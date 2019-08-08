Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, announced last week he will not seek re-election in 2020. He was among seven House GOP incumbents to retire in last three weeks. Rep. Hurd joins Morning Joe to discuss why he's not retiring at 42 and he still will be involved in politics.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Rep. Will Hurd: El Paso Responding To Hate With Love | Morning Joe | MSNBC
If we had more Independents in our government, we would get more done in our country
Good idea. Replace all democrats
If you had a multi—party system you would benefit a lot – and outlaw lobbyists
@Nev Ana actually, if you look around you, its the Republicans that are being replaced….
If only love could pay the bills, provide food and shelter.
Instead, we are met with reality on a daily basis.
Quote from Trump’s statement to the media: “.…We had an amazing day. As you know we left Ohio…and err…. the love and respect for the president and the presidency…I wish you could have been in there to see it…” It speaks VOLUMES. I have nothing to add other than the anger and disgust of millions around the globe. What a despicable vestige of a man.
*WOW, LIKE, LOVE VS HATE IS SUCH AN AMAZINGGGGG NOVEL CONCEPT. CUTTING-EDGY JOURNALISM FER SURE. ROFL*
Media wasn’t there because trump wasn’t there. Fake news from wh w Photoshop propaganda.
@bUH sNUH russian bot much?
I don’t believe for a minute that no one told Captain Carrot to “F off” Or that someone that couldn’t talk because of a respirator didn’t muster a middle finger. I know I would have. Peace and patience neighbour 🇨🇦
That House Republicans had only one black member says almost everything. That he has quit them says it all about the modern Republican party.
*WOW, LIKE, LOVE VS HATE IS SUCH AN AMAZINGGGGG NOVEL CONCEPT. CUTTING-EDGY JOURNALISM FER SURE. ROFL*
MSNBC white nationalist white supremacist hoax is the Democrats path to civil war!
@texas thunder Says a white nationalist supporting troll
@texas thunder … aawwwww poor little crybaby snowflake bigot… then stay home where you are safe…
Somebody get the man a glass of water! Gawd!
Hurd will be a lobbyist.
Jimmy Jazz – you better believe it!!!
Economic ladder. LOL
Trump: ” I don’t know anything about Congressman Hurd. I was told that he was ” a black” and coincidentally, he was the sole black republican in Congress. Can you believe it? I can. So I heard he did a tremendous job, and I’m sure that I’ll be greatly missed by him.”
Too bad Hurd’s leaving, even worse not only is Trump staying, he’s still there now.
If Republicans were as smart as Hurd rather than as would-be clever and cunning Trump, they would boot Trump now and draft the Hurd for 2020..
Hurd is naive if he thinks Teleprompter Trump meant ANYTHING he said in his speech. His tweets show the real Trump.
Tracy Rowe … he knows… still looking out for #1 not his brothers and sisters.
GOP fam. He has to say it.
I think this would be a wonderful opportunity to pause for a moment and give thanks for the great contributions of the Black community to our society. Their peaceful and generous nature makes them ideal neighbors, lending testimony to their exceptional family values and parenting skills unrivaled by any other culture. Their commitment to academic excellence enriches our schools and serves as an example to all who hope to achieve prominence as a people. Real estate values are fueled by the mix of African-Americans into an area due to their caring and respectful nature of these communities, an example of all they have achieved through their enthusiasm for self-improvement, hard work and a self-reliant nature. Without their industrious and creative drive, we would be poorer as a nation.
God bless the good and courageous people…my heart is with you…💯
We just had 4 people killed by an ASSAULT KNIFE in Southern California.
When are we going to ban ASSAULT KNIVES ???
Better yet.
Where is the NATIONAL COVERAGE ???
There won’t be any National Coverage. It don’t fit the WHITE NATIONALIST OR GUN GRAB NARRATIVE !!!
Note again …. This man is far more articulate , far more intelligent than the president . He can string words together and has ideas and ideals . The presidents supporters would not support or vote for him.
Sorry, with the state of the GOP, I cannot believe a person can remain in the Republican party and still claim their morality.
Nothing will get done on guns for trump needs that russian nra money
A true diplomat.
He is a strong man.
He’s a coward. He should vote for impeachment like Justin Amash. Your quitting anyways. Stand up for what’s right.
Texas has gone blue in the past. this would change the ’20 electoral map entirely with no margin for error in the midwest.