Reporter presses Mitch McConnell on his Trump remarks April 10, 2022 70 comments Tagged with cnn, Happening Now, latest News Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
70 comments
Without freedom of speech we wouldn’t know who the idiots were. So thank you Republicans, for making yourself known.
👏👏👏👏evil always reveals itself. It’s kind of karmic law or something. The only thing I think the donald did for this country was allow us to see who people really are and who we really are. Hopefully this lesson, as distasteful as it is, will help the younger generation make America a truly free country. A country free of hate speech and young people who run for office who truly want what is good and just for their fellow citizens. I hope kindness, honor, and dignity will become a reality in the United States.
@Rider 38
Congratulations, I wasn’t sure that would work its way into your brain.
@Kevin Barr
Do you want to try that sentence again?
Maybe have it make sense this time?
@Jorge of Albion what are you babbling about?
Who needs a traitor when a party loyalist will do.
@RockDinosaur sold his soul for a tax cut
It’s not that complicated. Moscow Mitch has always been one of the many 🤡 Chumps for Chump! 🤡
@Kenneth Wright he said “yeap”. Clearly not from an English speaking country.
Truthhttps://youtu.be/LJnJqWIjI60l
Truthhttps://youtu.be/LJnJqWIjI60u
Think we will make $8.00 by summer?
Hello Sarabeth how are you doing today.
How do you have these red lines when he has no morals at all
TRUTHhttps://youtu.be/Hp1nVHzOt9w
😄 😉🤘
Biden has none. I agree.
@rolback
And they’re at it again.
Moscow Mitch speaks from both sides of his mouth, you just can’t trust.
@Dave Man I know,but,did he have anything to do with Moscow?
Senility’ should be home rocking back and forth with his tobacco spit can at his side. The kentucky way
SO the party of “LAW AND ORDER” and claims “The moral high-ground” …REALLY DOES NEITHER?
Lol coming from the party that doesn’t even know what law and order is, this is rich.
@u2mister1 there’s plenty of jobs, unemployment low right now. So where were you a plumber?
Guess what, they don’t help the economy either. Shocker.
Love that american headlines are now about journalists actually questioning politicians.
Aren’t questions part of being a journalist?🤔🙄
@Jaye Williams Why yes they are … the issue being the answers are sometimes “edited” to give an entirely different narrative.
Recently in UK poor old Kier answered a question in a TV interview which then got edited to give an entirely false response … it being so blatant that made the news in itself.
There again if any of the Russian delegations are questioned on a
trocities in Ukraine they’ll do your editing for you … and just make up some false narrative.
So, ask what you want … just don’t expect anything resembling the truth.
That journalist is an Australian whose father is a Scottish doctor who is the medical spokesman on Australian TV
@Jay Smith they are just ignoring that question. They know it makes them all guilty. They are all groomers.
I think he knows trump isn’t going to be the nominee so it’s safe for him to say it.
That’s what people thought in 2016, but Republican primary voters had a different idea.
Safe for Mitch to say it but still wrong to say it.
He does not know that Trump will not be the nominee,but the main argument is that he said he would still vote for him
This is the problem with parties. They will support their side even if it is a detriment to the country as a whole, because it advances their personal interests.
🎯💯
Only a criminals main concern would be to control the judiciary system. That should tell you everything about Mitch’s moral standing.
@Harry jr So its not an insult when it fits your narrative. Spoken like a true adult.
@Harry jr
I believe in the facts, and real life, not lies told by cnn/msnbc.
@Mary Lamb If you think CNN and MSNBC tell lies then I have a Tucker Carlson commemorative plate to sell you. Full disclosure, I just took a dump on a plate,but I’ll be damned if it doesn’t capture him in his full glory.
We need the younger generation to learn from these atrocities and right the wrong many old closed minded right wing reactionaries have wrought on our democracy
Dude, it is not really a function of age, but one of personality types. If you magically had a younger person in McConnells place, to get there they would have a high percentage chance of being a specific personality type..one that seeks power…
100% agree
Imagine a world where nobody has any privacy and everyone is held accountable for their lies, crimes, and propaganda?
TRUTHhttps://youtu.be/Hp1nVHzOt9w
😄 😉🤘
I think you mean transparency not privacy. I got what you ment though others may not.
We’d have no Criminal Trump’s in the news, they’d all be in prison.
Almost Heaven.
Not only too far for the GOP. How long is the DOJ going to keep ignoring his behavior .
True 😠
TRUTHhttps://youtu.be/Hp1nVHzOt9w
😄
Move faster Garland!
McConnell: ” It shouldn’t be front page news, that i would support a person who is unqualified and should be disqualified as a Republican nominee. Its party over country.”
McConnell does not care that he is not as popular as Trump. All he has to do is keep getting reelected in his state.
@Harold St.Louis Yes but he has perfected the art of sounding sincere, especially with his “good ole boy” voice.
McConnel: (in very deep voice) It should be no surprise to anyone that I have no ethics, spine or moral judgement; and my job is to be a hypocrite to protect the man at the top of my party at all costs.
with Trump out, Mitch is the guy at the top.
You got it right. Sad.
Hehe. Lol!!
I don’t know how Mitch could say anymore clearly that he puts his own interests above that of the country and the American people.
😠 Hi night769 Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UzlBUdnnQOI
mejores 😠
2 (elecciones ) 9.5/0
3( culturales ) 9.3/10
Son unos de los mejores conciertos
, no puede ir pero de tan solo verlos
desde pantalla, se que estuvo
Sorprendente . .;
@NBA A Mitch McConnell fan? I had no ideal such a thing existed. lol
“My responsibility is to my party, not to my country”. …with love from the turtle.
TRUTHhttps://youtu.be/Hp1nVHzOt9w
😄 😉🤘
🐢💩
It is the Constitution’s unspoken but clear commitment to the rule of law, and to the proposition that even the president is not above the law, that establishes the basic point that being president doesn’t mean being immune to indictment.
😠 Hi Julie Mackinder Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UzlBUdnnQOI
mejores 😠
2 (elecciones ) 9.5/0
3( culturales ) 9.3/10
Son unos de los mejores conciertos
, no puede ir pero de tan solo verlos
desde pantalla, se que estuvo
Sorprendente . .;
What Kind Of Attorney General Runs Away From Prosecuting Crimes Especially Against Crimes Against The Country Which He Is Currently Serves As It’s Chief Law Enforcement Officer
Highly recommend,’The Scheme’ by senator Sheldon Whitehouse. A real eye opener.
Vote blue while we still have a chance.
Hello Carolee how are you doing today.
Sheldon Whitehouse’s series is excellent!