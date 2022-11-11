Recent Post
40 comments
Oh yes the GOP did so great in N.Y Lost the governor’s race, lost the senate race and also the AG.
Dem lost House & Senate……bye 2020 cheaters lol’
Life is like a sport, facing obstacles and learning from them. Every time we fall we get back up and try again until we finish what has been started! We try and try never to quit, because what’s life without trying.
I simply can’t believe Hochul won Gov with all the NYC crime!!!! We were going to come Christmas and now will not! It will affect your tourism which is quite a chunk of money!
Yeah but how far ahead we’re the democrats? Not very much.
Maloney played himself, he deserved to lose!
Why do republicans get the gerrymander in Florida? And nothing ever gets done about it
Ikr. Everyone knows they should redistrict like the Democrats do.
Oh but when Republicans gerrymander other states, its somehow OK, but not NY. SMH
With respects and sense of humor you know what kind of person she is ? She’d say to me I went to work and you we’re on the I pad and I get home your still on the iPad and you say your giving the government wisdom but your just checking out km all day haha I’d say but the entire house is clean and dinner is ready and I’m home all day for you without friends and you haven’t washed a dish or made dinner in a year haha I always win the wars 👑
“I think if they win, I should get all the credit, if they lose I should not get blamed at all, ok?” – Trump midterms 2022.
So much for that red wave.
“Um uh [incomprehensible mumbling] c’mon man”
-Dementia Joe any day of the week
Republicans are still ahead by a couple of majority, so it isn’t a complete defeat
It’s crime. Stuff this station refuses to report on. That and the border among other things.
Need To! But As History Has Taught Us: THEY DON’T HAVE THE BALLS!!!!!!!!!
That was a district I found odd that flipped. Maloney wasn’t representing them well enough, or bad election campaign?
People disliking the threat of being stabbed or robbed
The reason this man won is because he is clear, open, and honest.
She’s Sharp. ” It’s good to know there are still loyal people. ” So she’s alluding to the myth the Democrats created about the estrangement of trump and desantos. That was a brilliant subliminal effort on her part.
And you’re pretending it’s just a myth. Sad.
It’s called gerry-MANDERing. Why they trying to make it look like anything else.
The fact he couldn’t answer with SIMPLE yes or no, says all you need to know about the steel in his spine!
Sevenfold
Nonsense. Using his logic, he has no one but Democrats to thank for throwing out the gerrymandered maps,… And gerrymandering is straight out of the Republican playbook.
You know he is a newcomer as he didn’t scream and redirect his answers.
Why was the NY map ruled as gerrymandered but the Florida map wasn’t? They sound the same.
it’s just because of redistricting. a ploy Republicans did to win ..
This has all the hallmarks of a ex British colony in trouble. Only the American people can fix this, and I mean nobody else.