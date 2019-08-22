Representative Schiff Reacts To Trump’s Jewish Loyalty Remarks | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Representative Schiff Reacts To Trump’s Jewish Loyalty Remarks | Morning Joe | MSNBC 1

August 22, 2019

 

Rep. Adam Schiff says on Morning Joe: "As a Jew, I find the idea that the president of the United States would suggest that if I don't support him, that somehow I'm either being disloyal to Israel, disloyal to the United States." Schiff also says: "I think you're going to find Jews rejecting this president and all he stands for in record numbers."
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Representative Schiff Reacts To Trump’s Jewish Loyalty Remarks | Morning Joe | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

20 Comments on "Representative Schiff Reacts To Trump’s Jewish Loyalty Remarks | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Jim Bradley | August 22, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

    It’s about time article 25 was implemented and get this crackpot POTUS in a straight jacket…He’s wacko and it’s plain for us all to see…

    • Alonso Valera | August 22, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      Not Article 25 but the 25th Amendment to US Constitution which deals with Presidential disability. Although I agree with your sentiment I must question your identity since the profile has no content, subscriptions or playlists which usually means it is a hired troll or bot using a fake account to sow discord among the US population,

  2. Graham Wade | August 22, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    Article 25.

    Use it. Use it. Use it.
    Use it. Use it. Use it.
    Use it. Use it. Use it.
    Use it. Use it. Use it.

    Please

  3. Cole Chillen | August 22, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    He used to talk crazy some of the time. Now, it’s all the time. When are we putting Grandpa Don in a home?

    • Tessmage Tessera | August 22, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      Trump has always been nuts, but the pressure he’s been getting from the left has finally pushed him right over the edge.

  4. Dennis Long | August 22, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    Schiff is not going to do well when the last administration is prosecuted by the IG report.

    • Sean Breen | August 22, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      Fake report, anything that comes out of the DOJ under Traitor Barr is highly questionable and not to be considered official.

  5. Jamtommy1 | August 22, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    Mikalegs interviews Human Turtle.
    Breathtaking.

  6. Hal Swan | August 22, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    Next year they need to just take those 3 clips with him calling himself the 2nd coming, the chosen one, the king of Isreal. Play them 24 hours a day on Fox News with a question to right wing christo-fascist, what was that thing about the anti-christ thing again?

  7. Emre Veliu | August 22, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    IMPEACH HIM. QUIT TALKING AND TALKING. I’m honestly done yo. This is batsh.t crazy

  8. Jackie C | August 22, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    Schiff is a smart and ethical man. We are fortunate to have him serve in the Senate.

    • Doppler Overrun | August 22, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      Do you really believe that Schiff is a smart and Ethical man? lmao. The same Schiff who spent two years telling us that he had evidence of Trump colluding with Russia? How can you take him seriously

  9. Rose S | August 22, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    How many years has it been now? It feels like 300.

  10. Barry Sutton | August 22, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Who cares about Schiff for brains🤪
    We want to hear about
    Russia Russia Russia
    Or has that ship sailed?
    😁😁😁😁

  11. Tessmage Tessera | August 22, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Orange skin… orange jumpsuit… Trump is going to be quite the fashion plate in prison. If you like orange.

  12. Doppler Overrun | August 22, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Why is Adam Schiff withholding the cold hard evidence of Russian collusion? He should present the evidence to Mueller so Trump can finally be Charged and prosecuted for treason

  13. David Wolf | August 22, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    so glad to have Schiff on the national scene …. why isn’t he running for pres. ?

  14. Michael Harris | August 22, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    Where is trump tax records Democrats just move to slow for me.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.