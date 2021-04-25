This week's guilty verdict delivered accountability for Derek Chauvin, but on its own, it can't address the systemic problem of police brutality. Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) joins NBC’s Zerlina Maxwell to discuss the progress that has been made since the Rodney King trial and what still needs to be addressed.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Rep. Waters On The History Of Police Accountability | MSNBC
There is some more situations of police brutality that I wish i could can hear more about what they do with those police dogs there was a recent incident where the police dog got ahold of the black man’s neck they waited every bit of five seconds before they pulled him off which was way too long his . trachea was damaged . And also I would like to hear more talk about the amount of times that a police officer shoots a black man in the back all it takes is one bullet to stop a person instead they empty the clip and they always get away with it
Try using Google to check for any followup.
Yes, this.
Oh, have we decide to forgive Zayn? Is yellow back on? Is that what the black streets are saying/want? Well, I will let you handle that end. I have my own side plans.
She had me when she said do away with QUALIFIED IMMUNITY! I believe anyone listening and I mean listening with the mind understood what you meant. Some people cannot and dare I say will not except all races on a equal level even in this day in time.
@Joseph Wallace she’s another hack that has made a small fortune as a corrupt and useless politician
@Joseph Wallace
VERY UGLY WOMAN ….you mean..
Your comment is very UGLY!
@Gustavo Deugarte
Not as UGLY as Maxine…YUUUK!!!..☻
Another entitled elitist politician corrupt to the core, this crazy hypocrite hack incited violence against a segment of society and the media cartels were silent, nothing but crickets, Maxinepad Waters is a criminal and should be in jail.
I get it. Zayn is making a piece offering, hence the white and yellow.
Well, that is your business with the black streets Zayn. Harry will tell you about my personal conditions.
The truth hurts doesn’t it I know that’s right Amen
….and awomen
@Blake JonesII now your talking I’m done for today u can come back to your self no more talk to children good night I’m closing out
She definitely looks like she has been around since the start of it all
Besides you being incredibly cheeky and rude, I have a surprise for you.
Don’t worry, it’s waiting for you too. No one is younger with age and only God knows how beautiful you will be in her age, dear Austin 😉
I really doubt that you could keep up with this Lady, not for one or two days! She is a Force of Nature and
She is Never sidelined by stupid comments from her Detractors.
Ms. Waters KNOWS her job, Backwards and Forwards, and She
gets her Job Done!
Love her saying:
“It’s a New Day, and it’s a New Way!!!
Fabulous! Love this Lady!
One of the Best!
@Tom Valveede do you Condone her inciting violence and further riots?
@Austin butler Of course they do!!!
Remember, the libs are all about peace and love, unless of course, you dont agree with them…
What hypocrites…
@Tom Valveede She gets way better food, medical care, therapeutics and privileges than me, of course she’s got energy, she’s in the democrat politburo but probably not on Obamacare.
🐱🐱🐱🐱🐱
👏🏻👏🏼👏🏾👏🏿👏🏽YES respect and resist
If this keeps up it will end up being just that way not just for a short time it would last for more then 400 years its just a thought
The best thing Barry Obama did was push for body cams.
Barry’s first press conference as president: “while I don’t have all the facts and skip Gates is a friend, it appears the Cambridge police acted stupidly. ”
Cue the beer summit
Sergeant Robert Justin alford green at nellis AFB where is my daughter Jahmela and her 4 children and what have you done to them…..
“Listen to the ones who are oppressed……hear what they are saying….” (Anonymous)
yawn…..everyone’s a victim….boring
Please explain to me if black people are oppressed in America how come millions of them have successful careers as teachers, professors, doctors, lawyers, police commissioners, mayors, senators and even presidents?
@Thyalwaysseek No really convinced that black folks are the minority anymore, they just fill out the census and it should be tied to voting record to make sure they really live here, no census record then you don’t get to vote!
“I am afraid that there is a certain class of race problem solvers who don’t want the patient to get well because as long as the disease holds out, they have not only an easy means of making a living, but also an easy medium through which to make themselves prominent before the public.”
– Booker T. Washington
Auntie Maxine to the max baby!
My god some people age poorly, then for some people all the forces of evil and entropy focus on their face and send death beams at them until this happens.
She looks like her face is melting off..
Talk about the wolf looking over the sheep.
“Reclaiming my time” 😂
Rep. Waters stands up and will fight THANK YOU 🙏