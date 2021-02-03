Rep. Porter On Marjorie Greene: GOP Need To ‘Stand Up And Do What Is Right’ | The Last Word | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Rep. Porter On Marjorie Greene: GOP Need To ‘Stand Up And Do What Is Right’ | The Last Word | MSNBC 1

February 3, 2021

 

Sen. McConnell called Marjorie Taylor Greene’s lies and conspiracy theories a “cancer on the Republican Party.” Rep. Katie Porter tells Lawrence O’Donnell that she is calling on more Republicans to condemn Greene’s harmful rhetoric because Democrats want to work with a Republican Party “that we can trust to be truthful, that we can trust to stand up. We need that, especially in the wake of Donald Trump’s presidency.” Aired on 2/2/2021.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

About The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell:
Drawing upon his experience as a former chief of staff on the Senate Finance Committee and as an Emmy-winning executive producer and writer of "The West Wing," Lawrence O'Donnell examines the compelling and impactful political stories of the day. O'Donnell convenes diverse panels of guests, including a variety of politicians and cultural voices, to offer unique viewpoints and perspective. In his signature style, O'Donnell highlights the latest news developments and offers his take on the political stories driving the national conversation.

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

#GOP #KatiePorter #MSNBC

Rep. Porter On Marjorie Greene: GOP Need To ‘Stand Up And Do What Is Right’ | The Last Word | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

59 Comments on "Rep. Porter On Marjorie Greene: GOP Need To ‘Stand Up And Do What Is Right’ | The Last Word | MSNBC"

  1. John Henderson | February 2, 2021 at 12:27 AM | Reply

    its weird seeing someone that competent and qualified in congress

  2. Judith Walker | February 2, 2021 at 12:54 AM | Reply

    It’s about time we heard from Katie Porter!

  3. Maguswr d | February 2, 2021 at 1:09 AM | Reply

    She’s the best, even without her whiteboard

  4. Tom Blakley | February 2, 2021 at 1:23 AM | Reply

    Greene’s gotta go …

  5. Shadow Viking | February 2, 2021 at 1:25 AM | Reply

    I was waiting for the whiteboard to come out. You know she’s serious when she starts writing facts on that thing.

    • Jonathan Banner | February 2, 2021 at 1:48 AM | Reply

      I also want to point out that AOC and her colleague ran to Katie Porter’s office for help, and Katie Porter came to the rescue!! Thank you, Katie Porter for speaking the truth and being a hero

    • Dorothy Young | February 2, 2021 at 1:57 AM | Reply

      Bernie’s mittens are his “white board”. Grown men quail — if they’re sensible — at the whiteboard!

    • Antonio saxon | February 2, 2021 at 3:21 AM | Reply

      REP (R-CA) Kevin McCarthy IS NO DIFFERENT than Senator (R-Wisconsin) JOSEPH McCarty (blindly supported Roy Cohn (pure evil; Donald Trump’s Mentor) that destroyed so many lives of Great American for Political Gain and Self-Enrichment at the Expense of America. Kevin McCarthy is a pathetic, follower who destroying: US Military, US National Security, US Constitution, US Rule of Law, US National Intelligence, while also destroying the Republican Party.

  6. Elizabeth Moore | February 2, 2021 at 1:27 AM | Reply

    Trust?!? It’s earned not given… And once betrayed is very very very hard to reestablish…

    • Kevin Dwelle | February 2, 2021 at 12:46 PM | Reply

      “Exactly Congress Woman Porter”. Is a get to the point no nonsense type of person and politician. I bet here kids principal and teachers never had to inform her of low grades or misbehavior. She knows how to seriously multitask and get the job done. Republicans need to take a very hard look in the mirror ASAP !!!!

    • David Eby | February 2, 2021 at 2:55 PM | Reply

      You don’t really believe that or you wouldn’t love Creepy Joe.

    • Red WRONG 88 | February 2, 2021 at 4:50 PM | Reply

      I can see Katie’s point of view. Like it or not, she has to work with these people. It is very difficult to work with someone every day that you cannot trust. A lot of republicans are just afraid speak the truth. The old saying is true: Democrats fall in love and Republicans fall in line.

    • David Eby | February 2, 2021 at 7:19 PM | Reply

      @Red WRONG 88 Democrats fall in love with dictators and now they put one in power. We don’t even need congress anymore.

    • Elizabeth Moore | February 2, 2021 at 7:25 PM | Reply

      @David Eby i don’t like joe Biden either

  7. Mandi's Houseplant Channel | February 2, 2021 at 1:35 AM | Reply

    *Wishing everyone here a safe and healthy week* 👍

  8. Mary Vaughn | February 2, 2021 at 1:42 AM | Reply

    we need more Katie Porters for sure.

  9. Dusty Kashi Feathers | February 2, 2021 at 1:59 AM | Reply

    Kevin McCarthy is evil…

    • Lalith de Alwis | February 2, 2021 at 1:52 PM | Reply

      Not really evil, just horribly weak, which allows evil to take root and flourish.

    • Nancy Ross | February 2, 2021 at 5:41 PM | Reply

      Kevin McCarthy lacks principles, courage, and dignity necessary to fulfill the needs of his office. The obvious way is not always the easy way. After Greene’s statements, it is obvious that another committee assignment would be appropriate. The fact that McCarthy had to go see Trump to get advice makes it obvious that he is incapable of thinking and acting for himself. A more courageous and decisive person is needed to fill that position. Liz Cheney might be a good candidate.

    • The Truth Is Out 777 | February 2, 2021 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      Nasty Pelosi is a witch

  10. Dave Blackcat | February 2, 2021 at 2:17 AM | Reply

    porter is the best, promote this woman, brains and well spoken, a force to be reckoned with, well done porter

    • Dave Id | February 2, 2021 at 7:01 AM | Reply

      @Big Ron Wish we had her next door in AZ.

    • angela bluebird60 | February 2, 2021 at 10:27 AM | Reply

      Our genuine reps and senators need us as much as we need them! We must raise the Voice of the People to relentless levels. We the People must join in and do our part to clean up and reclaim our rightful place in our govt. of, for and by the People. We need to let members of Congress hear from us, those from our own state and, at times, those like Rep Porter, who is exactly as you describe and even more. She is genuine, dedicated and there to do the Work of the People. We need to call and leave voice mails for our own US Reps and Senators to insist on the immediate removal of Greene, Boebert, Gosar and Hawley, for starters. That all involved in the Insurrection 1/6, from Congress to private citizens, be investigated and, where indicated, prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. This deadly, destructive attempt to overthrow our govt. and a fair election must be met with the most severe consequences for those who participated in any way. We need to leave voice mails for our own US Reps and Senators, and ask our friends and families to do the same. Many have already done so, and our Voice is gaining notice. Such calls take only a few minutes, yet make all the difference. Main Congressional switchboard 202-224-3121, or use home state office numbers. PS The more civilized, civic action we take, the more members of Congress like Katie Porter we will gain 🙂

    • Red WRONG 88 | February 2, 2021 at 4:54 PM | Reply

      @Left is Insane If you don’t like Katie, you don’t know Katie. She is freaking awesome.

    • Red WRONG 88 | February 2, 2021 at 5:00 PM | Reply

      @angela bluebird60 I agree that all voters should let congress know how we feel. But, please be careful. You talk about defending fair elections, but then you say people who were fairly elected should be removed. You can’t have it both ways just to suit your own political beliefs.

    • angela bluebird60 | February 2, 2021 at 9:06 PM | Reply

      @Red WRONG 88 It is way beyond anything so petty or casual. I am well aware that these people were, presumably, fairly elected. At the very same time, it is also true that these individuals have incited death threats and violence against members of Congress and others. Members were told not to put their location on social media…one terrorist posted the location of AOC, who is often a target of extremists. IF you look into their record/background, you will find a deadly dangerous willingness on their part to defy our Constitution and laws, encourage and support assassinating members of Congress, overthrowing our govt. and the fair election of our President. They have rendered themselves unsafe-unfit. THAT is more important. Duh.

  11. mary jones | February 2, 2021 at 3:06 AM | Reply

    brilliantly said, ty both. greene needs to be expelled. and the gop will not do the right thing, they have shown us that as a fact.

  12. Kim Williams | February 2, 2021 at 3:22 AM | Reply

    REMOVE MARGIE GREEN TODAY!!!!!! WE NEED TRUST AND TRUE FULL.

  13. Paul Mathias | February 2, 2021 at 3:31 AM | Reply

    Katie Porter is a lighthouse in this storm of GOP cowardice.

    • David Eby | February 2, 2021 at 11:15 AM | Reply

      Funny that a goofy Democrat tells the Republicans what they should be doing. Glad she crawled out from under her desk.

    • Nationwide MailVoting and DriveThru ID And Receipts | February 2, 2021 at 2:37 PM | Reply

      @David Eby What’s really funny is that you have FAKE NEWS OAN, Newsmax and FOX in your fav channels list.

    • Red WRONG 88 | February 2, 2021 at 5:10 PM | Reply

      @David Eby So Goofy is running California? I am so confused. Oh, and her desk was up against the door, just FYI.

  14. Michael Banfield | February 2, 2021 at 5:40 AM | Reply

    you will never be able to trust the likes of Mat Gaetz or Rand whatever happens

  15. pat comerford | February 2, 2021 at 6:22 AM | Reply

    It would be either a miracle or a conspiracy if the GOP did the right thing!

  16. Lunar Tick | February 2, 2021 at 7:23 AM | Reply

    Y’all need to remember where McCarthy gets his marching orders. 😏

  17. Ducky Lou Diva | February 2, 2021 at 7:42 AM | Reply

    I love Katie, she is the cats meow. We need more like her.

  18. Venkat Subbarao | February 2, 2021 at 9:52 AM | Reply

    It seems that the House Republicans doesn’t have social responsibility

  19. conductor | February 2, 2021 at 10:26 AM | Reply

    We’re blessed that we have Katie Porter. I want her as the next senate majority leader.

  20. Pat Murphy | February 2, 2021 at 10:54 AM | Reply

    When “do what’s right” becomes a challenge, well it’s just sad.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.