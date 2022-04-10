70 comments

  1. Without freedom of speech we wouldn’t know who the idiots were. So thank you Republicans, for making yourself known.

    1. 👏👏👏👏evil always reveals itself. It’s kind of karmic law or something. The only thing I think the donald did for this country was allow us to see who people really are and who we really are. Hopefully this lesson, as distasteful as it is, will help the younger generation make America a truly free country. A country free of hate speech and young people who run for office who truly want what is good and just for their fellow citizens. I hope kindness, honor, and dignity will become a reality in the United States.

  3. It’s not that complicated. Moscow Mitch has always been one of the many 🤡 Chumps for Chump! 🤡

    2. Senility’ should be home rocking back and forth with his tobacco spit can at his side. The kentucky way

  6. SO the party of “LAW AND ORDER” and claims “The moral high-ground” …REALLY DOES NEITHER?

    2. @Jaye Williams Why yes they are … the issue being the answers are sometimes “edited” to give an entirely different narrative.

      Recently in UK poor old Kier answered a question in a TV interview which then got edited to give an entirely false response … it being so blatant that made the news in itself.

      There again if any of the Russian delegations are questioned on a
      trocities in Ukraine they’ll do your editing for you … and just make up some false narrative.

      So, ask what you want … just don’t expect anything resembling the truth.

    3. That journalist is an Australian whose father is a Scottish doctor who is the medical spokesman on Australian TV

    3. He does not know that Trump will not be the nominee,but the main argument is that he said he would still vote for him

  9. This is the problem with parties. They will support their side even if it is a detriment to the country as a whole, because it advances their personal interests.

  10. Only a criminals main concern would be to control the judiciary system. That should tell you everything about Mitch’s moral standing.

    3. @Mary Lamb If you think CNN and MSNBC tell lies then I have a Tucker Carlson commemorative plate to sell you. Full disclosure, I just took a dump on a plate,but I’ll be damned if it doesn’t capture him in his full glory.

  11. We need the younger generation to learn from these atrocities and right the wrong many old closed minded right wing reactionaries have wrought on our democracy

    1. Dude, it is not really a function of age, but one of personality types. If you magically had a younger person in McConnells place, to get there they would have a high percentage chance of being a specific personality type..one that seeks power…

  12. Imagine a world where nobody has any privacy and everyone is held accountable for their lies, crimes, and propaganda?

  14. McConnell: ” It shouldn’t be front page news, that i would support a person who is unqualified and should be disqualified as a Republican nominee. Its party over country.”

    1. McConnell does not care that he is not as popular as Trump. All he has to do is keep getting reelected in his state.

    2. @Harold St.Louis Yes but he has perfected the art of sounding sincere, especially with his “good ole boy” voice.

  15. McConnel: (in very deep voice) It should be no surprise to anyone that I have no ethics, spine or moral judgement; and my job is to be a hypocrite to protect the man at the top of my party at all costs.

  16. I don’t know how Mitch could say anymore clearly that he puts his own interests above that of the country and the American people.

  18. It is the Constitution’s unspoken but clear commitment to the rule of law, and to the proposition that even the president is not above the law, that establishes the basic point that being president doesn’t mean being immune to indictment.

  19. What Kind Of Attorney General Runs Away From Prosecuting Crimes Especially Against Crimes Against The Country Which He Is Currently Serves As It’s Chief Law Enforcement Officer

  20. Highly recommend,’The Scheme’ by senator Sheldon Whitehouse. A real eye opener.
    Vote blue while we still have a chance.

