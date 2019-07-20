Rachel Maddow shares the details of a new report from the Washington Post and West Virginia's Charleston Gazette-Mail detailing the number and distribution of opioids around the United States and offering the public easy, searchable access to the database to see how the drugs are distributed in their own counties.

Report Exposes Data, Unconscionable Business Of Opioid Epidemic | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC