April 25, 2021

 

This week's guilty verdict delivered accountability for Derek Chauvin, but on its own, it can't address the systemic problem of police brutality. Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) joins NBC’s Zerlina Maxwell to discuss the progress that has been made since the Rodney King trial and what still needs to be addressed.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

38 Comments on "Rep. Waters On The History Of Police Accountability | MSNBC"

  1. michael anderson | April 25, 2021 at 3:16 PM | Reply

    There is some more situations of police brutality that I wish i could can hear more about what they do with those police dogs there was a recent incident where the police dog got ahold of the black man’s neck they waited every bit of five seconds before they pulled him off which was way too long his . trachea was damaged . And also I would like to hear more talk about the amount of times that a police officer shoots a black man in the back all it takes is one bullet to stop a person instead they empty the clip and they always get away with it

  2. J | April 25, 2021 at 3:40 PM | Reply

    Yes, this.

  3. Jake Baker | April 25, 2021 at 3:48 PM | Reply

    Oh, have we decide to forgive Zayn? Is yellow back on? Is that what the black streets are saying/want? Well, I will let you handle that end. I have my own side plans.

  4. Turbo-Bike | April 25, 2021 at 3:53 PM | Reply

    She had me when she said do away with QUALIFIED IMMUNITY! I believe anyone listening and I mean listening with the mind understood what you meant. Some people cannot and dare I say will not except all races on a equal level even in this day in time.

  5. Jake Baker | April 25, 2021 at 3:55 PM | Reply

    I get it. Zayn is making a piece offering, hence the white and yellow.

    Well, that is your business with the black streets Zayn. Harry will tell you about my personal conditions.

  6. Wayne Banks | April 25, 2021 at 4:15 PM | Reply

    The truth hurts doesn’t it I know that’s right Amen

  7. Austin butler | April 25, 2021 at 4:43 PM | Reply

    She definitely looks like she has been around since the start of it all

    • Ray El | April 25, 2021 at 6:28 PM | Reply

      Besides you being incredibly cheeky and rude, I have a surprise for you.
      Don’t worry, it’s waiting for you too. No one is younger with age and only God knows how beautiful you will be in her age, dear Austin 😉

    • Tom Valveede | April 25, 2021 at 7:45 PM | Reply

      I really doubt that you could keep up with this Lady, not for one or two days! She is a Force of Nature and
      She is Never sidelined by stupid comments from her Detractors.
      Ms. Waters KNOWS her job, Backwards and Forwards, and She
      gets her Job Done!
      Love her saying:
      “It’s a New Day, and it’s a New Way!!!
      Fabulous! Love this Lady!
      One of the Best!

    • Austin butler | April 25, 2021 at 8:00 PM | Reply

      @Tom Valveede do you Condone her inciting violence and further riots?

    • Kelly Lovato | April 25, 2021 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      @Austin butler Of course they do!!!
      Remember, the libs are all about peace and love, unless of course, you dont agree with them…
      What hypocrites…

    • Jones Drew | April 25, 2021 at 11:03 PM | Reply

      @Tom Valveede She gets way better food, medical care, therapeutics and privileges than me, of course she’s got energy, she’s in the democrat politburo but probably not on Obamacare.

  8. Tranja Vanadbia | April 25, 2021 at 4:55 PM | Reply

    🐱🐱🐱🐱🐱

  9. John Cole | April 25, 2021 at 5:15 PM | Reply

    👏🏻👏🏼👏🏾👏🏿👏🏽YES respect and resist

  10. Marcus Stringfield | April 25, 2021 at 5:41 PM | Reply

    If this keeps up it will end up being just that way not just for a short time it would last for more then 400 years its just a thought

  11. Armandhammer | April 25, 2021 at 5:53 PM | Reply

    The best thing Barry Obama did was push for body cams.

  12. Armandhammer | April 25, 2021 at 5:54 PM | Reply

    Barry’s first press conference as president: “while I don’t have all the facts and skip Gates is a friend, it appears the Cambridge police acted stupidly. ”
    Cue the beer summit

  13. Kerrie Macon | April 25, 2021 at 6:15 PM | Reply

    Sergeant Robert Justin alford green at nellis AFB where is my daughter Jahmela and her 4 children and what have you done to them…..

  14. FactsarenotdirtyFwords | April 25, 2021 at 6:29 PM | Reply

    “Listen to the ones who are oppressed……hear what they are saying….” (Anonymous)

    • Blake JonesII | April 25, 2021 at 7:40 PM | Reply

      yawn…..everyone’s a victim….boring

    • Thyalwaysseek | April 25, 2021 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      Please explain to me if black people are oppressed in America how come millions of them have successful careers as teachers, professors, doctors, lawyers, police commissioners, mayors, senators and even presidents?

    • Jones Drew | April 25, 2021 at 11:00 PM | Reply

      @Thyalwaysseek No really convinced that black folks are the minority anymore, they just fill out the census and it should be tied to voting record to make sure they really live here, no census record then you don’t get to vote!

  15. Pedro Lacrimosa | April 25, 2021 at 7:08 PM | Reply

    “I am afraid that there is a certain class of race problem solvers who don’t want the patient to get well because as long as the disease holds out, they have not only an easy means of making a living, but also an easy medium through which to make themselves prominent before the public.”
    – Booker T. Washington

  16. Thomas Sperduti | April 25, 2021 at 7:15 PM | Reply

    Auntie Maxine to the max baby!

  17. StillLogic Police | April 25, 2021 at 7:44 PM | Reply

    My god some people age poorly, then for some people all the forces of evil and entropy focus on their face and send death beams at them until this happens.

  18. Armandhammer | April 25, 2021 at 8:19 PM | Reply

    Talk about the wolf looking over the sheep.

  19. Armandhammer | April 25, 2021 at 8:22 PM | Reply

    “Reclaiming my time” 😂

  20. dlouchart | April 25, 2021 at 9:10 PM | Reply

    Rep. Waters stands up and will fight THANK YOU 🙏

