“What we’re looking at now is not just an attack that is ongoing, that is not just highly sophisticated, but also, we cannot trust the supply chain. We can no longer trust that any third-party application in these systems has not been compromised by Russia,” says NYT’s Nicole Perlroth. Aired on 12/17/2020.
Reports: Nuclear Weapons Agency Breached Amid Massive Cyberattack | All In | MSNBC
Trump know what’s going on
All here. This was expected weeks ago. There will be many invisible security threat stories to come.
If Russia nuked us, Trump and would call it fake news and tweet that the millions of dead actually died of “heat exhaustion”. Half of the country would believe him (including MAGA survivors dying of radiation burns)
It’s china you dim wits… Putin is living his own life.. and I’m not even American… You democrats are so blinded , and CNN and MSNBC are bringing this story only so you idiots don’t hear about the hunter Biden emails and texts that have come out yesterday
*So you are saying neuclear agencies can be breached but unproven dominion election machines, connected to the internet are unhackable and the making of god on earth just because it artificially inflates Joe Biden votes that favour your own political interests… How very convineant MSNBC propaganda channel*
Ya AMERICAN JUSTICE 👈✊😠🇺🇸
Somewhere on the internet: “…bUt HeR eMaiLs”
More like hunter Biden emails…. From his own laptop…
Benghazi…roglmao
The Russian agent in the Oval Office has never criticized Putin, and has publicly praised and defended him against his own intelligence agencies
He had russians in the White House
@Ina Nymin China is an enormous threat, so… Oh! So it wasn’t the Russians who made that huge hack! Oh my, it was the Chinese! Except it wasn’t.
@SoulsBorne Geralt Newsmaxx and OAN, the only reliable sources for 💩
@SoulsBorne Geralt paper ballots.
t’rump: “No one has ever been tougher on Russia!”
Russia: 😅😂🤣
All here. This was expected weeks ago. There will be many invisible security threat stories to come.
If Russia nuked us, Trump and would call it fake news and tweet that the millions of dead actually died of “heat exhaustion”. Half of the country would believe him (including MAGA survivors dying of radiation burns)
@SoulsBorne Geralt You’ve convinced me! I wish to become a retrumpliKKKan immediately! Initiate me into the Trumpladite cult! Hail Trump!
Trump stays silent as Putin continues to grab America by the …..
@SoulsBorne Geralt – “Biden email???” The “highly sensitive ones” he left with some computer technician on the east coast while he was out west? Who then realized he needed to SHARE IT WITH GHOULIANI? Yeah… So plausible. Holy crap dude. Stop smoking crack. LMAO.
@SoulsBorne Geralt you are are about 7 million votes late loser..😀😁😂🤣😃
@SoulsBorne Geralt Thousands of Russian trolls here today, brainwashing Americans.
Dear Russian troll,
What do you tell your children you are paid for? “Your daddy is a notorious liar, that`s the only job he could find in this rotten country, Putin`s Russia”?!
Don`t waste your time for 900 USD/month, this salary is ridiculous. Call the FBI, your inside knowledge is worth millions. Get the money back, Kleptator Putin and his gang robbed from the Russian people. Become a patriot and contact:
https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/legal-attache-offices/eastern-europe-eurasia/moscow-russia
@SoulsBorne Geralt dude you are spot on!
So in the end he did it, before he left he them the gift…
Trump is a treasonous piece of garbage.
Toh wow
Just when you think it cant get any worse!!
@Fighter USA Why don’t you just stop making excuses for him and admit what everyone, including you, knows? He’s a grifter, a liar and a con man. That’s all there is to Trump.
Further denial on your part will only invite ridicule.
@Aaron Fahr I think you guys hate Trump no matter what, and msm and enemies of US always gave you enough excuses to do so. You know Obama ruined the country and Biden is his puppet, but your hatred for Trump is far bigger than your love for America.
I’m sure it’s all a coincidence that Russia has been pushing the US around for the last 4 years and it’s been seriously getting worse.
@kcaj mortsnnew 🙄
@kcaj mortsnnew Yeh more Russia Bullcrap..its China that is in bed with these Politicians. and Big Tech..Big Corperations!! .this is straight up Propaganda..i cannot believe people believe this GARBAGE! liitle do they know China is ready to infiltrate this Country thru Canada…these clowns are rediculous !! & much more! funny how people are the Journalists!! NBC..i hope u all go dwn for CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY !!!
Trump left the front door open.
He made sure no one was home.
I believe it.
Yikes! Everyday it gets worse! January 20th can’t come soon enough! 😱😱😱
Trump will destroys us and is looking for every. Way f…. Us
So we can be attacked more ?
I know ,I cant wait for Joe to realize that he will never be president.
Trojan Orange… I mean “Horse”
Sounds like a name of a documentary exposing tDump’s treachery.
@Theia haha yeah right.. U idiots have came at Trump with your deranged bulshit for 4 yrs and boom NOTHING .. Only exposed yourselves as seditious traitors.. .. Like Obama. Giving iran billions huh?? Using YOUR tax money to train Isis ..
Bradley Drew trumps been helping Russia since day one. He’s where he is because of Russia, he owes them. I used to be skeptical too until the Russian bounty on US soldiers came out and trump said NOTHING…WHY??
The call is coming from within the building.
HAA LOL. great movie.
Exactly
Trump probably told them to do this he’s so CORRUPT
And he still has a month left. Never forget, he’s the guy that sharpied a storm bigger to not have to admit he was wrong and thought nobody would notice.
@Bradley Drew BAM!! And there it is, sooner or later you people always invoke kiddy fiddling. Why is that always at the forefront of your thinking? A good psychologist will tell you but I’m sure you can guess.
Epstein & Co are friends of the Republicans so you might want to stop throwing those particular stones, they’ll bounce right back.
Trump lost, fair and square. The GOP admit it, Giuliani admitted it, Barr admitted it. It’s only you suckers who send trump $5-20 each for his fighting fund (you know where that goes, right? you read the small print?) who can’t bring themselves to admit it.
Counting down the days to January 20th and then on january 21st….Sealed Indictment Opening Day!!
trump not only left the front door open to Russia and he laid the welcome mat out and said come on in…
It wasn’t hacking, Trump gave them passwords. Couldn’t be a coincidence that after firing the top IT official and losing the elections, there’s been massive cyber security breaching
Did trump give Putin permission? Why hasn’t he said anything?
Oh, he needs the Russian check!
Putin told his pet in the WH to weaken US defense
And the GOP said Hillary’s emails were of the gravest concern.. but Russian hack is no biggie
Trump probably handed the codes over because Putin said something nice about him.