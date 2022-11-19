85 comments

  2. YES, I have been in a state of justice fatigue also. The announcement by Garland has given me hope that the wheels of justice are moving.

    Reply

    2. @R Torres Yes, there is too much wheel-spinning. Is Garland trying to protect himself, after his great declaration to forge on without fear? How many layers of delay will there be? Does the orange vomit have hit men everywhere around the world? This is too far beyond my comprehension.

      Reply

    5. Trump nuts are in denial of reality. He don’t have enablers in power, to clear him, this time. Remember Mar a logo was not a criminal investigation. It is now.😁

      Reply

  3. If Trump doesn’t win the presidential primary. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him mounted a third party campaign. That’ll be real fun.

    Reply

    3. @ROTN Rebellion Of The Network the only reason he got in at all was James Comey released a bunch of Hilary’s emails just before the election, and there was nothing in f in any of them. But the release was enough, and people switched sides to trump

      Reply

    5. No..he will ‘suddenly’ back DiSantis..He knows he needs a pardon and he knows if he gives DiSantis the MORON vote DiSantis will run on the :I will pardon your great leader’ platform? They are both snakes

      Reply

    2. He’s unraveling. E en his daughter doesn’t want to be seen with him. Best he could do was Eric at his big announcement.

      Reply

    5. @Belly Dancer Em Deathsantis is a Yale educated attorney. He’s brilliant compared to trump. His ethics and morals are in the gutter just like trump. I think he’s more dangerous than trump. He’s a racist, misogynistic, anti immigrant, homophob and the people of Florida love him. I live in Florida and he’s been one of the worst governors we’ve ever had.

      Reply

  8. That should have you going to jail you already got something to say when you know you’re wrong but God going to punish you

    Reply

    1. This is what everyone, including the media, are not willing to admit: for the orange vomit, it’s always everything for him, he makes a game of looking strong despite his cowardice, and he thrives on attention, positive and negative. There is no stopping him until he’s 6 feet under.
      Just stop talking about and giving attention to the sonofabitch.

      Reply

    3. @Tammy love Yes, we got rid of the illegal Supreme Court decision of 1973—the Court cannot create law on abortion, or anything else, only the legislature can—-and returned the power to decide abortion to the state legislatures (or Congress) where it should always have been in the first place.

      Man, we’re so fair. This is unlike Demoncats, who would have ruled that something was illegal everywhere, through the Supreme Court, instead of saying states have the right to make the laws on this issue.

      We’re so restrained with our power. How generous of us.

      Reply

    4. @JK 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤡you ARE SO VILE AND DISGUSTING TO THINK YOU DONT HAVE ANY ACCOUNTABILITY FOR KILLING BABIES WHEN YOU HAVE THE JUNK. NOT WOMEN. MEN HAVE THE ONE INGREDIENT TO MAKE ANY BABY SO KILLING THEM IS ALSO YOUR RESPONSIBILITY SO JUST BEFORE TAKING OFF YOUR PANTS YOU 🛑 STOP AND THINK
      YOU WOULDNT WANT TO KILL BABIES SO KEEP IT IN YA PANTS BEFORE YOU CO-KILL ONE. AS A UNEDUCATED MALE HOW ELSE CAN YOU FEEL DOMINANT? 🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱

      Reply

    5. @JK generous for? Being a magat being a woman hater being so clueless to womens health reproduction and women’s biology. YOU ARE SAD YT MALE TRASH WHO NEEDS TO WORK ON BEINGq A BETTER MAN THAN A WOMENS PET OK PRINCESS JK🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🫵🏼

      Reply

  11. Jack Smith is more than a “special council”. He is a Special Prosecutor.
    He has credentials that should put the wind up Trump and his MAGA mates. Trump has no where to hide, except doing a runner.
    Trump is toast.
    .

    Reply

    1. @idefix you think a 300 pound crybaby in orange makeup and a wig who lost 2.9 million jobs is a strong leader and good for America. You also think the laptop story is real. Who’s deranged? That’d be you.

      Reply

    2. @idefix the fake hunter laptop story is only a distraction from trumps culpability in the attempted overthrow of the government and the stealing of classified documents and obstruction of the investigation. The house can not charge anyone with anything. Grow up.

      Reply

    3. @Steve B Who said that I want Trump back? I am an independent voter, in other words, I don’t swallow the BS of either party, I hate the effects that he has on people. The establishment never had so much power before. They just have to say Trump and 70% of the people turn off their brains.

      Reply

    4. @Steve B No. He doesn’t. DeSantis is HIGHLY EDUCATED and very measured when it comes to decisions like this. DeSantis will get my vote. I can’t take Biden!!!

      Reply

    5. @idefix Trump doesn’t have 70% of the people!!! Maybe 30% for sure. Most people don’t want Trump or Biden. I hope DeSantis will run!!!

      Reply

  12. Trump’s second re-election loss will be even sweeter than his first.

    The day he’s placed in handcuffs should be considered a national holiday.

    Reply

    1. @DRKrust492 Oh, come on now. Hitler killed millions of Jews and their helpers. That’s just a stupid statement to make. Hitler and Trump are not the same.

      Reply

    4. @A T Mainstream media is doing their hardest to keep Joe, James, and Hunter Biden out of the news…..but they can’t do it forever!!! DeSantis 2024!

      Reply

    5. Oh Trump’s going to prison (yawn). We’ll put that right up there with the Hillary’s going to jail predictions, and all the predictions of Trump’s impending prison term over the past 6 years.

      Reply

  14. I always thought if you make statements and people commit crimes because they follow your lead you are as guilty as the one who committed the crime

    Reply

    2. Luckily for Trumplethinskin, he never told anyone to break the law at the Capitol……..which is why your boring 2 year circus over January 6th sucked so bad.

      Reply

    3. Trump was easily dropped by a Stone Cold Stunner. DeSantis should be able to duplicate that feat without a problem.

      Reply

  16. He would fall flat on his face on the world stage. Can’t keep his emotions under control when confronted. Absolutely no debate skills. Red Florida is not the United States, at least I hope not. Watching from 🇨🇦

    Reply

    1. @Jill Featherman it’s weird tho.

      Our country doesn’t tend to vote for veterans.

      Kerry got swiftboated. McCain got captured.

      It used to be a credential. Not sure that helps so much anymore.

      If you recal Captain Bonespurs was elected.

      Reply

    2. @Donald the savage 12 Bugs Bunny was right in the ’60s when he saw both Florida and Texas off of the continental United States

      Reply

    3. @Jill Featherman Bugs Bunny was right in the 1960s when he saw both Florida and Texas off of the continental United States

      Reply

    5. I can totally see people voting for desantis. They want the entire US to be Florida. People are so dumb here

      Reply

  17. 2 years til elections is time enough to find a real adult candidate in the Republican Party. You’ll recognize them by their voice of reason, their intelligence, and not by their insecure emotional threats.

    Reply

    2. DeSantis is a decorated Navy lieutenant commander and JAG advisor to SEAL Team One in Iraq. He’s still in the Navy reserves. He graduated from Yale and Harvard. Just won his 2nd term as FL governor. Considering our last couple presidents, I think DeSantis will do just fine.

      Reply

  18. What I like about Trump is that he selflessly loves his country, his family, his party and the fact that he’s so honest. Just kidding.

    Reply

  20. He says he is used to it but in reality he is heavily burdened with legal challenges from all corners and in deep political turmoil

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.