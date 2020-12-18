“What we’re looking at now is not just an attack that is ongoing, that is not just highly sophisticated, but also, we cannot trust the supply chain. We can no longer trust that any third-party application in these systems has not been compromised by Russia,” says NYT’s Nicole Perlroth. Aired on 12/17/2020.

Reports: Nuclear Weapons Agency Breached Amid Massive Cyberattack | All In | MSNBC