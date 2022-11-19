Recent Post
85 comments
“End of quote. Repeat the line.”
YES, I have been in a state of justice fatigue also. The announcement by Garland has given me hope that the wheels of justice are moving.
@INDIA SUPER CLEAN 🇮🇳 Huh India soft power propaganda bots. Lol who knew?😂
@R Torres Yes, there is too much wheel-spinning. Is Garland trying to protect himself, after his great declaration to forge on without fear? How many layers of delay will there be? Does the orange vomit have hit men everywhere around the world? This is too far beyond my comprehension.
Spinning? It’s a burnout with traction control. Lock him up.
Moving, yes, but very slowly
Trump nuts are in denial of reality. He don’t have enablers in power, to clear him, this time. Remember Mar a logo was not a criminal investigation. It is now.😁
If Trump doesn’t win the presidential primary. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him mounted a third party campaign. That’ll be real fun.
@ROTN Rebellion Of The Network president of Cell Block D
@Belly Dancer Em No one took him seriously in 2016
@ROTN Rebellion Of The Network the only reason he got in at all was James Comey released a bunch of Hilary’s emails just before the election, and there was nothing in f in any of them. But the release was enough, and people switched sides to trump
Oh, yes. Given his ego it seems likely. And that would split the Republican vote wonderfully.
No..he will ‘suddenly’ back DiSantis..He knows he needs a pardon and he knows if he gives DiSantis the MORON vote DiSantis will run on the :I will pardon your great leader’ platform? They are both snakes
The only abuse of power is his trying to keep out of jail by running.
I agree
He is use to it because he always gets away with it. We need someone totally different than Trump or Biden.
amen
What is more dangerous than Trump? A more polished Trump. Be careful what you wish for
Don’t worry millions can see DeSantis coming a mile away.
He’s unraveling. E en his daughter doesn’t want to be seen with him. Best he could do was Eric at his big announcement.
DeSantis has my vote. 100%
He’s not that more polished
@Belly Dancer Em Deathsantis is a Yale educated attorney. He’s brilliant compared to trump. His ethics and morals are in the gutter just like trump. I think he’s more dangerous than trump. He’s a racist, misogynistic, anti immigrant, homophob and the people of Florida love him. I live in Florida and he’s been one of the worst governors we’ve ever had.
The next 2 years are going to be ENTERTAINING.
I think realty tv has ruined half of the people in this Country, they thrive on drama.
Headed to get me one of those tvs that play 3-4 channels at a time😂
That’s one thing that we know for certain lol
@Veronica Saint the grift starts early..
@Veronica Saint he ain’t coming back at all
That should have you going to jail you already got something to say when you know you’re wrong but God going to punish you
“I’m the best at getting used to bad things being done to me.” It never ends.
This is what everyone, including the media, are not willing to admit: for the orange vomit, it’s always everything for him, he makes a game of looking strong despite his cowardice, and he thrives on attention, positive and negative. There is no stopping him until he’s 6 feet under.
Just stop talking about and giving attention to the sonofabitch.
@3rd Millennium Man It has worked in the past, but now everything’s coming full circle on Trump!
Do you think he’ll say that after he’s been in prison for a few days?
I am tired of the whining victim narrative.
I would rather have Jeb Bush but he is too smart to run for President.
Bad things as a direct result of his own actions
For a wife with cancer (according to Deathsantis covering up his Covid ) she looks EXTREMELY healthy
@JK butt hurt much magat?🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣go away
@JK but ya didn’t you deplorable magat ABORTIONS ARE STILL HAPPENING 🤡🤦🏼♀️
@Tammy love Yes, we got rid of the illegal Supreme Court decision of 1973—the Court cannot create law on abortion, or anything else, only the legislature can—-and returned the power to decide abortion to the state legislatures (or Congress) where it should always have been in the first place.
Man, we’re so fair. This is unlike Demoncats, who would have ruled that something was illegal everywhere, through the Supreme Court, instead of saying states have the right to make the laws on this issue.
We’re so restrained with our power. How generous of us.
@JK 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤡you ARE SO VILE AND DISGUSTING TO THINK YOU DONT HAVE ANY ACCOUNTABILITY FOR KILLING BABIES WHEN YOU HAVE THE JUNK. NOT WOMEN. MEN HAVE THE ONE INGREDIENT TO MAKE ANY BABY SO KILLING THEM IS ALSO YOUR RESPONSIBILITY SO JUST BEFORE TAKING OFF YOUR PANTS YOU 🛑 STOP AND THINK
YOU WOULDNT WANT TO KILL BABIES SO KEEP IT IN YA PANTS BEFORE YOU CO-KILL ONE. AS A UNEDUCATED MALE HOW ELSE CAN YOU FEEL DOMINANT? 🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱
@JK generous for? Being a magat being a woman hater being so clueless to womens health reproduction and women’s biology. YOU ARE SAD YT MALE TRASH WHO NEEDS TO WORK ON BEINGq A BETTER MAN THAN A WOMENS PET OK PRINCESS JK🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🫵🏼
Jack Smith is more than a “special council”. He is a Special Prosecutor.
He has credentials that should put the wind up Trump and his MAGA mates. Trump has no where to hide, except doing a runner.
Trump is toast.
@idefix you think a 300 pound crybaby in orange makeup and a wig who lost 2.9 million jobs is a strong leader and good for America. You also think the laptop story is real. Who’s deranged? That’d be you.
@idefix the fake hunter laptop story is only a distraction from trumps culpability in the attempted overthrow of the government and the stealing of classified documents and obstruction of the investigation. The house can not charge anyone with anything. Grow up.
@Steve B Who said that I want Trump back? I am an independent voter, in other words, I don’t swallow the BS of either party, I hate the effects that he has on people. The establishment never had so much power before. They just have to say Trump and 70% of the people turn off their brains.
@Steve B No. He doesn’t. DeSantis is HIGHLY EDUCATED and very measured when it comes to decisions like this. DeSantis will get my vote. I can’t take Biden!!!
@idefix Trump doesn’t have 70% of the people!!! Maybe 30% for sure. Most people don’t want Trump or Biden. I hope DeSantis will run!!!
Trump’s second re-election loss will be even sweeter than his first.
The day he’s placed in handcuffs should be considered a national holiday.
@DRKrust492 Oh, come on now. Hitler killed millions of Jews and their helpers. That’s just a stupid statement to make. Hitler and Trump are not the same.
@TOP CHILLS I’m sure you want to look into Jared and the Saudis too.
@Belly Dancer Em Hillary?
@A T Mainstream media is doing their hardest to keep Joe, James, and Hunter Biden out of the news…..but they can’t do it forever!!! DeSantis 2024!
Trump running for 2024 is like Elizabeth Holmes of Theranos getting pregnant twice.
Both did it to avoid prison.
Trump is above the law
That is certainly a theory.
Fake news 😂😂
It ain’t gonna work
Oh Trump’s going to prison (yawn). We’ll put that right up there with the Hillary’s going to jail predictions, and all the predictions of Trump’s impending prison term over the past 6 years.
I always thought if you make statements and people commit crimes because they follow your lead you are as guilty as the one who committed the crime
But trump thinks he’s specials. His supporters also think he is special
Luckily for Trumplethinskin, he never told anyone to break the law at the Capitol……..which is why your boring 2 year circus over January 6th sucked so bad.
@Zennbubba taking advantage of mentally handicapped people is a felony
@Randi Bagley-Goodwin Still waiting for that ONE can’t do it can u???
Charles Manson didn’t kill anyone. He brain washed his followers to do it.
I want to see them square up in the ring lol 😂
Me too 🤣
Trump would pull a Mike Tyson a d start Bitting. His only muscle is his Big Mouth. 😆
Trump was easily dropped by a Stone Cold Stunner. DeSantis should be able to duplicate that feat without a problem.
He would fall flat on his face on the world stage. Can’t keep his emotions under control when confronted. Absolutely no debate skills. Red Florida is not the United States, at least I hope not. Watching from 🇨🇦
@Jill Featherman it’s weird tho.
Our country doesn’t tend to vote for veterans.
Kerry got swiftboated. McCain got captured.
It used to be a credential. Not sure that helps so much anymore.
If you recal Captain Bonespurs was elected.
@Donald the savage 12 Bugs Bunny was right in the ’60s when he saw both Florida and Texas off of the continental United States
@Jill Featherman Bugs Bunny was right in the 1960s when he saw both Florida and Texas off of the continental United States
Your prime minster is a POS!
I can totally see people voting for desantis. They want the entire US to be Florida. People are so dumb here
2 years til elections is time enough to find a real adult candidate in the Republican Party. You’ll recognize them by their voice of reason, their intelligence, and not by their insecure emotional threats.
Wishful thinking…
DeSantis is a decorated Navy lieutenant commander and JAG advisor to SEAL Team One in Iraq. He’s still in the Navy reserves. He graduated from Yale and Harvard. Just won his 2nd term as FL governor. Considering our last couple presidents, I think DeSantis will do just fine.
What I like about Trump is that he selflessly loves his country, his family, his party and the fact that he’s so honest. Just kidding.
You really had me there for a second….🤣🤣🤣
I always assume someone’s kidding.
Awkward when they’re not
Joe Biden sucks lol lol
I am so excited to see this mans downfall. It’s time that he humbles himself.
He says he is used to it but in reality he is heavily burdened with legal challenges from all corners and in deep political turmoil