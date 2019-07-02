Report of cruel and lewd posts in border agent Facebook group sparks investigation

Prime Minister’s Address to the Nation

28th February 2008

My fellow Dominicans,

The brilliant statesman, Otto von Bismarck, once said “man cannot create the current of events; he can only float with it and steer”. When in May 2005 you reaffirmed your confidence in the Dominica Labour Party to continue to steer our country to a brighter future, I promised you leadership that would be responsible and would always act in your best interests.

Since then, there has been a gathering current of challenges, imposed by developments at the global and regional levels and even by nature itself. Small vulnerable states like ours are being challenged to be bold, adaptive and innovative in order to survive, and to provide their citizens with the opportunity for a reasonable standard of living.

In my Budget Address last year, I shared with you some elements of our Growth and Social Protection Strategy. This strategy provides the frame for going forward with economic growth and poverty reduction programmes, while ensuring respect for economic fundamentals. I emphasized that ignoring these fundamentals would lead us back along the slippery slope to crisis and chaos. In my concluding remarks, I re-affirmed Government’s commitment to striving in concrete ways towards making our country a better place – a place where our people can have the opportunity to contribute to improving the quality of their lives.

