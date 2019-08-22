Rep. Adam Schiff says on Morning Joe: "As a Jew, I find the idea that the president of the United States would suggest that if I don't support him, that somehow I'm either being disloyal to Israel, disloyal to the United States." Schiff also says: "I think you're going to find Jews rejecting this president and all he stands for in record numbers."

Representative Schiff Reacts To Trump’s Jewish Loyalty Remarks | Morning Joe | MSNBC