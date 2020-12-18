Reports: Nuclear Weapons Agency Breached Amid Massive Cyberattack | All In | MSNBC



December 18, 2020

 

“What we’re looking at now is not just an attack that is ongoing, that is not just highly sophisticated, but also, we cannot trust the supply chain. We can no longer trust that any third-party application in these systems has not been compromised by Russia,” says NYT’s Nicole Perlroth. Aired on 12/17/2020.


80 Comments on "Reports: Nuclear Weapons Agency Breached Amid Massive Cyberattack | All In | MSNBC"

  1. imani lee | December 17, 2020 at 9:27 PM | Reply

    Trump know what’s going on

    • emiri lanso | December 18, 2020 at 12:45 AM | Reply

      All here. This was expected weeks ago. There will be many invisible security threat stories to come.
      https://youtu.be/gEm-PHNw37w

    • Augie Rockero | December 18, 2020 at 1:08 AM | Reply

      If Russia nuked us, Trump and would call it fake news and tweet that the millions of dead actually died of “heat exhaustion”. Half of the country would believe him (including MAGA survivors dying of radiation burns)

    • SoulsBorne Geralt | December 18, 2020 at 1:26 AM | Reply

      It’s china you dim wits… Putin is living his own life.. and I’m not even American… You democrats are so blinded , and CNN and MSNBC are bringing this story only so you idiots don’t hear about the hunter Biden emails and texts that have come out yesterday

    • SoulsBorne Geralt | December 18, 2020 at 1:30 AM | Reply

      *So you are saying neuclear agencies can be breached but unproven dominion election machines, connected to the internet are unhackable and the making of god on earth just because it artificially inflates Joe Biden votes that favour your own political interests… How very convineant MSNBC propaganda channel*

    • Big Slater | December 18, 2020 at 2:31 AM | Reply

      Ya AMERICAN JUSTICE 👈✊😠🇺🇸

  2. blove88 | December 17, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

    Somewhere on the internet: “…bUt HeR eMaiLs”

    • SoulsBorne Geralt | December 18, 2020 at 1:27 AM | Reply

      It’s china you dim wits… Putin is living his own life.. and I’m not even American… You democrats are so blinded , and CNN and MSNBC are bringing this story only so you idiots don’t hear about the hunter Biden emails and texts that have come out yesterday

    • SoulsBorne Geralt | December 18, 2020 at 1:27 AM | Reply

      It’s china you dim wits… Putin is living his own life.. and I’m not even American… You democrats are so blinded , and CNN and MSNBC are bringing this story only so you idiots don’t hear about the hunter Biden emails and texts that have come out yesterday

    • SoulsBorne Geralt | December 18, 2020 at 1:29 AM | Reply

      *So you are saying neuclear agencies can be breached but unproven dominion election machines, connected to the internet are unhackable and the making of god on earth just because it artificially inflates Joe Biden votes that favour your own political interests… How very convineant MSNBC propaganda channel*

    • SoulsBorne Geralt | December 18, 2020 at 1:29 AM | Reply

      More like hunter Biden emails…. From his own laptop…

    • Jimmy Randal | December 18, 2020 at 2:17 AM | Reply

      Benghazi…roglmao

  3. G T | December 17, 2020 at 9:34 PM | Reply

    The Russian agent in the Oval Office has never criticized Putin, and has publicly praised and defended him against his own intelligence agencies

    • SoulsBorne Geralt | December 18, 2020 at 1:29 AM | Reply

      *So you are saying neuclear agencies can be breached but unproven dominion election machines, connected to the internet are unhackable and the making of god on earth just because it artificially inflates Joe Biden votes that favour your own political interests… How very convineant MSNBC propaganda channel*

    • Claire Deiotte | December 18, 2020 at 1:40 AM | Reply

      He had russians in the White House

    • James Duncan | December 18, 2020 at 1:44 AM | Reply

      ​@Ina Nymin China is an enormous threat, so… Oh! So it wasn’t the Russians who made that huge hack! Oh my, it was the Chinese! Except it wasn’t.

    • James Duncan | December 18, 2020 at 1:49 AM | Reply

      @SoulsBorne Geralt Newsmaxx and OAN, the only reliable sources for 💩

    • Nik Berni | December 18, 2020 at 1:54 AM | Reply

      @SoulsBorne Geralt paper ballots.

  4. Ro G | December 17, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

    t’rump: “No one has ever been tougher on Russia!”
    Russia: 😅😂🤣

    • emiri lanso | December 18, 2020 at 12:47 AM | Reply

      All here. This was expected weeks ago. There will be many invisible security threat stories to come.
      https://youtu.be/gEm-PHNw37w

    • Augie Rockero | December 18, 2020 at 1:09 AM | Reply

      If Russia nuked us, Trump and would call it fake news and tweet that the millions of dead actually died of “heat exhaustion”. Half of the country would believe him (including MAGA survivors dying of radiation burns)

    • SoulsBorne Geralt | December 18, 2020 at 1:26 AM | Reply

      It’s china you dim wits… Putin is living his own life.. and I’m not even American… You democrats are so blinded , and CNN and MSNBC are bringing this story only so you idiots don’t hear about the hunter Biden emails and texts that have come out yesterday

    • SoulsBorne Geralt | December 18, 2020 at 1:29 AM | Reply

      *So you are saying neuclear agencies can be breached but unproven dominion election machines, connected to the internet are unhackable and the making of god on earth just because it artificially inflates Joe Biden votes that favour your own political interests… How very convineant MSNBC propaganda channel*

    • Augie Rockero | December 18, 2020 at 1:29 AM | Reply

      @SoulsBorne Geralt You’ve convinced me! I wish to become a retrumpliKKKan immediately! Initiate me into the Trumpladite cult! Hail Trump!

  5. Just Beingmyself | December 17, 2020 at 9:48 PM | Reply

    Trump stays silent as Putin continues to grab America by the …..

    • SoulsBorne Geralt | December 18, 2020 at 1:28 AM | Reply

      *So you are saying neuclear agencies can be breached but unproven dominion election machines, connected to the internet are unhackable and the making of god on earth just because it artificially inflates Joe Biden votes that favour your own political interests… How very convineant MSNBC propaganda channel*

    • Funky Fungi | December 18, 2020 at 1:32 AM | Reply

      @SoulsBorne Geralt – “Biden email???” The “highly sensitive ones” he left with some computer technician on the east coast while he was out west? Who then realized he needed to SHARE IT WITH GHOULIANI? Yeah… So plausible. Holy crap dude. Stop smoking crack. LMAO.

    • Just Beingmyself | December 18, 2020 at 1:33 AM | Reply

      @SoulsBorne Geralt you are are about 7 million votes late loser..😀😁😂🤣😃

    • Florian Eimer | December 18, 2020 at 2:05 AM | Reply

      @SoulsBorne Geralt Thousands of Russian trolls here today, brainwashing Americans.
      Dear Russian troll,
      What do you tell your children you are paid for? “Your daddy is a notorious liar, that`s the only job he could find in this rotten country, Putin`s Russia”?!
      Don`t waste your time for 900 USD/month, this salary is ridiculous. Call the FBI, your inside knowledge is worth millions. Get the money back, Kleptator Putin and his gang robbed from the Russian people. Become a patriot and contact:

      https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/legal-attache-offices/eastern-europe-eurasia/moscow-russia

    • TheLeagueRanter | December 18, 2020 at 2:28 AM | Reply

      @SoulsBorne Geralt dude you are spot on!

  6. MyKingdomForanRV | December 17, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

    So in the end he did it, before he left he them the gift…

  7. Laura Troxel | December 17, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

    Just when you think it cant get any worse!!

    • Augie Rockero | December 18, 2020 at 1:09 AM | Reply

      If Russia nuked us, Trump and would call it fake news and tweet that the millions of dead actually died of “heat exhaustion”. Half of the country would believe him (including MAGA survivors dying of radiation burns)

    • SoulsBorne Geralt | December 18, 2020 at 1:27 AM | Reply

      It’s china you dim wits… Putin is living his own life.. and I’m not even American… You democrats are so blinded , and CNN and MSNBC are bringing this story only so you idiots don’t hear about the hunter Biden emails and texts that have come out yesterday

    • SoulsBorne Geralt | December 18, 2020 at 1:29 AM | Reply

      *So you are saying neuclear agencies can be breached but unproven dominion election machines, connected to the internet are unhackable and the making of god on earth just because it artificially inflates Joe Biden votes that favour your own political interests… How very convineant MSNBC propaganda channel*

    • Aaron Fahr | December 18, 2020 at 2:03 AM | Reply

      @Fighter USA Why don’t you just stop making excuses for him and admit what everyone, including you, knows? He’s a grifter, a liar and a con man. That’s all there is to Trump.

      Further denial on your part will only invite ridicule.

    • Fighter USA | December 18, 2020 at 2:48 AM | Reply

      @Aaron Fahr I think you guys hate Trump no matter what, and msm and enemies of US always gave you enough excuses to do so. You know Obama ruined the country and Biden is his puppet, but your hatred for Trump is far bigger than your love for America.

  8. j majick | December 17, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

    I’m sure it’s all a coincidence that Russia has been pushing the US around for the last 4 years and it’s been seriously getting worse.

  9. Aussie Nikki | December 17, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

    Trump left the front door open.
    He made sure no one was home.

    • Aquatic Borealis | December 18, 2020 at 1:08 AM | Reply

      I believe it.

    • Augie Rockero | December 18, 2020 at 1:08 AM | Reply

      If Russia nuked us, Trump and would call it fake news and tweet that the millions of dead actually died of “heat exhaustion”. Half of the country would believe him (including MAGA survivors dying of radiation burns)

    • emiri lanso | December 18, 2020 at 1:22 AM | Reply

      @Aquatic Borealis Why because Russia has no cyber or man power to invade and China does? All here. This was expected weeks ago. There will be many invisible security threat stories to come.
      https://youtu.be/gEm-PHNw37w

    • SoulsBorne Geralt | December 18, 2020 at 1:26 AM | Reply

      It’s china you dim wits… Putin is living his own life.. and I’m not even American… You democrats are so blinded , and CNN and MSNBC are bringing this story only so you idiots don’t hear about the hunter Biden emails and texts that have come out yesterday

    • SoulsBorne Geralt | December 18, 2020 at 1:28 AM | Reply

      *So you are saying neuclear agencies can be breached but unproven dominion election machines, connected to the internet are unhackable and the making of god on earth just because it artificially inflates Joe Biden votes that favour your own political interests… How very convineant MSNBC propaganda channel*

  10. Andie Lather | December 17, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

    Yikes! Everyday it gets worse! January 20th can’t come soon enough! 😱😱😱

  11. jokrg | December 17, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

    Trojan Orange… I mean “Horse”

  12. Byte myascii | December 17, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

    The call is coming from within the building.

  13. Ayo_marquis | December 17, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

    Trump probably told them to do this he’s so CORRUPT

  14. Ashley Brown | December 17, 2020 at 10:55 PM | Reply

    And he still has a month left. Never forget, he’s the guy that sharpied a storm bigger to not have to admit he was wrong and thought nobody would notice.

    • emiri lanso | December 18, 2020 at 12:45 AM | Reply

      All here. This was expected weeks ago. There will be many invisible security threat stories to come.
      https://youtu.be/gEm-PHNw37w

    • Augie Rockero | December 18, 2020 at 1:08 AM | Reply

      If Russia nuked us, Trump and would call it fake news and tweet that the millions of dead actually died of “heat exhaustion”. Half of the country would believe him (including MAGA survivors dying of radiation burns)

    • emiri lanso | December 18, 2020 at 1:21 AM | Reply

      @Augie Rockero All here. This was expected weeks ago. There will be many invisible security threat stories to come.
      https://youtu.be/gEm-PHNw37w

    • SoulsBorne Geralt | December 18, 2020 at 1:26 AM | Reply

      It’s china you dim wits… Putin is living his own life.. and I’m not even American… You democrats are so blinded , and CNN and MSNBC are bringing this story only so you idiots don’t hear about the hunter Biden emails and texts that have come out yesterday

    • Aaron Fahr | December 18, 2020 at 2:07 AM | Reply

      @Bradley Drew BAM!! And there it is, sooner or later you people always invoke kiddy fiddling. Why is that always at the forefront of your thinking? A good psychologist will tell you but I’m sure you can guess.
      Epstein & Co are friends of the Republicans so you might want to stop throwing those particular stones, they’ll bounce right back.

      Trump lost, fair and square. The GOP admit it, Giuliani admitted it, Barr admitted it. It’s only you suckers who send trump $5-20 each for his fighting fund (you know where that goes, right? you read the small print?) who can’t bring themselves to admit it.

      Counting down the days to January 20th and then on january 21st….Sealed Indictment Opening Day!!

  15. Starr R. | December 17, 2020 at 11:21 PM | Reply

    trump not only left the front door open to Russia and he laid the welcome mat out and said come on in…

  16. connie kabasharira | December 17, 2020 at 11:29 PM | Reply

    It wasn’t hacking, Trump gave them passwords. Couldn’t be a coincidence that after firing the top IT official and losing the elections, there’s been massive cyber security breaching

  17. Thomas Kline | December 17, 2020 at 11:45 PM | Reply

    Did trump give Putin permission? Why hasn’t he said anything?
    Oh, he needs the Russian check!

  18. Burn Betnard | December 18, 2020 at 12:02 AM | Reply

    Putin told his pet in the WH to weaken US defense

  19. Nick Martin | December 18, 2020 at 12:38 AM | Reply

    And the GOP said Hillary’s emails were of the gravest concern.. but Russian hack is no biggie

  20. Jake Bond | December 18, 2020 at 2:13 AM | Reply

    Trump probably handed the codes over because Putin said something nice about him.

