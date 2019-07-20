Rachel Maddow shares the details of a new report from the Washington Post and West Virginia's Charleston Gazette-Mail detailing the number and distribution of opioids around the United States and offering the public easy, searchable access to the database to see how the drugs are distributed in their own counties.
Report Exposes Data, Unconscionable Business Of Opioid Epidemic | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
McTurtle’s handler wife is in charge of Fentanyl trafficking from China.
Alex P there you go
Alex P I didn’t know that!
Republicans must be so proud.
I guess they’re winning at something
@Mind Freshener …yeah right
@So I says to the guy, I says to him, I says, That is funny, tell another one.
@Lyle Gardner White collar crime…and deaths.
i think 2 of my friends died from pain killers 1 for sure one recently didnt wanna ask anyone yet. was gonna be awhile before autopsy came back.
GreensOplenty I am very sorry for your loss.
Very sorry for your loss
Im sorry for your loss. It’s horrible fighting against this epidemic. My sister has battled this for years now. But at least she’s still with me.
Unconcionable, unless you’re a GOP donating Pharma-Mob with McConnell on speed-dial. Then it’s absolutely fine obviously.
This fits Trump, perfectly:
“Every miserable fool who has nothing at all of which he can be proud, adopts as a last resource pride in the nation to which he belongs; he is ready and happy to defend all its faults and follies tooth and nail, thus reimbursing himself for his own inferiority.”
Arthur Schopenhauer
@Yo-yos Tenbucks Sound to me like you have been taken those high doses of opioids.
@Yo-yos Tenbucks You apparently have been taking massive doses of some kind of drugs.
How else would the big Parma CEO’s get that extra yacht, plane, mansion.
Well, they could become televangelists, as a fallback position.
@Richard Darlington Or, start pimping on the side. As drug-dealers, they have all the right connections.
@Richard Darlington …yeah, just ask TD Jakes 😉
@Richard Darlington – great comment!!!! And sadly, so true.
Obviously Guzman was just a beginner.
Turns out the guy who got life + 30 wasn’t the biggest drug lord afterall.
They probably only arrested him because he was hurting big pharma sales
He was just doing it all wrong. The right way to do it is to open a business, contribute to political campaigns, cheat on taxes and play golf while working class do the work, ‘friendly’ doctors prescribe your drugs turning their patients into addicts so that your money flow is sustained
Don’t let the illusion of democracy fool you, it’s all about making money and not paying taxes, baby. Screw the working class.
Might be time for the working class to stand up and say we are not paying for this anymore.
Pensa Simpson yup. No matter which party is in charge the working people always get taken advantage of. They use the two party system to divide us because we are easier to control when divided.
The word is ‘capitalism’, not ‘democracy’
@shav12 It is pure myth that both parties are the same. There is actually no comparison. History shows the Republican party is the party of big tax cuts for the wealthy, promotes the interests of big business, deregulates and allows abuse of the working people. It is the Democratic Party that puts regulations on big business and big banks as well as the FDA, EPA, etc to protect the average people, creates programs and institutes laws and policies for the benefit of the people. The Republican Party wants people to think the Democrats are the same, when they know it isn’t true at all.
And Trump says it’s Mexican’s bringing in the drugs. Please, this is the crisis, but not for Trump, he’s got buddies profiting from this.
@shav12 Yes back in 2017, but has done little to nothing since.
https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2018/10/23/18010304/trump-opioid-epidemic-emergency-gao-report
@Utha Good link – thanks
OK, I skimmed over the Vox article which looks largely factual but I’d have to read it in more depth to be certain. But the problem is that it and most people don’t differentiate between prescription opioids (and by extension the pill mills of over a decade ago that are now long gone) and illicit opioids such as Heroin and China Fentanyl. The latter is where the true opioid problem now lies. Anyone who argues otherwise is not being honest.
This conflation of legal and illegal opioids was largely due to MSM and has made life for patients like me unbearable. Again, please see the opioid resource page I linked you to.
There was a time when we went to a physician to get high-priced advice on what drugs we needed, if any. Now, we watch TV and the drug companies run slick ads that have us going to physicians and requesting the drugs we think we may need, completely ignoring the high-priced advice our physician has to offer.
This is more evidence of how a for-profit system of providing healthcare is exactly the wrong model to use. The capitalistic ideas make healthcare delivery a joke instead of a healthy business.
Perhaps our healthcare should not be profit driven businesses? Perhaps only non-profs should be in that business? It sure would change our monthly bills! And there would be a lot second or third homes…and yachts!..available…
The problem is that all of this makes it so much harder for people with real pain to get them. If not for my prescription, I wouldn’t be able to walk at all. I live in agony. I can’t even eat a bagel with poppy seeds because I’m randomly tested for levels making sure I have the right level in my blood including too little which would indicate that I was selling them rather than taking them. I get grilled at the pharmacy. We had to provide proof of disability for my daughter to pick them up.
Free opiods at trump rallies, along with a cue card of what to say if approached by the press.
Funny, and maybe is true.
I would like the reporters to go a step further and name names/salaries of these Pharma execs, lobbyists, and the members of government who took cash (and $ amount) in order to get federal legislation passed.
Christine boismier legislation can’t be passed when the politicians are bought
Legal drug dealing. They want us like cattle. Dependent on them for healthcare and drugs.
The highest use, ground zero, has been uncovered to be the Oval Office!
Maybe you missed the memo… It’s been renamed the Offal Office…
Drugs and Celebrity News. Governments keeping everybody high and keeping them busy with celebrity’s lives (that doesn’t add value to your life), and nobody pays attention to the CRIMES they commit EVERY SINGLE DAY.
😒 That database exists so that Trump can keep track of his cut… #WettingHisBeak
Charge responsible parties with drug trafficking and enforce asset seizure laws.
1. Destroy education, 2. Addict people to consumerism, 3. Make people feel like they belong through a ramp up in religious fervor, 4. Focus on a common enemy (those other people) to be the cause of the average joe’s problems, 5. Keep them drug addicted.
This is how you control a nation. Wake up people!
Let the racists rot! That’s what they want for everyone else