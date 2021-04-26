Rep. Liz Cheney Believes ‘Trumpism Does Not End In Silence,’ Says Reporter | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
April 26, 2021

April 26, 2021

 

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wy., has faced the criticism of many in her own party for voting to impeach former President Trump, and Robert Draper of the New York Times Magazine profiles Rep. Cheney in a recent article. Draper joins Morning Joe to discuss.

Rep. Liz Cheney Believes 'Trumpism Does Not End In Silence,' Says Reporter | Morning Joe | MSNBC

73 Comments on "Rep. Liz Cheney Believes ‘Trumpism Does Not End In Silence,’ Says Reporter | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. E Theory | April 26, 2021 at 2:05 PM | Reply

    Trump spent his entire life trying to convince the world that he was a success, and his name will now forever be associated with failure.

  2. E Theory | April 26, 2021 at 2:12 PM | Reply

    The irony is the GOP used to fashion itself as the party of personal responsibility and moral rectitude. Now it’s the party of professional victimhood.

    • joel busald | April 26, 2021 at 8:37 PM | Reply

      @SilortheBlade Republicans don’t worry about ethics because they have no morals to practice

    • Joe wears a drool Bib | April 26, 2021 at 9:06 PM | Reply

      Liz Cheney is a turncoat RINO that will not be re-elected.
      MAGA 2022 and 2024.
      We’re taking back the House of Representatives! We’re also taking back the Senate in 2022 and the Presidency in 2024.
      You can’t steal it twice!

    • Claude LeBel | April 26, 2021 at 9:52 PM | Reply

      Hardly any integrity left and yet they point the finger. Seeing the imagined straw in their brother’s eye while ignoring the log in their own.

    • saralea smith | April 26, 2021 at 9:58 PM | Reply

      @Christine King yes america is exceptional and on her Independence Day iam going to throw a big steak on the grill say a prayer before I eat it throw my dog the bone and I will love every second of it in the land of the free and the home of the bave

    • l l | April 26, 2021 at 11:18 PM | Reply

      @Garden Glam remember when obama bombed 2 Drs without borders hospitals , a wedding , and a reporter?

  3. William Anthony | April 26, 2021 at 2:25 PM | Reply

    If more Republicans jumped onboard maybe it would silence the Teflon Don once and for all! Republicans follow Liz Cheney!

  4. The Flame Fist God | April 26, 2021 at 2:26 PM | Reply

    “Conservativism doesn’t mean the weird worship of one dude”

    Senator Ben Sasse

    • Barbara Maroney | April 26, 2021 at 4:49 PM | Reply

      Conservatives used to be highly respected; grounded in the status quo; non-risk takers; followed the book; somewhat stiff and did not want to rock the boat- “steady she goes.” Now? Pathetic, self-serving, greedy, bigoted and lost.

    • J A Keller | April 26, 2021 at 5:33 PM | Reply

      @Ken Albertsen
      But then they go right back and fix things for the good of the colony, including incorporating all those changes. Not to mention that unlike modern conservatives, ants will sacrifice themselves for the good of the whole – not greedy or self-centered at all.

    • Belly Dancer Em | April 26, 2021 at 5:40 PM | Reply

      apparently, it does these days

    • Immortal Asirpa | April 26, 2021 at 6:53 PM | Reply

      Conservatism means the weird worship of one dude *secretly controlled* by another deep state dude

    • LD | April 26, 2021 at 7:51 PM | Reply

      Today it means “all for one, and more for me”

  5. The Flame Fist God | April 26, 2021 at 2:27 PM | Reply

    “Patriotism means to stand by the country and not by the president”

    Theodore Roosevelt

    • Diabolus_Musica | April 26, 2021 at 8:28 PM | Reply

      Especially when the President isn’t standing by the country, like the last one. Still waiting to find out what Russia blackmailed him with.

    • Falcon Quest | April 26, 2021 at 8:32 PM | Reply

      @J W Hey, a “braindead” Biden is certainly better than what we had. Time to move on.

    • Falcon Quest | April 26, 2021 at 8:34 PM | Reply

      @mike briganti Can you explain that position? What are the policies and details you espouse?

    • Pete 913 | April 26, 2021 at 9:33 PM | Reply

      In today’s world of the GOP, people like Teddy Roosevelt and Lincoln would be branded “radical socialist liberals”, and denounced by the party leaders. Eisenhower wouldn’t fare any better, as today’s GOP leadership is basically the remnants of McCarthyism.

    • l l | April 26, 2021 at 11:19 PM | Reply

      Hmmm. Lislz Cheney stands by Raytheon and General dynamics , you zombie.

  6. SpicyHotPot | April 26, 2021 at 2:40 PM | Reply

    Just as Dumpster convinced the world he was a successful businessman, he convinced the Radical Right that they can do nothing without him.

    • LD | April 26, 2021 at 7:50 PM | Reply

      Mango Mussolini always did say “he loves the poorly educated” – because they are the easiest to manipulate and control.

    • Jason M | April 26, 2021 at 8:36 PM | Reply

      @mike briganti Republicans are perfectly fine with corporate socialism, don’t be naive.

    • Eagle 1 | April 26, 2021 at 9:24 PM | Reply

      @Belly Dancer Em You need to do some research BDE, Europe, not UK, definitely not Australia and Japan who knows.

    • Eagle 1 | April 26, 2021 at 9:31 PM | Reply

      Trump woke up the Republicans, before Trump they were lazy and subservient to the Democrats to be used and abused. We don’t ever want to go back to the good ole Bush years again.

    • Naomi Bee | April 26, 2021 at 10:59 PM | Reply

      Meanwhile, he’s 700 million in debt.

  7. nogoodwolf | April 26, 2021 at 2:47 PM | Reply

    I don’t know her but I have to say that a person who stands behind their principals is a leader and not a follower.

  8. NAWF MESKIN | April 26, 2021 at 3:04 PM | Reply

    Liz Cheney “ I will not” simple answer.

  9. Aunty Mammalia | April 26, 2021 at 3:05 PM | Reply

    Good for her. She has eyes that can see and ears that can hear. This needs to happen with other GOP senators, who are now like sheep, just following the noise. Good for Liz Cheney, showing them it can be done.

    • Aunty Mammalia | April 26, 2021 at 5:58 PM | Reply

      @JP Biscuit That sucks. As some do it on the down low, I guess that’s all to be hoped for.

    • Corey Ham | April 26, 2021 at 7:00 PM | Reply

      @JP Biscuit Very true. There are so very few GOP officials with any degree of integrity, character, or principles that it is scary. Liz Cheney gets high marks for standing up for some degree of integrity and character. Nevertheless, Cheney has largely voted in lock step with the GOP party and really has no platform or policies that will address the major issues and challenges facing the country and the citizens. The GOP of today is not the GOP of long ago when Barry Goldwater and others went to Richard Nixon and told Nixon that he must resign or they would vote to impeach him. The next day Nixon resigned. Nixon was figuratively a choir boy compared to Chump and the criminal acts that he committed. Today the GOP is largely composed of elected officials who are totally unfit to hold public office in any capacity. They have built a party of incompetent idiots who have no policies or platform of any kind whatsoever, They have become a party of lies, deception, misinformation, conspiracy nonsense, no to everything, and zero real leadership of vision of how to govern. They have become a party of division, hate, victimization, propaganda, and power and control at any cost whatsoever. It is truly sad to see the incredibly poor quality of the vast majority of elected officials in the republican party of today.

    • Larry Garland | April 26, 2021 at 7:42 PM | Reply

      A d zero constituents.😂🤣

    • Edwina Gray | April 26, 2021 at 9:38 PM | Reply

      Sure daddy Cheney had a long talk with her to do what she could to get rid of that turd. Maybe he can take them all hunting.

    • Marlene Jones | April 26, 2021 at 9:51 PM | Reply

      Sometimes women have more testicular fortitude than men.

  10. Demonics Inc | April 26, 2021 at 3:06 PM | Reply

    To Liz cheny WE’VE NOTICED! THEY DIDNT START QUIETLY AND THEY WONT SHUT UP EVER

  11. John May | April 26, 2021 at 3:13 PM | Reply

    “Most of these men haven’t had the strength of constitution or otherwise…..” I think you can just say balls. They have no balls.

  12. Stephen Hatt | April 26, 2021 at 3:16 PM | Reply

    THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN MCCARTHY & CHENEY ….. SHE HAS INTEGRITY & STRENGTH … HE’S A COWARD …. ENOUGH SAID !!!!!
    Zoe , Canada

    • Belly Dancer Em | April 26, 2021 at 6:50 PM | Reply

      @J W trump lied constantly and spread division across this country. He is a Russian asset, and was incompeten

    • Kenny Hill | April 26, 2021 at 7:23 PM | Reply

      More likely that she believes his popularity will die long before the 2024 election.

      Even if his supporters are still going strong for the 2022 election she can just wait it out and get re elected once Trump finally croaks.

    • Larry Garland | April 26, 2021 at 7:42 PM | Reply

      Lol. Sure.

    • Matt Russillo | April 26, 2021 at 8:27 PM | Reply

      I can sell you some cheap twin towers stock, if you like! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    • Matt Russillo | April 26, 2021 at 8:30 PM | Reply

      Sure! Liz Cheney
      Lay off the Lysol ,for God’s sake.
      🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  13. Kevin Boegel | April 26, 2021 at 3:17 PM | Reply

    A Dem seating 32 miles from Wy, I can feel Lize’s back bone from here.😉

  14. Donnie And The Oathbreakers | April 26, 2021 at 3:26 PM | Reply

    GOP the party of law and order, that’s a laugh after not respecting 60 court rulings and trying to overthrow Democracy!

  15. Myriam Kaye | April 26, 2021 at 3:26 PM | Reply

    Representative Liz Cheney has exhibited far far more courage than most Republicans. Most of them have demonstrated that they are totally without the courage necessary to live by any sort of principles.

  16. B Bodziak | April 26, 2021 at 3:30 PM | Reply

    Hard to believe the GOP wants to punish Cheney for standing by her principles OUT LOUD, but they have no words for Marjorie Traitor Greene.

  17. Hazel Em | April 26, 2021 at 4:07 PM | Reply

    Just shows that ovaries are stronger than balls. That’s why ovaries are separated and function, but balls need to huddle.

  18. best best | April 26, 2021 at 4:12 PM | Reply

    A woman doing what men are scared of doing, God bless you Liz.

    • Belly Dancer Em | April 26, 2021 at 5:38 PM | Reply

      what else is new

    • Luke_SkyWanker | April 26, 2021 at 5:46 PM | Reply

      Yeah, she’s sure surprising me these days. I’m getting a whole new respect for her.

    • Immortal Asirpa | April 26, 2021 at 6:49 PM | Reply

      She’s surrounded by patriot midlife manbaby meltdown but there she is, keeping her hormones together….no wonder they hate her lol

    • Kenny Hill | April 26, 2021 at 7:27 PM | Reply

      Well, most GOPnik men anyway.

      Romney is with her, and he did vote against Trump in the first impeachment trial.

      He was the only GOPnik that did vote against him that time – Including Liz Cheney.

      So not so principled after all.

      She just believes that he’s wounded enough now that she can ride out whatever he throws at her.

    • Tyrone Valdéz-Krüger | April 26, 2021 at 9:23 PM | Reply

      She needs to be protected from “patriots” with flag poles. I didn’t care about Pence then but I certainly do about her

  19. Lynn Rolaf | April 26, 2021 at 4:46 PM | Reply

    That seemed to stun that news moron. 😳
    She gave him an honest answer and he didn’t expect it?

  20. Nek Needmar | April 26, 2021 at 7:13 PM | Reply

    The reaction of the Fox news host to Rep. Cheney’s response is frickin’ priceless. It seems he expected her to say yes. 😂🤣😂🤣

