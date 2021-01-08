Reports: Trump Is Said To Have Discussed Pardoning Himself | MTP Daily | MSNBC

The New York Times reports that President Trump is said to have discussed pardoning himself with multiple aides. Aired on 01/07/2021.
The coward.
@mando pull all his passport and give him a labadamy so he can’t give away secrets he probably stole to give to putin his butt body
@Bruce Staples 🤣
Other countries would shoot him probably.
@ShadowLordxsx no you are right block all borders til this is uncontrol
@Rick Blue It is too late now, as this is what needed to be done in the beginning. Not lie and downplay it as Trump did… There are too many that believe this is some hoax, all because of the coward that was more worried about being re-elected than saving lives and stopping a deadly pandemic…
Trump shouldn’t get the daily classified information briefings ex-Presidents can get for the rest of their lives. He’ll just sell the information to the highest bidder…
Nah.. he doesn’t have the attention span to retain anything.
which is part of the reason he needs to be impeached. he would never be able to run again for office again or have any of the privileges of former presidents!
Trump putin’s puta !
Exactly right.
@Michael Beelby he’d have to actually read more than a tweet
This shouldn’t even be up for discussion. You don’t tell domestic terrorists you love them while wrapping it in the lies that perpetrated these actions to begin with. Invoke the 25th Amendment now and every politician who helped enable this disgusting behavior should be removed from office.
Use 5 CALLS (google it) to call your reps and demand unAmerican, seditious, traitorous 45* be removed from office immediately for fomenting a violent insurrection/coup attempt before he causes even more, and greater, damage.
And yes, even your GOP reps (all of mine are; I’ve called hundreds of times in the past few years).
Why? Because they WILL do the right thing if enough of We the People demand it! To hold that it’s futile to urge them to abide by the laws and norms of our constitutional democracy is a self-fulfilling apathy that those in control rely on…the more we acquiesce, the more they tighten their grip on power and the more our democracy crumbles.
Agree 100%
exactly!
Looks like that’s exactly what they are doing, removing themselves from office by resignation!!! Allowed this bs behavior although it was evident his ability to remain sane was slipping off its axis… yet and still…😳
They wont….always hv an Excuse
25th amendment now! 1 more day he is still in office is one day too much! How many more Americans had to lose their life for his stupidity
….and for his greed and narcissism.
And cowardice.
I always thought the President can pardon anyone, except HIMSELF??
There’s a process, you know. It’s not like VP Pence could just walk into the Oval Office and say, “I’m invoking the 25th Amendment, Donald. You’re out.” No way that or another impeachment gets done by January 20.
Saw that coming the first day he took office. No surprise here!!
@Daniel Lindy That wasn’t our America…that was the beginning of DUMBOCRACY
@Big Smoke Guitar i should rewatch Idiocracy.
Feared it for four years and prayed it wouldn’t happen. Republicans in Congress complicit in his sedition. I hope he does pardon himself. It will quickly go to the Supreme Court were they will rule against anyone pardoning themselves ever. Even the conservative justices will rule against tRump because they fear revolution and anarchy than anything else.
@Daniel Lindy That movie foretold the future of America.
Yoh great
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
New York State Attorney General Letitia James is standing by!!!
MENTAL CASE Y’ALL…THE WHOLE 🌎 IS WATCHING YOU DONALD TRUMP..YOU WON’T CONTROL THE UNITED STATES…..NEVER EVER AGAIN
He’s going to “Georgia on his mind” 🤣😂🤣😂🔥.
Hands her stun gun this fool think he is a God
Trump have so many states after him it’s sad. He still owe states money from his rallys. He didn’t pay
Lady O, the biggest shame of all is that it took almost 80 years for justice to catch up with him. No more phoney bone spurs, daddy bailouts, stealing from charity, having a corrupt DA lie about the Mueller report etc, etc, etc.
A President who needs to pardon himself isn’t a President.
sean. he hasn’t been a president in four years.
He is a president. He needs to be held to ACCOUNT!
@Janet Crawford who shielded them? It’s a free Country people can believe anything they want. This movement started back in the late 70s early 80s when the Republican Party bedded the Evangelicals. Then you had the sons of the John Birch Society and their big oil neoliberalism and the trickle down conspiracy haled in by Reagan. But all of that was kind of a side show until McCain picked Sarah Palin to be his running mate. Palin was really quite the Tea Party darling. Her family really should have joined up with Duck Dynasty rather than getting so involved in politics. But at this point any intellectuals left have fled the Party.
@Janet Crawford White Americans
@Charles L Jones Understood, Charles. Stay safe.
he broke state laws..pardoning wont get him out of responsibility for the seditious act he orchestrated at the Capitol.
We could (and should) get the UN to prosecute him for war crimes or crimes against humanity for his pardoning of those military contractors who murdered civilians
D.C. is a federal district so unfortunately IF he is able to pardon himself which hasn’t been tested, then he could for this
I do believe that inciting a riot on federal grounds is indeed a federal crime…😳
He can’t pardon himself ffs
Therefore admitting to his CRIMES
@adamtzsch Spelling Nazi, lol. I beg your pardon. And if that doesn’t work, I’ll just beg my own.
@chaz000006 how stupid are you, what am I asking that for, as even this response has nothing to do with what you were asked Einstein, but your claims are incompetent and as usual full of lies
@Edward Cassidy You sound quite irrational. My referencing national security was not about protecting capital hill, but the nation from outside sources, duh.
@chaz000006 are you listening to yourself, I’m sounding irrational, well that a peach
Now you’re trying to divert your actual claim of stronger National Security away from the nation, even your lame duck POTUS in all his delusional rants never tried that
Your still as bright as 2am
@chaz000006 where do you get it that mainstream media lies? did mainstream media fail to report about the peace deals trump made? they reported them. mainstream media meticulously even reports every trump self praising, insulting tweet and his verbal diarrhoea during press conferences or rallies. it is the right wing fringe media that fails to report on any trump error or tries to paint his failures as some kind of new normal but you never whine about that do you?
Come on Cult, defend your POS. It’s no more offensive than finally condemning him at the 11th hour of this tragic era.
Remove him now and charge right away before he get away
Leo Lin As soon as he puts one foot out of the whitehouse grounds from the whitehouse to
JAIL ( AMERICA NEEDS TO CHANGE THAT LAW ) IT’S PRETTY G D REDICULOUS & trump
KNOWS IT, HE’S PUSHED IT AS FAR AS HE CAN , IT’S A GAME WITH HIM. HE THINKS HE WON!!
Is this the real “operation warp speed”? “Scotty, we have a teleportation problem. “It might be more, or less than that.”
Yes, and let CCP joe become commie tyrant.
That would require courage from the Republicans so…
The only thing Trump should be pardoned for is breaking wind… maybe.
It’s not enough that the entire world was laughing at us for the last 4 years… Donald Trump and his supporters humiliated us on a global scale. Did you make America great again yesterday?
Nobody would be shocked if russia/china/iran/north K attack us thinking we are distracted…..and they would be right
No true ally is laughing at the United States of America. Who cares that a dictator like Putin would. We know who we are. We know to whom we belong.
@Solo Skipper you’re wrong Solo. The best thing for those countries is to sit back and watch us to it ourselves. Our Adversaries are not stupid.
The problem is that T***p seemed intend on destroying those alliances, like everything else he touches. He p’d all over them, which did result in laughing, even from the true allies.
@Moni Dag too late…we already considering you as the 4th world country, slightly below the banana republic
I don’t remember Obama having to pardon himself or any of his family on the way out but he is the criminal?
Come back Barack, we need you!
Obama wore a tan suit. That was outrageous according to FOX.
@Sue Maddern
We know.
America’s people will miss donald trump. I don’t think demos will realised what djt has seen and will happen in the near future.
@D Dhaka Comedians will miss Trump. He’s been a godsend for them. The rest of us will be just fine without him.
The government is so full of sh** if they allow him the time to carry this out. Remove him. Now
I agree!!!!
Does 300,000+ cases of negligent homicide count as 1 pardon or 300,000+ pardons???
Maybe you can impeach him for a Quid Pro Quo…oh yeah that was fraud man Joe.
Yoh great
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
Impeach him now, so he cant pardon himself.
He can be impeached after leaving office.
Or be able to run for president again
Hope both happens. Impeachment while he humiliates himself with a pardon. I think it would unite the country in one long LOL. A self-pardon would be so idiotic that even his fans would see the emperor has no clothes on.
You mean remove him from office he’s already been impeached. That would put Pence in charge for the short duration, so he could use the powers of presidential pardon on Trump. Either way Trump gets the pardon, but that pardon only applies to federal law…States can still investigate, try and convict Trump and his cronies on various crimes they’ve committed.
@Thomas Martin if he is impeachment a second time he can never run for office again..
4 years of criminal activity &he’s thinking about pardoning himself now.
@this Bushnell She’ll be busy with Mamie in Prison….
Her ego is crushed, She’ll need luvin up
@hells bells No…He is going to Jail as per SDNY.
They have a bunk and a celly waiting
It SHOULDN’T be up to him.
100% sure that he has already pardoned himself and his children. He doesn’t need to do it publicly nor announce it. It is called a “pocket pardon” which he can pull out when charged.
New Congress, new president, new vice president: No pardon, in fact, jail time!
He does know that accepting a pardon is an admission of guilt….
Especially if you’re “accepting” one from yourself.
Yes, receiving a pardon IS an admission of guilt and that you have seen the error of your ways and with humility accept forgiveness…
Trump being humble… that doesn’t sit right with me lolz
Lets just call it a fake pardon 🤣😂🤣
If he tries to pardon himself he needs to be charged at the state level
He will be. Don’t worry.
Yoh great
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
The NY AGs office is waiting on him to step out of the White House as a civilian, with charges already pending
He can pardon himself all he wants to, it will NEVER hold up in a court of law.
It WILL stand as his admission of Guilt, though. I say let him try.
This is true. Senator Richard Blumenthal is a constitutional legal expert and he confirmed this.
He can’t pardon himself for charges that haven’t been brought up, yet. A criminal cannot control his own fate.