13 comments
People need to accept that many of our relatives are these people
@it’s the one that says BMF not true white Guy.
@it’s the one that says BMF The past is a precursor to the future. 🙄
These people? How many are getting shot right now in Chicago and we focus on 1957 15yo Jones? Ask why. If it’s really about equality how many little people has the NFL hired for coaching positions? Why stop at blacks? If we are all equal then let’s act like it and stop pointing out who is what shade of brown and who isn’t. It’s ridiculous. At some point this BS has to stop.
I don’t have white relatives
Well said
I’m shocked that people are shocked by this.
Only white people are shocked
More divide and conquer.
@Baby Chris Then…..why are you living here in America? There are a lot of all black places to move in say….Africa.
Right
Perfectly said. Lol.
I’m only surprised this picture wasn’t released 30 years ago! (We had a hint the owner of the Cowboys was one of the “Good Ole Boys!” LOL)