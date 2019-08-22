Rep. Adam Schiff says on Morning Joe: "As a Jew, I find the idea that the president of the United States would suggest that if I don't support him, that somehow I'm either being disloyal to Israel, disloyal to the United States." Schiff also says: "I think you're going to find Jews rejecting this president and all he stands for in record numbers."
Representative Schiff Reacts To Trump’s Jewish Loyalty Remarks | Morning Joe | MSNBC
It’s about time article 25 was implemented and get this crackpot POTUS in a straight jacket…He’s wacko and it’s plain for us all to see…
Not Article 25 but the 25th Amendment to US Constitution which deals with Presidential disability. Although I agree with your sentiment I must question your identity since the profile has no content, subscriptions or playlists which usually means it is a hired troll or bot using a fake account to sow discord among the US population,
Article 25.
Use it. Use it. Use it.
Use it. Use it. Use it.
Use it. Use it. Use it.
Use it. Use it. Use it.
Please
He used to talk crazy some of the time. Now, it’s all the time. When are we putting Grandpa Don in a home?
Trump has always been nuts, but the pressure he’s been getting from the left has finally pushed him right over the edge.
Schiff is not going to do well when the last administration is prosecuted by the IG report.
Fake report, anything that comes out of the DOJ under Traitor Barr is highly questionable and not to be considered official.
Mikalegs interviews Human Turtle.
Breathtaking.
😁😁😁😁
Next year they need to just take those 3 clips with him calling himself the 2nd coming, the chosen one, the king of Isreal. Play them 24 hours a day on Fox News with a question to right wing christo-fascist, what was that thing about the anti-christ thing again?
IMPEACH HIM. QUIT TALKING AND TALKING. I’m honestly done yo. This is batsh.t crazy
Schiff is a smart and ethical man. We are fortunate to have him serve in the Senate.
Do you really believe that Schiff is a smart and Ethical man? lmao. The same Schiff who spent two years telling us that he had evidence of Trump colluding with Russia? How can you take him seriously
How many years has it been now? It feels like 300.
Who cares about Schiff for brains🤪
We want to hear about
Russia Russia Russia
Or has that ship sailed?
😁😁😁😁
The rainforest is burning
It’s all Trump’s fault🤪
Orange skin… orange jumpsuit… Trump is going to be quite the fashion plate in prison. If you like orange.
Why is Adam Schiff withholding the cold hard evidence of Russian collusion? He should present the evidence to Mueller so Trump can finally be Charged and prosecuted for treason
so glad to have Schiff on the national scene …. why isn’t he running for pres. ?
Where is trump tax records Democrats just move to slow for me.