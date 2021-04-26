Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wy., has faced the criticism of many in her own party for voting to impeach former President Trump, and Robert Draper of the New York Times Magazine profiles Rep. Cheney in a recent article. Draper joins Morning Joe to discuss.

Rep. Liz Cheney Believes 'Trumpism Does Not End In Silence,' Says Reporter | Morning Joe | MSNBC