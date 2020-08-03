Rep. Schiff Reacts to Trump Calling Bounty Reports A ‘Russia Hoax’ | The Last Word | MSNBC

After Donald Trump called reports of bounties on U.S. troops a “Russia hoax,” Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, tells Lawrence O’Donnell intelligence “doesn’t end up in the presidential daily brief if it’s a hoax.” He adds that it’s once again an example of Donald Trump trusting the word of Vladimir Putin over his own intelligence agencies. Aired on 7/31/2020.
If people think Corona virus is a hoax, they will believe anything is a hoax.
Pence is madly in love with Trump. So, at least some love blumes in the Whitehouse!
The corona virus is real. Its as serious as the flu.
@Ellen C How long is a string ?
Twice as long as half of it !! 🎯😂😂😂😂😂
@Edward Love Flat earth, clean coal, science denying knuckle dragging morons!! The whole lot of them should parish with this virus.
Trump is the only real HOAX there is!!!
Sometimes they cry a little. But if covid, that’s OK if they cry. Because no one there to see see them while they die.
Poor little dead Republicans. Sniff.
Hey Chris, can you pass me a tissue from your purse?
@Chris Near If he hadn’t died from his own stupidity it wouldn’t be funny to anyone.
When will America show its resolve?
Soon. But the voters will lead the way not the Republicans.
I think Trump is a hoax. Fake president who think he can act like an executive on television.
can only happen in Th U.S. , the Secretary of State is supposed to be the nation’s top Diplomat , & Trump chooses the chief Nasty who is the former director of the CIA .i wonder WHOM he consulted , before PUTIN Pompeo in that post..
a new campaign hat & T shirt for the democrats my friend , & why not gather a few friends, family & neighbours to have the below acronym printed on them.. why not contact Bloomberg, he may fund you
JAHG ‘ [ just another hoax grandma ] 100,000 dead hoaxes i am a Scot so cant vote so please stay very safe & healthy my friend The world needs YOU in the Fall , to rid it of this maniacal menace
too bad we can’t turn him off or unplug him completely like TV. Or smash the set.
Honey he’s not acting like ab Executive. . . he’s getting his diploma from Putin in “How to become a Dictator while taking down the American country’s constitution..”
@Sharon Cameron i wonder who advised Trump , before PUTIN, Pompeo in as the sec. of. state
ex CIA Pompeo is supposed to be the TOP DIPLOMAT in the U.S. Government laugh i very near paid my tv license … stay safe
When Trump was asked about Russia supplying weapons to the Taliban, Trump said, “Well, we supplied weapons when they were fighting Russia, too.” 😲
During the interview, Trump defended Russia in the exact same manner that Putin would have. In fact, it was almost as if the reporter was interviewing Putin himself, based on the lies, deflections, and whataboutisms that Trump gave as answers.
The sad truth is that Trump owes the Russians way too much money for him to ever question Putin about anything. If Putin were to tell Trump that today is Christmas, Trump would have no choice but to nod his head in agreement and say “So it is. Merry Christmas Vlad!!!”
Since the 80s the Russians have been financially supporting Trump and bailing him out from bankruptcy after American banks stopped loaning Trump money. He is still indebted to them today. And just like any loyal dog, Trump knows better than to bite the hand that feeds him.
The motivating factors that drives a person to betray their own country, and become a willing agent of another hostile country are broken down into the acronym MICE.
M oney
I deology
C ompromise/Coercion
E go
Trump clearly has no ideology, because he believes in nothing. But he is clearly susceptible to the other 3. Money, Ego and being Compromised. There’s no doubt that Putin, being a KGB agent, recognized those weaknesses in Trump from a mile away. People like Manafort, Kushner, Don Jr, Moscow Mitch, and many other Trump associates fell prey to at least 3 of those factors as well. Trump and his inner circle presented a target rich environment for Russan agents. I have no doubt that Putin was both dumbfounded, and elated at how many of Trump’s people were so eager to betray America…
On April 18, 2019, a redacted copy of Mueller’s report was released to the public. The Mueller report builds on the U.S. intelligence conclusion that there were two campaigns to elect Trump— one run by Trump and one run by the Russian government. The Mueller report clearly identified connections between the Trump campaign and Russia. The report states that there were a total of 272 secret contacts between Trump’s team and Russia-linked operatives were identified, including at least 38 meetings. All of Trump’s people initially lied about these contacts when questioned.
So true…Now they are after us..!!
@American families first Please read your American political history for the last 150 years. Library not goggle or Wikipedia.
@American families first Issue is too many of you do not know your foreign and domestic political history.
@TRUTH SEEKER Try the library.
But if Trump stops the bounties…he will not make any more of his cut of the money.
Uh! … huh! ….I’m Dementia Joe Biden and I forgot this message 🤯
@Clorox Person, woman, man, camera, TV.
@Clorox I guess you were trying to be funny. Voters are not buying what you are selling. A sleepy Joe is better than what we have now.
*”Add YET ANOTHER LEGAL CHARGE to the after-January list, please.”[ With some decent attorneys on the cases, he’ll NEVER leave prison in his life.* ⚖
Trump on his knee’s for Putin and he ain’t protesting
He’s a Russian puppet ever since “golden showers”……& Putin his controller……so how can he confront Putin?
Trump is afraid of Putin.
We didn’t have fake news until we had a fake president.
Pmsl..Yeah sure. Saddam Hussein didn’t have weapons of mass destruction which triggered a war in the middle east. Which is still going on today. But you all believed the lie..Smh.
That’s because the Democrats are a bunch of sheep and thought it was real news
Fake president, adult impersonator
Unless it involves giving him money or praise; Trump will always call it a hoax
Of course he says that… He doesn’t want to upset his boss Putin
Any lie Trump is involved with is declared “a hoax” by Trump and Republicans.
Perhaps Trump is a Russian operative? Nope, he is too stupid.
No your right.
No you’re right.
Stupid people can follow Russian dictators. In fact, most people who follow dictators are stupid.
I won’t send my children to serve the country if the president is not going to Ensure they are going to be safe.
There’s no such thing as zero risk. Are you clueless???
Richard Arena 如果是保你这类人那就不需要了。
If the president read the report we as Americans would not be in the situation we are facing now he’s to busy playing golf with celebrities
If Trump doesn’t like what he hears it’s a hoax or fake news. Putin is blackmailing him so of course he says it’s a hoax.
Vote.Gov
Trump doesn’t want to go against Putin, because Putin is Trump’s boss.
Trump becoming the US president was Russia’s hoax.