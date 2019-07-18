Representative Lois Frankel On Jeffrey Epstein, Trump’s Racist Rhetoric | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Representative Lois Frankel On Jeffrey Epstein, Trump’s Racist Rhetoric | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC 1

July 18, 2019

 

Watch Democratic Congresswoman Lois Frankel join Stephanie Ruhle with her thoughts on Jeffrey Epstein’s case and bail hearing as well as the president’s comments targeting four Congresswomen of color.
Representative Lois Frankel On Jeffrey Epstein, Trump’s Racist Rhetoric | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC

9 Comments on "Representative Lois Frankel On Jeffrey Epstein, Trump’s Racist Rhetoric | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC"

  1. Alex Jans | July 18, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    Racial hatred in America, 2019, 1960?

  2. KB Peters | July 18, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    Dissent is a patriotic act. If you fear dissent, you fear the First Amendment. To seek a more perfect union – it is a messy journey…the quest for a perfect union requires criticism.

    Since when is asking your country to do better- to reach its ideals – is HATING AMERICA?

    These women do not hate America…they probably most likely hate Trump. True Americans can criticize or even hate the man who sits in the OVAL OFFICE….that is completely different than hating the country. If you can’t see that then you are part of a CULT OF PERSONALITY….and that is not America.

    • MIchael Rigby | July 18, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      The thing i hate most about America is that America is bigger than my hatred and just sort of shrugs it off……I hate that.

  3. M Perkins | July 18, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    You LITERAL traitors, subversives, and seditionists, have no fvking clue what is coming, but let me TELL YOU WHAT IS COMING:

    VERY soon, President Trump is going to do what he has
    laid-the-ground-work to do, both with words, and deeds, and that is to
    RE-INSTATE THE ANTI-SEDITION AND ANTI-INSURRECTION STATUTES, AND HE IS
    GOING TO PURGE, VIA MILITARY-TRIBUNALS FOR CAPITAL-CRIMES, INCLUDING
    TREASON, SEDITION, AND SUBVERSION, ANYONE AND EVERYONE INVOLVED IN THE
    LITERAL FAILED COUP-D’-ETAT AGAINST OUR NATIONAL-GOVERNMENT, AS WELL AS
    THOSE WHOM ARE, ALREADY, PROVEN TO BE LITERAL TRAITORS, SUBVERSIVES, AND
    SEDITIONISTS, AND YOU MOTHER-FVVKERS ARE TOO FVVKING STUPID TO REALIZE
    IT…

    smiles knowingly

    Remember what I wrote, WHEN it comes…

  4. jose arteaga | July 18, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Send her back, what’s that mean, it means lots of racist people live in America

  5. 13orrax | July 18, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Epstein among others runs a worldwide extortion ring. they get powerful people on video sleeping with underage girls/boys and then black mail them for money, property, political favors, legal policies, and other secret deals. the Epstein/Acosta sweetheart deal was a result of blackmailing Acosta somehow…..and dont forget Russia has that pee pee tape and probably a lot more

  6. Robert Lind | July 18, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    Always picking on the Joooossss liberals.

  7. Not a Robot | July 18, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    Chant it with me….
    Rule of Law! Rule of Law! Rule of Law! ⚖️ ⚖️ ⚖️ ⚖️
    Yaaaaaaay …….. Justice! 🎉🎆🎉

