After Donald Trump called reports of bounties on U.S. troops a “Russia hoax,” Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, tells Lawrence O’Donnell intelligence “doesn’t end up in the presidential daily brief if it’s a hoax.” He adds that it’s once again an example of Donald Trump trusting the word of Vladimir Putin over his own intelligence agencies. Aired on 7/31/2020.

Rep. Schiff Reacts to Trump Calling Bounty Reports A ‘Russia Hoax’ | The Last Word | MSNBC