TOPICS:
September 23, 2019

 

The New Yorker’s Adam Entous discusses his findings on whether Joe Biden used the power of the Vice Presidency as influence in Ukraine and why his evidence found the contrary.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

76 Comments on "Reporter: “No Evidence” Biden Used Power Of VP Office In Ukraine | MSNBC"

  1. Dittzx | September 22, 2019 at 1:09 PM | Reply

    After 2020 The Trump Library would contain only four items; Coloring Books, Mein Kampf, Spanky Mags, and mostly Tweets..Oops, five items plenty of Collusion with Foreigner Entities! .. 🤪

    • gamer pro omg | September 22, 2019 at 6:44 PM | Reply

      Fake news! Trump only colors on weather maps.

    • oltedders | September 23, 2019 at 9:18 AM | Reply

      The Trump Library will be an Adult Bookstore with an arcade full of glory holes so Republican Congressmen will feel right at home there.
      The entrance will be through the parking lot in the rear of the building in the alley.

  2. Autumn Ly | September 22, 2019 at 1:17 PM | Reply

    Traitor trumpanzee Administration obstruction justice every day…. Congress must impeach and lock traitors up

  3. Says Who? | September 22, 2019 at 1:25 PM | Reply

    Fact, Trump denies wrong doings on every wrong doings he does.

    • Annie | September 23, 2019 at 8:54 AM | Reply

      Another projection of him trying to do to someone what he’s guilty of.

    • Linda Scott | September 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM | Reply

      @Gabe Dudley wow that’s some powerful projection. The Mueller Report showed just how much Russian social media inteference happened in 2016, it’s pretty funny to see old Gabe here accusing the other side of doing exactly WHAT HE IS DOING. Except he’s probably doing it for free. Putin thanks you.

    • Linda Scott | September 23, 2019 at 11:06 AM | Reply

      @TrumpTrain2020 dont worry about me, Punkin. Worry about yourself.

      Sorry state of affairs when a sitting president has to win re election to stay out of jail. The only thing preventing his indictment is a DOJ memo, which is not actually law, just policy. I think a very major lawsuit on the unconstitutionality of that Memo is needed if we end up with more years of a criminal in the WH.

    • Leonard Washington | September 23, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

      Fact: Then you brainwashed dipshits regurgitate all the fake news that’s been shoveled down your holes

  4. Goodess vision | September 22, 2019 at 1:25 PM | Reply

    That’s another lie of the crepe, con, fake president.

    • Ash Roskell | September 23, 2019 at 9:14 AM | Reply

      Fred Pacer : You’re HERE because you’re either PAID or SCARED or BOTH, son. You don’t, “believe,” you. Your Fake Believe is Transparent. Biden told the story last year. Good luck spinning your grubby lies to the end 😁

    • Ash Roskell | September 23, 2019 at 9:15 AM | Reply

      Annie : Trump just keeps adding to those reasons to go to prison, by lying to stay out of it

    • Fred Pacer | September 23, 2019 at 10:10 AM | Reply

      @Ash Roskell If I’m getting paid, I haven’t seen my money yet. And I don’t know why I’d be scared. Maybe I’m a Russian Bot.

  5. David Armillie | September 22, 2019 at 1:25 PM | Reply

    #FreeUkraine This is not the honest way to win an election! This makes our country look terrible!

  6. Giovanni Soave | September 22, 2019 at 1:28 PM | Reply

    Trump’s abuse of power is disgusting.

  7. Oved G. | September 22, 2019 at 1:30 PM | Reply

    Trump always wants to get dirt another people because he thinks everyone is corrupt like he is

    • Ash Roskell | September 23, 2019 at 7:08 AM | Reply

      Chad : So, are you telling us that you, “believe,” that Hillary is a, “staffer murderer? A uranium sales rep? An intel bleacher? Who runs a pedo ring from under a Pizza Hut”??? Can you explain WHY her Arch Enemy, the most powerful man on Earth, was NOT able to prevent his entire Campaign Team from going to jail, while she walks free, after THREE YEARS, now? Serious offer, son: if you can give us a, “plausible,” explanation for those circumstances, I’ll never comment on YouTube EVER again. I’m a man of my word 😁

    • Ash Roskell | September 23, 2019 at 7:14 AM | Reply

      Stone Men : You guys have SO Jumped the Shark with your Hillary nonsense, and your Obama crap, that not ONE person will buy into your desperate attempts to smear the Biden’s. You may well have revived his chances, even, against the rising tide of Warren? Even Trump Tramps are yawning at the DREAD of having to keep, “Whaddabouting,” to the Biden’s. But, tell us, please? Why IS Hillary NOT, “locked up?” 🤔

    • Ash Roskell | September 23, 2019 at 7:16 AM | Reply

      coojsta: Good luck with that, son. Seems he got WAY ahead of the story, kinda’ crushing your, “narrative,” but, when life gives you lemons, you STILL only get paid for Orange Aid, right? 🤣

  8. Wendy Pastore | September 22, 2019 at 1:32 PM | Reply

    It sounds like the Obama/Biden administration WANTED the corruption investigated, not that they were trying to prevent it. Let’s get this narrative straight or Trump’s bs campaign of lies and chaos wins again.

    • Brent Addie | September 23, 2019 at 8:50 AM | Reply

      Mark Stevens if you search “Biden Ukraine prosecutor” you will find hundreds of videos of your geriatric Biden bragging about using his power to get a prosecutor fired. It’s just RT channel. Don’t stick your head in the sand

      https://youtu.be/X3A4qPMS8R4

    • martin winther | September 23, 2019 at 9:02 AM | Reply

      @P McGill wtf are you trying to say? you make zero sense

    • oltedders | September 23, 2019 at 9:07 AM | Reply

      The Trump clique isn’t going to let facts stand in the way of the narrative they will be pushing for as long as his base buys into it.

    • oltedders | September 23, 2019 at 9:11 AM | Reply

      @P McGill
      Nope. There IS, however, scientific research that proves just the opposite. Of course, as a conservative, scientific findings are meaningless to you.

  9. Moscow Mitch | September 22, 2019 at 1:37 PM | Reply

    America must show god we are good and vote out the Antichrist

  10. Michael Patterson | September 22, 2019 at 1:53 PM | Reply

    No it’s just trump making it up as a distraction ! They’re will be more !

  11. k3m505 | September 22, 2019 at 1:54 PM | Reply

    😂😂😂 Its funny because what trump accusing Biden and his family of doing is the same thing Trump and his family are actually doing, look at Ivanka Trump her China patent pending approve came very quickly than normal plus Trump using the office to self enriching himself off his hotels and Golf Course stay lol Trump playing the media once again to deflect attention on him and his family to his opponent and the media falling for it once again .😂😂😂 I can see the joe Biden story in the news for months upon months to the point the average Americans dont even knows what true from what’s not… HERE WE GO AGAIN. 2016 all over again.

  12. Just Me | September 22, 2019 at 2:12 PM | Reply

    Good God how many millions will be wasted on investigations before this administration is ousted.

    • Ash Roskell | September 23, 2019 at 7:38 AM | Reply

      Pokarot : Oh, Trump Trolls LOVE clinging to debunked Conspiracy Theories. But, remember, they DON’T, “believe,” their own Propaganda, any more than you do. They Fake Believe: either because they’re foreigners, being paid to, or they’re in the Cult, who just, “like,” that Trump is racist and greedy, like them. So long as the economy doesn’t crash, they’ll keep on Fake Believing, because they’re desperate. St Petersburg cancelled all Trump Troll Leave this weekend; hence the huge numbers. Trump tried to blackmail a whole country, threatening to withhold Military Aid. This is serious and could be all the Dems need to finish the job. So, you’ll see a LOT of flailing from the Trolls 😁👍

    • Ash Roskell | September 23, 2019 at 7:39 AM | Reply

      Pokarot : BTW, V is a good man. He’s just being sarcastic, with that first comment . . . ✌️

    • InventiveEye | September 23, 2019 at 8:18 AM | Reply

      Yes you are correct. Dems wasted money chasing phantoms and conspiracy theories. Trump 2020🇺🇸

    • Ash Roskell | September 23, 2019 at 9:12 AM | Reply

      InventiveEye : That’s rich, coming from the Shark Jumpers in the Trump Cult 🤣

    • brad melton | September 23, 2019 at 9:23 AM | Reply

      Probably not as many millions that was wasted on the Muller witch hunt

  13. Terry Kane | September 22, 2019 at 2:13 PM | Reply

    The entire Trump administration is rotten to the core. We need to vote all republicans from office in 2020.

    • Carlos Carlos | September 22, 2019 at 3:26 PM | Reply

      Yes because we need to have a bad economy and advocate more for the rights of illegal aliens and the fake asylum seekers , vote Blue

  14. Tsuka 2104 | September 22, 2019 at 2:15 PM | Reply

    None of this changes the FACT that Trump used the office to help himself. Committing a crime to investigate if another crime happened? Still a crime.

  15. S S A | September 22, 2019 at 2:37 PM | Reply

    It’s time for a revolution against the US government which does not represent the American people at all.

    • Aldo | September 22, 2019 at 8:11 PM | Reply

      @Kwum aix What are you talking about?? You’re either trolling or thoroughly brainwashed

    • Wm. | September 22, 2019 at 8:11 PM | Reply

      Good luck with that. How will that work exactly? Will all the idiots who hate firearms and have none attack the other half of Americans that have them?

    • Kwum aix | September 22, 2019 at 8:19 PM | Reply

      @Aldo <

    • Carlos Carlos | September 22, 2019 at 8:37 PM | Reply

      @Kwum aix I haven’t seen any black American citizens in dog cages , please explain .
      The closest thing to that is incarceration. but the Democrats are slightly more responsible for the incarceration of black American’s or as Hillary Clinton would say “super predators “

  16. Alberta Shaw | September 22, 2019 at 3:10 PM | Reply

    Ukraine if your listening.
    Please Forward the conversation to Congress.
    🤣🤣🤣🤣

  17. 4c1dr3fl3x | September 22, 2019 at 3:19 PM | Reply

    “I know you are, but what am I?”
    – Trump 2020 campaign motto

  18. John Te Whauwhau | September 22, 2019 at 3:31 PM | Reply

    Trump has being doing this with all his opponents. Bringing false accusations against them, just manufactured lies by a desparate, and decietful dictator.

  19. googlesucks you | September 22, 2019 at 4:03 PM | Reply

    Show us your taxes donald.

  20. Mister Sarajevo | September 22, 2019 at 5:45 PM | Reply

    How do you like them apples, tin foil hat wearing Trumpers?

