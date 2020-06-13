Congressman Joe Neguse (D-CO) joins Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss a bill he is sponsoring, the Justice in Policing Act, which is expected to be brought to the house floor later this month. Neguse says he hopes the bill, which advocates for more police oversight, will be supported by colleagues on both sides of the aisle. Aired on 06/12/2020.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Rep. Neguse: Policing Bill Will Address Issues In A 'Systemic Way' | Hallie Jackson | MSNBC