40 comments

    3. Life is like a sport, facing obstacles and learning from them. Every time we fall we get back up and try again until we finish what has been started! We try and try never to quit, because what’s life without trying.

      Reply

    4. I simply can’t believe Hochul won Gov with all the NYC crime!!!! We were going to come Christmas and now will not! It will affect your tourism which is quite a chunk of money!

      Reply

    1. Life is like a sport, facing obstacles and learning from them. Every time we fall we get back up and try again until we finish what has been started! We try and try never to quit, because what’s life without trying.

      Reply

  3. Why do republicans get the gerrymander in Florida? And nothing ever gets done about it

    Reply

    1. Never quit. If you stumble get back up. What happened yesterday no longer matters. Today’s another day so get back on track and move closer to your dreams and goals. You can do it!

      Reply

    1. Never quit. If you stumble get back up. What happened yesterday no longer matters. Today’s another day so get back on track and move closer to your dreams and goals. You can do it!

      Reply

  5. With respects and sense of humor you know what kind of person she is ? She’d say to me I went to work and you we’re on the I pad and I get home your still on the iPad and you say your giving the government wisdom but your just checking out km all day haha I’d say but the entire house is clean and dinner is ready and I’m home all day for you without friends and you haven’t washed a dish or made dinner in a year haha I always win the wars 👑

    Reply

  6. “I think if they win, I should get all the credit, if they lose I should not get blamed at all, ok?” – Trump midterms 2022.

    So much for that red wave.

    Reply

  9. To obtain financial freedom, one must either be a business owner, an investor or both, generating passive income, particularly on a monthly basis..

    Reply

    4. Yes and me too investing is the fastest way to Financial freedom. Investing is building wealth and that has been my priority thanks. 🙏

      Reply

  10. That was a district I found odd that flipped. Maloney wasn’t representing them well enough, or bad election campaign?

    Reply

  12. She’s Sharp. ” It’s good to know there are still loyal people. ” So she’s alluding to the myth the Democrats created about the estrangement of trump and desantos. That was a brilliant subliminal effort on her part.

    Reply

  15. Nonsense. Using his logic, he has no one but Democrats to thank for throwing out the gerrymandered maps,… And gerrymandering is straight out of the Republican playbook.

    Reply

  16. My brain 🧠 child 👶 ( free electricity to farmers )
    Right now CM of Tamil Nadu india 🇮🇳is giving free electricity connect orders for farmers here ( karur) this is because my writing on my walls in our city buildings. They watch all my writings on my wall and make use of it.
    But it is a my brain child ( one way but it is a very old SCHEME of present CM’S father )
    Already they have given 100000 free connects .
    Today right now the orders are being given to 50,000 .
    My dad got a first connect many years ago
    I wrote my dad and my relatives name who are benefitted several years ago .
    Many thousands viewed it.
    I hope all I write is a cake for GOVERNMENT people here.
    God bless them .
    But I am a Christian.
    Governments must be helpful to Gospel works otherwise God almighty who gave or gives me all these kinds of ideas might not bless Tamil Nadu india 🙏🏼👍❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

    Reply

  20. This has all the hallmarks of a ex British colony in trouble. Only the American people can fix this, and I mean nobody else.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.