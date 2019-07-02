Report of cruel and lewd posts in border agent Facebook group sparks investigation

July 2, 2019

 

US Customs and Border Protection officials say they are investigating "disturbing social media activity" after a published report of a closed Facebook group for current and former Border Patrol agents that reportedly features jokes about migrant deaths, derogatory comments about Latina lawmakers and a lewd meme involving at least one of them. #CNN #News

  1. SECOND CITY COP TRANSPARENCY | July 1, 2019 at 11:46 PM | Reply

    Ah, isn’t that nice.
    Cops finally have a pastime beside drinking.
    Drink and type.

  2. M V | July 1, 2019 at 11:53 PM | Reply

    Federals investigating cruelty!?? Ha ha ha ha!!
    DOOMED!

  3. pat smith | July 2, 2019 at 12:00 AM | Reply

    Try visiting a homeless shelter for Vets.

  4. Marc Stevens | July 2, 2019 at 12:02 AM | Reply

    As an American, I am ashamed of my country’s complete foolishness and stupidity.

    • Patrick Henry | July 2, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      @Rene Torres Open borders and tax slavery aren’t American values. Neither are socialism and Marxist ideology. Take your bullshit somewhere else, ese.

    • God of Chaos | July 2, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      “Im ashamed my country does what other countries do”

    • Live Free or Die | July 2, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      @Marc Stevens – vote all the Democrats out of office so we can have meaningful immigration reform, the Dems are destroying America!

    • God of Chaos | July 2, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      @Marc Stevens

      Legal migrants do the jobs that most Americans do.

      Only Leftists are too lazy to mow their lawns ..

  5. Cadmus | July 2, 2019 at 12:06 AM | Reply

    *To me Facebook has become a hate platform. We don’t need it anymore!*

  6. david hefner | July 2, 2019 at 12:12 AM | Reply

    Clearly rendering
    One nation under god
    Meaningless…

  7. el scientifico | July 2, 2019 at 12:45 AM | Reply

    I remember how they had a hard time finding qualified people to work and so imagine the quality of SCUM that applied for the job?

    • john teague | July 2, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      @Takashi Pulsts absolutely 😂🤣😎🤣😎😅🤣😂🖕🖕🖕🖕

    • Live Free or Die | July 2, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      The Democrats are desperate, this sounds like the Steele dossier 2.0, but did the Dems act alone, or with the support of Facebook? TRUMP 2020! 🇺🇸❤

    • Live Free or Die | July 2, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      @Wilson – It all started in 2008 when Obummer and the Dems started spreading hate… now their obstructionism is impacting presidential elections.

    • Live Free or Die | July 2, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      @goddess maat – I’m sure the Democrats are behind this, it sounds like the work of hate-filled libtards!

  8. Sarah Balcom | July 2, 2019 at 1:15 AM | Reply

    So they’re investigating themselves? That’ll go great. 👏👏👏

  9. shivanie10 | July 2, 2019 at 1:42 AM | Reply

    Where are the hackers when u need them. Please make all the users of that group public!!

  10. Kay | July 2, 2019 at 1:51 AM | Reply

    Also we’re talking about objectively evil lunatics, of course they hate Cooper. Just sayin.

  11. Ccc Aaa | July 2, 2019 at 2:20 AM | Reply

    CPB knew about this group 2 years ago and ignored it, because top brass are complicit. time for DOJ to come in

  12. Sarah | July 2, 2019 at 3:13 AM | Reply

    “Under stress and act out.” Is this a joke? Is this a f*cking joke?

    • Antonio A. | July 2, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

      No, it’s not a joke. Most of these Customs and Border Protection agents and subsequently a lot of their supervisors are simply not qualified for these kind of jobs. They have neither the training nor the mental stability, psychological training to deal with these kind of situations. So they are in fact often stressed and overwhelmed by their tasks. A lot of them are uneducated Republicunts that are poisoned with hate for any other people than their own. It’s one big factor why they apply for these departments. Another is that unqualified as they are they’d never get any job hat’d pay nearly as much as these do.

    • V Steed | July 2, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      It’s a total lie. AOC and other Democrats are lying.

    • Chris Jovy | July 2, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      @Antonio A. You do know that most of the CBB agents are Mexican-American right.

    • Live Free or Die | July 2, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      The Democrats are desperate, this sounds like the Steele dossier 2.0, but did the Dems act alone, or with the support of Facebook? TRUMP 2020! 🇺🇸❤

    • Chris Jovy | July 2, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      They have the 1st A.

  13. Bestar Heavenly | July 2, 2019 at 6:45 AM | Reply

    If the biggest issue with posters is spelling, then as a nation we are really in trouble. Smh.

  14. Marquis Williams | July 2, 2019 at 6:54 AM | Reply

    How can these folks call themselves human, much less American?

  15. S. Mts | July 2, 2019 at 6:55 AM | Reply

    Independent group should do investigation. State level DHS CPS.

    • Dylan Johnston | July 2, 2019 at 9:01 AM | Reply

      @northy Land I think you need to look at this another way. If these people start acting as the way they talk in these private Facebook group then its a different story. Number 45 called them murders and rapist, but our own criminal justice doesn’t treat actual murder and rapist this bad. A Investigation should be done to determine how bad these private facilities are, and figure out if members of staff at these facilities are members of this facebook private group.

    • northy Land | July 2, 2019 at 9:51 AM | Reply

      @Dylan Johnston Trump was 100% correct when he said some are Murders, rapist, criminals, and don’t have good intentions. Its not the majority… but everybody should be screened upon entry for that reason.

    • northy Land | July 2, 2019 at 9:53 AM | Reply

      My friend was in an auto accident in LA. The other driver was illegal.. No licence or insurance. Should have never been in the country in the first place.

    • Dylan Johnston | July 2, 2019 at 10:11 AM | Reply

      @northy Land I’m sorry for the lost of your friend. I agree there should be a screening progress, but I’m not sure this Administration is doing the best way to handle it. Separating kids from their parents, and sending the parent back ,leaving the kids behind. Treating the wall like the holy grail , and it will solve all problems. Cutting foreign aid from countrues where some of these people are coming from. I hope things approve in these concentration camps, or most likely there will be more death reported.

  16. David Rogers | July 2, 2019 at 7:46 AM | Reply

    This is just wrong this is what goes on when you have a corrupt Administration

  17. Ryan L | July 2, 2019 at 7:58 AM | Reply

    I’ve never had a Facebook page and never will. People in general are very cruel. There isn’t one perfect person on this comment thread, me included… That being said, the nation is in a very compromising situation, no need to make it worse with the words that may spew from your mouths… Try, at least try to have some compassion… Maybe help if you can

  18. Mary Rodger | July 2, 2019 at 9:06 AM | Reply

    If just 1 knows and doesn’t report it then they are just as guilty.

  19. anis jerbi | July 2, 2019 at 10:29 AM | Reply

    There is a limit to cruelty and incompetence.
    Trump crossed it. And that’s why he has to go.
    He is a shame for the US.

  20. t zeiser | July 2, 2019 at 10:57 AM | Reply

    They sound like perfect Trump people. Trump is probably a member of this group or maybe the founder.

