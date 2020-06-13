Congressman Joe Neguse (D-CO) joins Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss a bill he is sponsoring, the Justice in Policing Act, which is expected to be brought to the house floor later this month. Neguse says he hopes the bill, which advocates for more police oversight, will be supported by colleagues on both sides of the aisle. Aired on 06/12/2020.
Rep. Neguse: Policing Bill Will Address Issues In A 'Systemic Way' | Hallie Jackson | MSNBC
I know this is off topic, but would this be a good time to remind people that Mnuchin and the t’rump administration are refusing to disclose who got $551 billion in Coronavirus response bailout money? Or that t’rump Scotland resort is getting millions in tax breaks even though they failed to hire the “thousands” of workers they promised (only about 100 people were hired).
Don’t let all this police reform distract you from the fact that t’rump and his cronies used the pandemic to get rich.
it seems the rich capitalist love socialism…free stuff.. welfare….no longer can the right try to make the case against democratic socialism ..i hope bernie has a place in the biden white house.
Nope RO G it’s not off topic and thanks for reminding us!!
Ro G 👍😷🙏
@Ro G sorry but this link is off topic https://youtu.be/in_xAcNZYRw
We don’t have real police today. What we do have is IDF trained soldiers with MRAP vehicles and Pentagon funded military equipment. We all need real police ….. who’s job is not to generate revenue ….but to protect citizen rights.
How quickly will it shift to an “I Love Me” speech?
Within the first five minutes. 🙄
Milliseconds.
Also, look at what a great president I am!! yuck, spit, spit!!
Trump: you can’t spell AMERICA without ME ….
“No Comment” [sigh]
You know, it seems like everything Trump does causes harm to our democracy or our people.🤔 it’s almost as if he is being controlled by someone who really really hates us.🤨😡
@Bill Cook I am saying this because we Pakistan are the natural allies of American since our inception you know the history. We are tremendously helped by USA and are given the status of non NATO strategic ally . Our National Data Registration NADRA National Disaster Management Authority NDMA and other important institutions are erected with the help of USA and Usaid . Therefore in disharmony there in USA is looked with deep concerns here in Pakistan. We want and the world need Stronger prosper and STABLE America . We support Trump as President of USA it means we will be supporting anyone who will be in office regardless of party affiliation.
Personally to me President Trump is a true patriot though he is making mistakes but his patriotism and intentions are beyond any doubt.
God bless America and bless us all……
@MajidulHaq . MajidulHaq . President Trump is a racist hater. As a Pakistani you would not be welcome anywhere around him. He would not welcome you into this country. You would be nothing to him. He is, in large part the reason for so much conflict and Discord in this country. You should be supporting Biden. The Democratic party has always considered Pakistan an ally and has consistently voted to help her in her struggles with terrorism.
@Bill Cook so far as Moscow and Beijing are concerned it’s great success of president Trump and US’s diplomacy that all big and important capitals are not exploiting the protests and remain neutral if not silent dispite differences over Chechnya and Hong Kong. Trump and his administration has managed the foreign policy very efficiently and it’s the need of the hour btw that all important capitals to work in harmony to minimise the social and economic backslashes of Covid 19 ……..
@MajidulHaq . MajidulHaq . Beijing and Moscow are attacking our democracy and economy.
@Bill Cook we support America and the politics are your internal issue. We Pakistani are for STABLE and prosperous America …….
Makes lynching a federal crime? how in the world can people say racism is not a thing when in freaking 2020 we’re forming a bill that has that on it?
I don’t want to see this powerpoint bulletin bs, show us the bill and let the people be apart of the discussion. Because we already know there will be multiple drafts since Dodo’s and Rere’s can’t agree on shiyt. Even if all it does is help people. Fingers crossed
@Bo Brother I couldn’t agree with you more.
The federal misconduct registry for all police officers, especially federal officers, should be publicly available information.
@Bo Brother I’ll take my chances defending myself. Cops are out of control.
In trumps upcoming rally in New Mexico written and designed by Stephen Miller – The same unmarked security force will be there and I’m pretty sure trump and miller intend on killing some law breakers! Bullets of compassion.
The comfort of the rich depends upon an abundant supply of the poor.
The pyramid scheme we all seem to agree makes America the powerhouse it is.
No need to be jealous of the wealthy , you could be wealthy also if you wasn’t so lazy
Saynoto Socialists Not all people who are wealthy worked for it and not all people who worked hard ended up wealthy! It’s rather an inane comment when you think trump was wealthy by his father and hasn’t worked a day in his life including in his presidency! Some people certainly have more opportunity than others and it has nothing to do with being lazy – it’s very often circumstances! You may want to look through a large lens before making twatty comments like that!
@Maureen Peterson Well said and appreciated!
rethuglicans love “ax handle” racism. Fully 50% of republicans are “more concerned about the protests than the event of police murder that caused people to protest. 50%.
Does he really think that he can say “I love Black people” and then host racist rallies on significant dates of whyte terrorism against Black people? How does that work. It’s so disrespectful. I don’t see any Black people voting for him. Even the ones who claim that they are, are doing so for a paycheck. Except Raynard Jackson, he has trumps 🍄 in his throat.
He loves “his” black people. I call them Tom’s.
The Greenwood race riot in Tulsa, OK (Black Wall Street) happened May 31, 1921. Neither the date or the event is celebrated. Juneteenth isn’t a day of terrorism, its the day the last slaves received notice of their freedom.
anpdm1 Ax Handle Saturday—one of the Bloodiest attacks against Black People in Florida—is the same date of the RNC.
anpdm1 Tulsa is hallowed ground to Black Americans. To hold a racist rally on the grounds where innocent Black Americans were murdered by whi te men with the help of the police and the military. He knew he was wrong that’s why he backed down and changed the date.
Democrats are hiring bad protesters that is the problem
_”The concept of chokeholds sounds so innocent and so perfect”_
-Actual quote from Donald J. Trump, June 12, 2020.
He knows what he was doing. He sends coward messages in his actions. Blacks have no doubt that he hates their race.
Once again DC garbage thinks they have all the answers , this problem can only be worked out at the local level
Biden 👍👍👍👍👍👏👏👏👏👌👌👌👌
Let’s all Thank Antifa and BLM…..
For getting President Trump Re-Elected in a Landslide.
are we ever going to see Tubman on the twenty?
Make lynching a federal crime W.T.F. Is this how backwards America is?This is not a problem in Canada do you have any idea why?Oh I know just a little country with a few million people.
What more do you expect from those that long sold their souls to their 1% masters. They act like they care about the peasants, but bow down to their 1% owners/donors. Nothing is going to change until their is time is fulfilled. You cannot stop the greedy, soulless filth of man. But how dare you peasants stand up against your 1% pig owners and their nazi dog cops! What more would you expect in these, the Last Days. So enjoy yourselves, it’s only the beginning of your greedy rule. Listen to the filth of man, in their own words… youtube.com/watch?v=Cy87kzKxkP8
Hope no one turns up at this rally especially having people sign a COVID-19 waiver. Also hope BLM protesters turn up to jeer and boo the “Bunker Boy” and “Dictator wannabe.”