’ll get over it. There’s people like Kinzinger, Sasse, McConnel even, Cheney, and others who still have a lot of influence who will help right-side it up, but yeah it’s going to take some time.
I get the feeling the future of the Repub. Party won’t include Kinzinger.
He’ll need to worry about his own future first.
If God did create everything, then the so-called “devil” was also created by this God.
So where do those Trump supporters tend to go from here…?
There isn’t a future. They turned around and showed their true colors the moment things got tough.