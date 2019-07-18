Watch Democratic Congresswoman Lois Frankel join Stephanie Ruhle with her thoughts on Jeffrey Epstein’s case and bail hearing as well as the president’s comments targeting four Congresswomen of color.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Representative Lois Frankel On Jeffrey Epstein, Trump’s Racist Rhetoric | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC
Racial hatred in America, 2019, 1960?
here is real Racial hatred if anything now times people are tame Oprah Visits a County Where No Black Person Had Lived for 75 Years https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WErjPmFulQ0
Dissent is a patriotic act. If you fear dissent, you fear the First Amendment. To seek a more perfect union – it is a messy journey…the quest for a perfect union requires criticism.
Since when is asking your country to do better- to reach its ideals – is HATING AMERICA?
These women do not hate America…they probably most likely hate Trump. True Americans can criticize or even hate the man who sits in the OVAL OFFICE….that is completely different than hating the country. If you can’t see that then you are part of a CULT OF PERSONALITY….and that is not America.
The thing i hate most about America is that America is bigger than my hatred and just sort of shrugs it off……I hate that.
You LITERAL traitors, subversives, and seditionists, have no fvking clue what is coming, but let me TELL YOU WHAT IS COMING:
VERY soon, President Trump is going to do what he has
laid-the-ground-work to do, both with words, and deeds, and that is to
RE-INSTATE THE ANTI-SEDITION AND ANTI-INSURRECTION STATUTES, AND HE IS
GOING TO PURGE, VIA MILITARY-TRIBUNALS FOR CAPITAL-CRIMES, INCLUDING
TREASON, SEDITION, AND SUBVERSION, ANYONE AND EVERYONE INVOLVED IN THE
LITERAL FAILED COUP-D’-ETAT AGAINST OUR NATIONAL-GOVERNMENT, AS WELL AS
THOSE WHOM ARE, ALREADY, PROVEN TO BE LITERAL TRAITORS, SUBVERSIVES, AND
SEDITIONISTS, AND YOU MOTHER-FVVKERS ARE TOO FVVKING STUPID TO REALIZE
IT…
smiles knowingly
Remember what I wrote, WHEN it comes…
Send her back, what’s that mean, it means lots of racist people live in America
Epstein among others runs a worldwide extortion ring. they get powerful people on video sleeping with underage girls/boys and then black mail them for money, property, political favors, legal policies, and other secret deals. the Epstein/Acosta sweetheart deal was a result of blackmailing Acosta somehow…..and dont forget Russia has that pee pee tape and probably a lot more
Always picking on the Joooossss liberals.
Chant it with me….
Rule of Law! Rule of Law! Rule of Law! ⚖️ ⚖️ ⚖️ ⚖️
Yaaaaaaay …….. Justice! 🎉🎆🎉