TOPICS:
January 8, 2021

 

The New York Times reports that President Trump is said to have discussed pardoning himself with multiple aides. Aired on 01/07/2021.
99 Comments on "Reports: Trump Is Said To Have Discussed Pardoning Himself | MTP Daily | MSNBC"

  1. H A | January 7, 2021 at 4:09 PM | Reply

    The coward.

    • Rick Blue | January 7, 2021 at 5:58 PM | Reply

      @mando pull all his passport and give him a labadamy so he can’t give away secrets he probably stole to give to putin his butt body

    • Neil | January 7, 2021 at 6:00 PM | Reply

      @Bruce Staples 🤣

    • kathi | January 7, 2021 at 8:34 PM | Reply

      Other countries would shoot him probably.

    • Rick Blue | January 7, 2021 at 10:01 PM | Reply

      @ShadowLordxsx no you are right block all borders til this is uncontrol

    • ShadowLordxsx | January 8, 2021 at 3:30 AM | Reply

      @Rick Blue It is too late now, as this is what needed to be done in the beginning. Not lie and downplay it as Trump did… There are too many that believe this is some hoax, all because of the coward that was more worried about being re-elected than saving lives and stopping a deadly pandemic…

  2. Stewart Cowley | January 7, 2021 at 4:09 PM | Reply

    Trump shouldn’t get the daily classified information briefings ex-Presidents can get for the rest of their lives. He’ll just sell the information to the highest bidder…

  3. Bailey S | January 7, 2021 at 4:10 PM | Reply

    This shouldn’t even be up for discussion. You don’t tell domestic terrorists you love them while wrapping it in the lies that perpetrated these actions to begin with. Invoke the 25th Amendment now and every politician who helped enable this disgusting behavior should be removed from office.

    • Progressive Humanist | January 7, 2021 at 5:02 PM | Reply

      Use 5 CALLS (google it) to call your reps and demand unAmerican, seditious, traitorous 45* be removed from office immediately for fomenting a violent insurrection/coup attempt before he causes even more, and greater, damage.

      And yes, even your GOP reps (all of mine are; I’ve called hundreds of times in the past few years).
      Why? Because they WILL do the right thing if enough of We the People demand it! To hold that it’s futile to urge them to abide by the laws and norms of our constitutional democracy is a self-fulfilling apathy that those in control rely on…the more we acquiesce, the more they tighten their grip on power and the more our democracy crumbles.

    • Irma L | January 7, 2021 at 5:07 PM | Reply

      Agree 100%

    • Jamie Hyman | January 7, 2021 at 6:29 PM | Reply

      Looks like that’s exactly what they are doing, removing themselves from office by resignation!!! Allowed this bs behavior although it was evident his ability to remain sane was slipping off its axis… yet and still…😳

    • Christopher C. Stanley | January 7, 2021 at 6:52 PM | Reply

      They wont….always hv an Excuse

  4. Jared F | January 7, 2021 at 4:10 PM | Reply

    25th amendment now! 1 more day he is still in office is one day too much! How many more Americans had to lose their life for his stupidity

  5. Jimmy Chin | January 7, 2021 at 4:11 PM | Reply

    Saw that coming the first day he took office. No surprise here!!

  6. Trevor Pearson | January 7, 2021 at 4:12 PM | Reply

    New York State Attorney General Letitia James is standing by!!!

    • Truth and Lyfe TrustGod! | January 7, 2021 at 5:08 PM | Reply

      MENTAL CASE Y’ALL…THE WHOLE 🌎 IS WATCHING YOU DONALD TRUMP..YOU WON’T CONTROL THE UNITED STATES…..NEVER EVER AGAIN

    • TrappenWeisseGuy ; | January 7, 2021 at 6:56 PM | Reply

      He’s going to “Georgia on his mind” 🤣😂🤣😂🔥.

    • Kevin Mitchner | January 7, 2021 at 8:00 PM | Reply

      Hands her stun gun this fool think he is a God

    • Lady O | January 7, 2021 at 8:33 PM | Reply

      Trump have so many states after him it’s sad. He still owe states money from his rallys. He didn’t pay

    • TrappenWeisseGuy ; | January 7, 2021 at 10:46 PM | Reply

      Lady O, the biggest shame of all is that it took almost 80 years for justice to catch up with him. No more phoney bone spurs, daddy bailouts, stealing from charity, having a corrupt DA lie about the Mueller report etc, etc, etc.

  7. Sean | January 7, 2021 at 4:12 PM | Reply

    A President who needs to pardon himself isn’t a President.

    • Denis Lessard | January 7, 2021 at 8:14 PM | Reply

      sean. he hasn’t been a president in four years.

    • Bill Robbins | January 7, 2021 at 8:30 PM | Reply

      He is a president. He needs to be held to ACCOUNT!

    • bearly traincot | January 7, 2021 at 11:00 PM | Reply

      @Janet Crawford who shielded them? It’s a free Country people can believe anything they want. This movement started back in the late 70s early 80s when the Republican Party bedded the Evangelicals. Then you had the sons of the John Birch Society and their big oil neoliberalism and the trickle down conspiracy haled in by Reagan. But all of that was kind of a side show until McCain picked Sarah Palin to be his running mate. Palin was really quite the Tea Party darling. Her family really should have joined up with Duck Dynasty rather than getting so involved in politics. But at this point any intellectuals left have fled the Party.

    • deviousjay303 | January 8, 2021 at 1:33 AM | Reply

      @Janet Crawford White Americans

    • Janet Barber | January 8, 2021 at 2:05 AM | Reply

      @Charles L Jones Understood, Charles. Stay safe.

  8. Yashi Stampedes | January 7, 2021 at 4:12 PM | Reply

    he broke state laws..pardoning wont get him out of responsibility for the seditious act he orchestrated at the Capitol.

  9. Thugsy DaClown | January 7, 2021 at 4:13 PM | Reply

    Therefore admitting to his CRIMES

    • chaz000006 | January 8, 2021 at 12:48 AM | Reply

      @adamtzsch Spelling Nazi, lol. I beg your pardon. And if that doesn’t work, I’ll just beg my own.

    • Edward Cassidy | January 8, 2021 at 2:10 AM | Reply

      @chaz000006 how stupid are you, what am I asking that for, as even this response has nothing to do with what you were asked Einstein, but your claims are incompetent and as usual full of lies

    • chaz000006 | January 8, 2021 at 3:11 AM | Reply

      @Edward Cassidy You sound quite irrational. My referencing national security was not about protecting capital hill, but the nation from outside sources, duh.

    • Edward Cassidy | January 8, 2021 at 3:20 AM | Reply

      @chaz000006 are you listening to yourself, I’m sounding irrational, well that a peach
      Now you’re trying to divert your actual claim of stronger National Security away from the nation, even your lame duck POTUS in all his delusional rants never tried that
      Your still as bright as 2am

    • teretere vanakere | January 8, 2021 at 4:57 AM | Reply

      @chaz000006 where do you get it that mainstream media lies? did mainstream media fail to report about the peace deals trump made? they reported them. mainstream media meticulously even reports every trump self praising, insulting tweet and his verbal diarrhoea during press conferences or rallies. it is the right wing fringe media that fails to report on any trump error or tries to paint his failures as some kind of new normal but you never whine about that do you?

  10. Mac888 spectral | January 7, 2021 at 4:13 PM | Reply

    Come on Cult, defend your POS. It’s no more offensive than finally condemning him at the 11th hour of this tragic era.

  11. Leo Lin | January 7, 2021 at 4:13 PM | Reply

    Remove him now and charge right away before he get away

    • Janet Chaplin | January 7, 2021 at 6:32 PM | Reply

      Leo Lin As soon as he puts one foot out of the whitehouse grounds from the whitehouse to
      JAIL ( AMERICA NEEDS TO CHANGE THAT LAW ) IT’S PRETTY G D REDICULOUS & trump
      KNOWS IT, HE’S PUSHED IT AS FAR AS HE CAN , IT’S A GAME WITH HIM. HE THINKS HE WON!!

    • codybluetarp | January 7, 2021 at 7:08 PM | Reply

      Is this the real “operation warp speed”? “Scotty, we have a teleportation problem. “It might be more, or less than that.”

    • John Tatum | January 7, 2021 at 7:30 PM | Reply

      Yes, and let CCP joe become commie tyrant.

    • James Campbell | January 7, 2021 at 7:35 PM | Reply

      That would require courage from the Republicans so…

    • Keith C | January 7, 2021 at 7:55 PM | Reply

      The only thing Trump should be pardoned for is breaking wind… maybe.

  12. Dave Kegley | January 7, 2021 at 4:14 PM | Reply

    It’s not enough that the entire world was laughing at us for the last 4 years… Donald Trump and his supporters humiliated us on a global scale. Did you make America great again yesterday?

    • Solo Skipper | January 7, 2021 at 5:33 PM | Reply

      Nobody would be shocked if russia/china/iran/north K attack us thinking we are distracted…..and they would be right

    • Steven Pringle | January 7, 2021 at 5:59 PM | Reply

      No true ally is laughing at the United States of America. Who cares that a dictator like Putin would. We know who we are. We know to whom we belong.

    • Steven Pringle | January 7, 2021 at 6:03 PM | Reply

      @Solo Skipper you’re wrong Solo. The best thing for those countries is to sit back and watch us to it ourselves. Our Adversaries are not stupid.

    • Phil M | January 7, 2021 at 6:08 PM | Reply

      The problem is that T***p seemed intend on destroying those alliances, like everything else he touches. He p’d all over them, which did result in laughing, even from the true allies.

    • Abah Nafis | January 7, 2021 at 9:26 PM | Reply

      @Moni Dag too late…we already considering you as the 4th world country, slightly below the banana republic

  13. Sword Of The Jedi | January 7, 2021 at 4:19 PM | Reply

    I don’t remember Obama having to pardon himself or any of his family on the way out but he is the criminal?

  14. Holly Oliver | January 7, 2021 at 4:20 PM | Reply

    The government is so full of sh** if they allow him the time to carry this out. Remove him. Now

  15. RJallen91 | January 7, 2021 at 4:26 PM | Reply

    Impeach him now, so he cant pardon himself.

    • Sher | January 7, 2021 at 7:11 PM | Reply

      He can be impeached after leaving office.

    • power | January 7, 2021 at 7:30 PM | Reply

      Or be able to run for president again

    • dave etcetera | January 7, 2021 at 8:35 PM | Reply

      Hope both happens. Impeachment while he humiliates himself with a pardon. I think it would unite the country in one long LOL. A self-pardon would be so idiotic that even his fans would see the emperor has no clothes on.

    • Thomas Martin | January 7, 2021 at 9:12 PM | Reply

      You mean remove him from office he’s already been impeached. That would put Pence in charge for the short duration, so he could use the powers of presidential pardon on Trump. Either way Trump gets the pardon, but that pardon only applies to federal law…States can still investigate, try and convict Trump and his cronies on various crimes they’ve committed.

    • power | January 7, 2021 at 9:17 PM | Reply

      @Thomas Martin if he is impeachment a second time he can never run for office again..

  16. L-cpone Wins | January 7, 2021 at 4:31 PM | Reply

    4 years of criminal activity &he’s thinking about pardoning himself now.

  17. BARRY STRACHAN | January 7, 2021 at 4:39 PM | Reply

    He does know that accepting a pardon is an admission of guilt….

    • adamtzsch | January 7, 2021 at 6:11 PM | Reply

      Especially if you’re “accepting” one from yourself.

    • First & Last | January 7, 2021 at 7:24 PM | Reply

      Yes, receiving a pardon IS an admission of guilt and that you have seen the error of your ways and with humility accept forgiveness…
      Trump being humble… that doesn’t sit right with me lolz
      Lets just call it a fake pardon 🤣😂🤣

  18. MrDomsmith | January 7, 2021 at 4:48 PM | Reply

    If he tries to pardon himself he needs to be charged at the state level

  19. Herbsewell | January 7, 2021 at 4:56 PM | Reply

    He can pardon himself all he wants to, it will NEVER hold up in a court of law.

  20. Dizzy Duke | January 7, 2021 at 5:08 PM | Reply

    He can’t pardon himself for charges that haven’t been brought up, yet. A criminal cannot control his own fate.

