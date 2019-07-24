Rep. Ratcliffe accuses Mueller of focusing on "potential crimes" instead of presumption of innocence, and says that Volume II of the report violates DOJ policies. "You did not follow the special counsel regulations."

Representative John Ratcliffe Grandstands During Robert Mueller Testimony | MSNBC