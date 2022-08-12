Recent Post
57 comments
When you think you can bs your way through any argument, but the audience knows better…
The problem is, his audience doesn’t know better.
He’s (Sabatini) not even willing to listen. He’s doing exactly what he accuses the FBI of doing. Political posturing. Till I heard more information, I too thought this might be political.
@Follower of Jesus Christ : Off topic.
As someone watching from outside the American bubble, it’s terrifying that you have people like this undermining the entire foundation, and always finger pointing.
@Richard unfortunately a two-party system almost always results in where we are today. Polarization is at the worst we’ve seen in modern history, knowledge and truth is actively being blocked from sharing freely, and one faction refuses to listen to reason and ethics.
This was inevitable given our society’s constant message of always competing, fighting to destroy an enemy and conquer resources, and dehumanizing anyone who doesn’t share your faction’s views by use of derogatory labels. This results in extremism in both parties, though one is quicker to threaten than the other.
@Ryan Flynn
Both parties? I beg to differ.
I blame the internet.
Trust me, it’s scarier to live in.
Hypocrisy at its finest! Suddenly, it’s the right that wants to defund law enforcement. 🤣
@Gsoup83 if only you were rational
This guy doesn’t even want to listen he’s the one we need to defund
This man is a huge insult, forever, to our United States veterans and our war dead.
..am wondering a former USA marine speaking like that…gosh.
He’s an insult to people.
Hear that, FL voters? That guy needs NO votes!
Any threat against law enforcement by any candidate & elected official should lead to being removed from the election & seat.
@Noe Cantu to traitors like you, it probably isn’t. Lol
@Kay Mathis traitors r the current administration😂
@John I 100% agree with you.
Apparently he forgot the oath he took when he signed up for his service
No, he didn’t forget it. He’s blatantly disregarding it because he’s a cultist.
I hope to god this dude doesn’t get elected as a United States representative
“Defund the FBI.”
Translation: Don’t hurt Donald Trump’s feelings, WA, WA, WA 😢
On the up side, he’s working pretty hard to give all those FBI agents votes to his opposition.
Don’t worry, just like Mike Pence, they’re still voting for trump.
Lifelong Floridian here. Sabatini is in a tight race, being accused of being a Democrat by moneyed factions who want his seat, and has to lean hard right right now to remain competitive in his district. In essence, he’s a total fraud…
@david brown we can’t leave it to the nut jobs. Trust. We would love to move to a state with beaches AND farms AND great weather AND Disney World!! 😂
*moneyed factions is nat-si speak for jews.
Sabatini: “Because what they are doing is unlawful.”
Sabatini: Doesn’t understand our legal system.
@Kathy Rama Actually, yes I am! I’m a full body inspector but in your case I’ll pass.
It seems odd to me that the likes of Sabatini are aspiring to positions in the legislative branch, which makes the laws, yet fights against upholding the law. When they speak, you can hear…I never learned 7th grade civics.
Saying “He didn’t have the facts”,
is the understatement of the year.
@Mary jean Edwards Even when they have the facts, if they don’t like them then they make up their own. Smh. These people are a national embarrassment.
Ignorance comes in different ways.
Threatening or intimidating witnesses or people involved in official investigations is a serious federal crime. Round those people up and charge them accordingly. This is unacceptable. And as for those public officials, this constitutes rebellion against the United States, which is also a crime.
“And let red states,” he said, sounding just like the Confederate soldiers who once talked about Southern “state’s rights.”
to all republicans, especially trump supporters — in light of recent events concerning mr trump—your calls for violence against law enforcement are unacceptable.