Joe Walsh on Pres. Trump: "He’s unqualified, he’s unfit, he’s a child, he’s reckless, he’s erratic, he’s a narcissist, he’s mean, he’s cruel, he lies every time he opens his mouth." Tea Party Republican Joe Walsh joins Morning Joe to talk about his presidential campaign and why he’s running against Donald Trump.
Republican Joe Walsh Says He's 'Partly Responsible' For President Donald Trump | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Its nice that he finally gets it! But it is too little and too late. He not running for saving the country but hes running for saving the GOP.
I agree with this message, don’t know you but you have my vote, I’ll vote for anyone but Trump!!
*The big question is will the RNC have any primary debates [since it’s up to them]?* They’ve done their best to block out Gov. Weld who IMO would make an outstanding president and stabilize the GOP. I don’t like Rep. Walsh’s platform but respect him for saying he was wrong in the past. It shows an ability to grow.
Too late
Why can’t I help but think this is just a publicity stunt from this guy?
Never trust anything that comes out of a conservative’s mouth. They are all liars and cheats. This dude still owes over 100k in CHILD SUPPORT!
So were 160+ million others.
Good to see someone like this challenge Trump. I can (and probably do) disagree with every one of his policy positions, but I still believe he has integrity, which is exactly what Trump is lacking.
This Joe Walsh dork fell hook line in sinker for the FAKE RUSSIA HOAX on twitter .. YES, I was once a friend of this Walsh dork on TWITTER
Your responsible for the president. You think too much of yourself. No one knows who you are.
Walsh and trump should use the debate stage to settle their differences with their fists, the good old fashioned knee jerk right wing way.
Do you think a leopard can wash away its coat. Somebody who knowingly says Obama can never change, At best he is an enemy of the disgusting guy. please do not promote and give him credibility.
Who’s really behind this rhino doing this?
Jay Muller A loser, absolutely insane
The Republican Party is gone. TRUMP is done.
WE’RE BETTER THAN THIS PEOPLE.
VOTE BLUE.
Give the guy credit for having a pair.
Kasich needs to run too and 1 other. maybe flake
Judas, what a loser, Trump 2020 and Beyond
The tea party has destroyed this country.
I don’t trust Joe Walsh. He has already shown us who he is. I don’t want Trump part 2 either.
I remember Walsh, and he was an absolute diehard T-party extremist. He was one of the main carnival barkers for the alt-right during Obama’s term.
He also said a ton of outrageous things about President Obama. I’m not exactly sure what to make of all this. Perhaps he did have a road to Damascus moment, I’m not sure if I can trust this new Joe Walsh.
Joe Walsh, Are you not what all you complained about TRUMP whom you promoted strongly? is this a sour grape story?