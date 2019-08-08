Rep. Will Hurd: El Paso Responding To Hate With Love | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Rep. Will Hurd: El Paso Responding To Hate With Love | Morning Joe | MSNBC 1

August 8, 2019

 

Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, announced last week he will not seek re-election in 2020. He was among seven House GOP incumbents to retire in last three weeks. Rep. Hurd joins Morning Joe to discuss why he's not retiring at 42 and he still will be involved in politics.
34 Comments on "Rep. Will Hurd: El Paso Responding To Hate With Love | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Pamela Ramsey | August 8, 2019 at 10:46 AM | Reply

    If we had more Independents in our government, we would get more done in our country

  2. smithologist | August 8, 2019 at 10:47 AM | Reply

    If only love could pay the bills, provide food and shelter.
    Instead, we are met with reality on a daily basis.

  3. Keith Pieterse | August 8, 2019 at 10:47 AM | Reply

    Quote from Trump’s statement to the media: “.…We had an amazing day. As you know we left Ohio…and err…. the love and respect for the president and the presidency…I wish you could have been in there to see it…” It speaks VOLUMES. I have nothing to add other than the anger and disgust of millions around the globe. What a despicable vestige of a man.

    • bUH sNUH | August 8, 2019 at 10:56 AM | Reply

      *WOW, LIKE, LOVE VS HATE IS SUCH AN AMAZINGGGGG NOVEL CONCEPT. CUTTING-EDGY JOURNALISM FER SURE. ROFL*

    • Lily Jade | August 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM | Reply

      Media wasn’t there because trump wasn’t there. Fake news from wh w Photoshop propaganda.

    • Danielle Adair | August 8, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

      @bUH sNUH russian bot much?

    • canadianperspective | August 8, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      I don’t believe for a minute that no one told Captain Carrot to “F off” Or that someone that couldn’t talk because of a respirator didn’t muster a middle finger. I know I would have. Peace and patience neighbour 🇨🇦

  4. Ely Pevets | August 8, 2019 at 10:48 AM | Reply

    That House Republicans had only one black member says almost everything. That he has quit them says it all about the modern Republican party.

  5. GeoMisfit | August 8, 2019 at 10:54 AM | Reply

    Somebody get the man a glass of water! Gawd!

  6. Jimmy Jazz | August 8, 2019 at 10:57 AM | Reply

    Hurd will be a lobbyist.

  7. Search for the truth | August 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM | Reply

    Economic ladder. LOL

  8. David J | August 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM | Reply

    Trump: ” I don’t know anything about Congressman Hurd. I was told that he was ” a black” and coincidentally, he was the sole black republican in Congress. Can you believe it? I can. So I heard he did a tremendous job, and I’m sure that I’ll be greatly missed by him.”

  9. grammaticopedanticus | August 8, 2019 at 11:01 AM | Reply

    Too bad Hurd’s leaving, even worse not only is Trump staying, he’s still there now.

    If Republicans were as smart as Hurd rather than as would-be clever and cunning Trump, they would boot Trump now and draft the Hurd for 2020..

  10. Tracy Rowe | August 8, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    Hurd is naive if he thinks Teleprompter Trump meant ANYTHING he said in his speech. His tweets show the real Trump.

  11. Mike Hunt | August 8, 2019 at 11:23 AM | Reply

    I think this would be a wonderful opportunity to pause for a moment and give thanks for the great contributions of the Black community to our society. Their peaceful and generous nature makes them ideal neighbors, lending testimony to their exceptional family values and parenting skills unrivaled by any other culture. Their commitment to academic excellence enriches our schools and serves as an example to all who hope to achieve prominence as a people. Real estate values are fueled by the mix of African-Americans into an area due to their caring and respectful nature of these communities, an example of all they have achieved through their enthusiasm for self-improvement, hard work and a self-reliant nature. Without their industrious and creative drive, we would be poorer as a nation.

  12. Jack Givens | August 8, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    God bless the good and courageous people…my heart is with you…💯

  13. Cooz Eater | August 8, 2019 at 11:30 AM | Reply

    We just had 4 people killed by an ASSAULT KNIFE in Southern California.
    When are we going to ban ASSAULT KNIVES ???
    Better yet.
    Where is the NATIONAL COVERAGE ???
    There won’t be any National Coverage. It don’t fit the WHITE NATIONALIST OR GUN GRAB NARRATIVE !!!

  14. Gary BEZNER | August 8, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

    Note again …. This man is far more articulate , far more intelligent than the president . He can string words together and has ideas and ideals . The presidents supporters would not support or vote for him.

  15. TERI REA | August 8, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    Sorry, with the state of the GOP, I cannot believe a person can remain in the Republican party and still claim their morality.

  16. Gary Davidson | August 8, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    Nothing will get done on guns for trump needs that russian nra money

  17. Mandy Last | August 8, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    A true diplomat.

  18. mw izzie | August 8, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    He is a strong man.

  19. Zorak0515 | August 8, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    He’s a coward. He should vote for impeachment like Justin Amash. Your quitting anyways. Stand up for what’s right.

  20. Stewart Professional Services | August 8, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    Texas has gone blue in the past. this would change the ’20 electoral map entirely with no margin for error in the midwest.

