Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wy., has faced the criticism of many in her own party for voting to impeach former President Trump, and Robert Draper of the New York Times Magazine profiles Rep. Cheney in a recent article. Draper joins Morning Joe to discuss.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, The ReidOut, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Rep. Liz Cheney Believes 'Trumpism Does Not End In Silence,' Says Reporter | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Trump spent his entire life trying to convince the world that he was a success, and his name will now forever be associated with failure.
Like Kamala, Biden and Bernie.
Mango Mussolini and friends have been spewing absurdities and convincing their followers to commit atrocities.
How so?
He was always a failure he just conned everyone to believing differently now we know differently.
BUT NOTHING COMPARED TO THE WAY THE DEMOCRATS ARE NOW FAILING THE COUNTRY !….////
The irony is the GOP used to fashion itself as the party of personal responsibility and moral rectitude. Now it’s the party of professional victimhood.
@SilortheBlade Republicans don’t worry about ethics because they have no morals to practice
Liz Cheney is a turncoat RINO that will not be re-elected.
MAGA 2022 and 2024.
We’re taking back the House of Representatives! We’re also taking back the Senate in 2022 and the Presidency in 2024.
You can’t steal it twice!
Hardly any integrity left and yet they point the finger. Seeing the imagined straw in their brother’s eye while ignoring the log in their own.
@Christine King yes america is exceptional and on her Independence Day iam going to throw a big steak on the grill say a prayer before I eat it throw my dog the bone and I will love every second of it in the land of the free and the home of the bave
@Garden Glam remember when obama bombed 2 Drs without borders hospitals , a wedding , and a reporter?
If more Republicans jumped onboard maybe it would silence the Teflon Don once and for all! Republicans follow Liz Cheney!
“Conservativism doesn’t mean the weird worship of one dude”
Senator Ben Sasse
Conservatives used to be highly respected; grounded in the status quo; non-risk takers; followed the book; somewhat stiff and did not want to rock the boat- “steady she goes.” Now? Pathetic, self-serving, greedy, bigoted and lost.
@Ken Albertsen
But then they go right back and fix things for the good of the colony, including incorporating all those changes. Not to mention that unlike modern conservatives, ants will sacrifice themselves for the good of the whole – not greedy or self-centered at all.
apparently, it does these days
Conservatism means the weird worship of one dude *secretly controlled* by another deep state dude
Today it means “all for one, and more for me”
“Patriotism means to stand by the country and not by the president”
Theodore Roosevelt
Especially when the President isn’t standing by the country, like the last one. Still waiting to find out what Russia blackmailed him with.
@J W Hey, a “braindead” Biden is certainly better than what we had. Time to move on.
@mike briganti Can you explain that position? What are the policies and details you espouse?
In today’s world of the GOP, people like Teddy Roosevelt and Lincoln would be branded “radical socialist liberals”, and denounced by the party leaders. Eisenhower wouldn’t fare any better, as today’s GOP leadership is basically the remnants of McCarthyism.
Hmmm. Lislz Cheney stands by Raytheon and General dynamics , you zombie.
Just as Dumpster convinced the world he was a successful businessman, he convinced the Radical Right that they can do nothing without him.
Mango Mussolini always did say “he loves the poorly educated” – because they are the easiest to manipulate and control.
@mike briganti Republicans are perfectly fine with corporate socialism, don’t be naive.
@Belly Dancer Em You need to do some research BDE, Europe, not UK, definitely not Australia and Japan who knows.
Trump woke up the Republicans, before Trump they were lazy and subservient to the Democrats to be used and abused. We don’t ever want to go back to the good ole Bush years again.
Meanwhile, he’s 700 million in debt.
I don’t know her but I have to say that a person who stands behind their principals is a leader and not a follower.
Trump was a leader
@Scahoni
A leader of self loathing and victim hood perhaps but not a leader of the country.
@Scahoni A leader of what?? Please be specific.
@Ri Ma .. The leader of the free world baby ..
@Scahoni trump couldn’t lead fish to water. Nice try.
Liz Cheney “ I will not” simple answer.
Good for her. She has eyes that can see and ears that can hear. This needs to happen with other GOP senators, who are now like sheep, just following the noise. Good for Liz Cheney, showing them it can be done.
@JP Biscuit That sucks. As some do it on the down low, I guess that’s all to be hoped for.
@JP Biscuit Very true. There are so very few GOP officials with any degree of integrity, character, or principles that it is scary. Liz Cheney gets high marks for standing up for some degree of integrity and character. Nevertheless, Cheney has largely voted in lock step with the GOP party and really has no platform or policies that will address the major issues and challenges facing the country and the citizens. The GOP of today is not the GOP of long ago when Barry Goldwater and others went to Richard Nixon and told Nixon that he must resign or they would vote to impeach him. The next day Nixon resigned. Nixon was figuratively a choir boy compared to Chump and the criminal acts that he committed. Today the GOP is largely composed of elected officials who are totally unfit to hold public office in any capacity. They have built a party of incompetent idiots who have no policies or platform of any kind whatsoever, They have become a party of lies, deception, misinformation, conspiracy nonsense, no to everything, and zero real leadership of vision of how to govern. They have become a party of division, hate, victimization, propaganda, and power and control at any cost whatsoever. It is truly sad to see the incredibly poor quality of the vast majority of elected officials in the republican party of today.
A d zero constituents.😂🤣
Sure daddy Cheney had a long talk with her to do what she could to get rid of that turd. Maybe he can take them all hunting.
Sometimes women have more testicular fortitude than men.
To Liz cheny WE’VE NOTICED! THEY DIDNT START QUIETLY AND THEY WONT SHUT UP EVER
“Most of these men haven’t had the strength of constitution or otherwise…..” I think you can just say balls. They have no balls.
Liz Chaney’s got bigger balls than those Republican men — that’s for sure!
The only balls these republicans have are trumps…. bouncing off their chins.
THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN MCCARTHY & CHENEY ….. SHE HAS INTEGRITY & STRENGTH … HE’S A COWARD …. ENOUGH SAID !!!!!
Zoe , Canada
@J W trump lied constantly and spread division across this country. He is a Russian asset, and was incompeten
More likely that she believes his popularity will die long before the 2024 election.
Even if his supporters are still going strong for the 2022 election she can just wait it out and get re elected once Trump finally croaks.
Lol. Sure.
I can sell you some cheap twin towers stock, if you like! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Sure! Liz Cheney
Lay off the Lysol ,for God’s sake.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
A Dem seating 32 miles from Wy, I can feel Lize’s back bone from here.😉
GOP the party of law and order, that’s a laugh after not respecting 60 court rulings and trying to overthrow Democracy!
Representative Liz Cheney has exhibited far far more courage than most Republicans. Most of them have demonstrated that they are totally without the courage necessary to live by any sort of principles.
Hard to believe the GOP wants to punish Cheney for standing by her principles OUT LOUD, but they have no words for Marjorie Traitor Greene.
@DrumWild lol, that’s a long acronym CCRDTP and its disgusting. sorry I have to laugh else I think I might break down in tears. If it was not so sad it would be funny.
Say it right or are you still smooching the poster of Cori Bush?
B Bodziak… Liz Cheney has more backbone and balls than all the Republikkkans together!!! Good for you Liz!
mg keeps them all fluid…
KKK GOP
Just shows that ovaries are stronger than balls. That’s why ovaries are separated and function, but balls need to huddle.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
A woman doing what men are scared of doing, God bless you Liz.
what else is new
Yeah, she’s sure surprising me these days. I’m getting a whole new respect for her.
She’s surrounded by patriot midlife manbaby meltdown but there she is, keeping her hormones together….no wonder they hate her lol
Well, most GOPnik men anyway.
Romney is with her, and he did vote against Trump in the first impeachment trial.
He was the only GOPnik that did vote against him that time – Including Liz Cheney.
So not so principled after all.
She just believes that he’s wounded enough now that she can ride out whatever he throws at her.
She needs to be protected from “patriots” with flag poles. I didn’t care about Pence then but I certainly do about her
That seemed to stun that news moron. 😳
She gave him an honest answer and he didn’t expect it?
The reaction of the Fox news host to Rep. Cheney’s response is frickin’ priceless. It seems he expected her to say yes. 😂🤣😂🤣