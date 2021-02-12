Rep. Riggleman: House Impeachment Managers Making A ‘Real Republican’ Argument | MTP Daily | MSNBC

February 12, 2021

 

Former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.) discusses the evidence presented by House impeachment managers, says they "are actually making a case for conservatism." Aired on 02/11/2021.
15 Comments on "Rep. Riggleman: House Impeachment Managers Making A ‘Real Republican’ Argument | MTP Daily | MSNBC"

  1. Richard MacLean | February 11, 2021 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    So according to Republicans Osama bin Laden wasn’t guilty?

  2. Ro G | February 11, 2021 at 12:41 PM | Reply

    The Cat Lawyer would have been a better pick for the defense than the clowns the Stable Genius dug up. 😅😂🤣

  3. Not Your Average Trucker | February 11, 2021 at 12:42 PM | Reply

    “We should conserve my freedom…” – Donald Trump

  4. Mastodon1976 | February 11, 2021 at 1:15 PM | Reply

    This guy acts like conservatives are the only ones who care about our institutions. I find it insulting actually.

