Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, announced last week he will not seek re-election in 2020. He was among seven House GOP incumbents to retire in last three weeks. Rep. Hurd joins Morning Joe to discuss why he's not retiring at 42 and he still will be involved in politics.

Rep. Will Hurd: El Paso Responding To Hate With Love | Morning Joe | MSNBC