Rep. Schiff Reacts to Trump Calling Bounty Reports A ‘Russia Hoax’ | The Last Word | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Rep. Schiff Reacts to Trump Calling Bounty Reports A ‘Russia Hoax’ | The Last Word | MSNBC 1

August 3, 2020

 

After Donald Trump called reports of bounties on U.S. troops a “Russia hoax,” Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, tells Lawrence O’Donnell intelligence “doesn’t end up in the presidential daily brief if it’s a hoax.” He adds that it’s once again an example of Donald Trump trusting the word of Vladimir Putin over his own intelligence agencies. Aired on 7/31/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Rep. Schiff Reacts to Trump Calling Bounty Reports A ‘Russia Hoax’ | The Last Word | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

53 Comments on "Rep. Schiff Reacts to Trump Calling Bounty Reports A ‘Russia Hoax’ | The Last Word | MSNBC"

  1. Lisa Penfield | August 1, 2020 at 12:25 AM | Reply

    If people think Corona virus is a hoax, they will believe anything is a hoax.

  2. Marilyn Reallon | August 1, 2020 at 12:25 AM | Reply

    Trump is the only real HOAX there is!!!

  3. A. George | August 1, 2020 at 12:31 AM | Reply

    When will America show its resolve?

  4. W F | August 1, 2020 at 12:33 AM | Reply

    I think Trump is a hoax. Fake president who think he can act like an executive on television.

    • dugmeat mcdonald jnr | August 1, 2020 at 7:02 AM | Reply

      can only happen in Th U.S. , the Secretary of State is supposed to be the nation’s top Diplomat , & Trump chooses the chief Nasty who is the former director of the CIA .i wonder WHOM he consulted , before PUTIN Pompeo in that post..

      a new campaign hat & T shirt for the democrats my friend , & why not gather a few friends, family & neighbours to have the below acronym printed on them.. why not contact Bloomberg, he may fund you

      JAHG ‘ [ just another hoax grandma ] 100,000 dead hoaxes i am a Scot so cant vote so please stay very safe & healthy my friend The world needs YOU in the Fall , to rid it of this maniacal menace

    • gamanin8 | August 1, 2020 at 8:09 AM | Reply

      too bad we can’t turn him off or unplug him completely like TV. Or smash the set.

    • Sharon Cameron | August 1, 2020 at 9:17 AM | Reply

      Honey he’s not acting like ab Executive. . . he’s getting his diploma from Putin in “How to become a Dictator while taking down the American country’s constitution..”

    • dugmeat mcdonald jnr | August 1, 2020 at 10:14 AM | Reply

      @Sharon Cameron i wonder who advised Trump , before PUTIN, Pompeo in as the sec. of. state
      ex CIA Pompeo is supposed to be the TOP DIPLOMAT in the U.S. Government laugh i very near paid my tv license … stay safe

    • TRUTH SEEKER | August 1, 2020 at 6:33 PM | Reply

      Theses documentaries will leave you speechless. Grab your popping corn 🌽 and enjoy>>
      https://youtu.be/zaoO6tdDIR0
      https://youtu.be/kSkY1BPwuew
      4v

  5. David J | August 1, 2020 at 12:36 AM | Reply

    When Trump was asked about Russia supplying weapons to the Taliban, Trump said, “Well, we supplied weapons when they were fighting Russia, too.” 😲

    During the interview, Trump defended Russia in the exact same manner that Putin would have. In fact, it was almost as if the reporter was interviewing Putin himself, based on the lies, deflections, and whataboutisms that Trump gave as answers.

    The sad truth is that Trump owes the Russians way too much money for him to ever question Putin about anything. If Putin were to tell Trump that today is Christmas, Trump would have no choice but to nod his head in agreement and say “So it is. Merry Christmas Vlad!!!”

    Since the 80s the Russians have been financially supporting Trump and bailing him out from bankruptcy after American banks stopped loaning Trump money. He is still indebted to them today. And just like any loyal dog, Trump knows better than to bite the hand that feeds him.

    The motivating factors that drives a person to betray their own country, and become a willing agent of another hostile country are broken down into the acronym MICE.
    M oney
    I deology
    C ompromise/Coercion
    E go

    Trump clearly has no ideology, because he believes in nothing. But he is clearly susceptible to the other 3. Money, Ego and being Compromised. There’s no doubt that Putin, being a KGB agent, recognized those weaknesses in Trump from a mile away. People like Manafort, Kushner, Don Jr, Moscow Mitch, and many other Trump associates fell prey to at least 3 of those factors as well. Trump and his inner circle presented a target rich environment for Russan agents. I have no doubt that Putin was both dumbfounded, and elated at how many of Trump’s people were so eager to betray America…

    On April 18, 2019, a redacted copy of Mueller’s report was released to the public. The Mueller report builds on the U.S. intelligence conclusion that there were two campaigns to elect Trump— one run by Trump and one run by the Russian government. The Mueller report clearly identified connections between the Trump campaign and Russia. The report states that there were a total of 272 secret contacts between Trump’s team and Russia-linked operatives were identified, including at least 38 meetings. All of Trump’s people initially lied about these contacts when questioned.

  6. hankakah | August 1, 2020 at 12:56 AM | Reply

    But if Trump stops the bounties…he will not make any more of his cut of the money.

  7. Dixie Ten Broeck | August 1, 2020 at 1:36 AM | Reply

    *”Add YET ANOTHER LEGAL CHARGE to the after-January list, please.”[ With some decent attorneys on the cases, he’ll NEVER leave prison in his life.* ⚖

  8. kirby wright | August 1, 2020 at 1:43 AM | Reply

    Trump on his knee’s for Putin and he ain’t protesting

  9. Lou Poh | August 1, 2020 at 1:52 AM | Reply

    He’s a Russian puppet ever since “golden showers”……& Putin his controller……so how can he confront Putin?

  10. Bruce Gardner | August 1, 2020 at 2:13 AM | Reply

    We didn’t have fake news until we had a fake president.

    • D A | August 2, 2020 at 1:52 AM | Reply

      Pmsl..Yeah sure. Saddam Hussein didn’t have weapons of mass destruction which triggered a war in the middle east. Which is still going on today. But you all believed the lie..Smh.

    • Marc Dambra | August 2, 2020 at 9:47 AM | Reply

      That’s because the Democrats are a bunch of sheep and thought it was real news

  11. Henry Poulet | August 1, 2020 at 2:19 AM | Reply

    Fake president, adult impersonator

  12. Jason Martin | August 1, 2020 at 2:30 AM | Reply

    Unless it involves giving him money or praise; Trump will always call it a hoax

  13. Robert Bjork | August 1, 2020 at 2:31 AM | Reply

    Of course he says that… He doesn’t want to upset his boss Putin

  14. John | August 1, 2020 at 3:38 AM | Reply

    Any lie Trump is involved with is declared “a hoax” by Trump and Republicans.

  15. John | August 1, 2020 at 3:39 AM | Reply

    Perhaps Trump is a Russian operative? Nope, he is too stupid.

  16. Jancy Lim | August 1, 2020 at 8:51 AM | Reply

    I won’t send my children to serve the country if the president is not going to Ensure they are going to be safe.

  17. Jacques Martinez | August 1, 2020 at 9:06 AM | Reply

    If the president read the report we as Americans would not be in the situation we are facing now he’s to busy playing golf with celebrities

  18. Holly Hocks | August 1, 2020 at 11:19 AM | Reply

    If Trump doesn’t like what he hears it’s a hoax or fake news. Putin is blackmailing him so of course he says it’s a hoax.

  19. A L | August 2, 2020 at 2:23 PM | Reply

    Trump doesn’t want to go against Putin, because Putin is Trump’s boss.

  20. D SP | August 2, 2020 at 8:58 PM | Reply

    Trump becoming the US president was Russia’s hoax.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.