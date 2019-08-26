Republican Joe Walsh Says He’s ‘Partly Responsible’ For President Donald Trump | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Republican Joe Walsh Says He's 'Partly Responsible' For President Donald Trump | Morning Joe | MSNBC 1

August 26, 2019

 

Joe Walsh on Pres. Trump: "He’s unqualified, he’s unfit, he’s a child, he’s reckless, he’s erratic, he’s a narcissist, he’s mean, he’s cruel, he lies every time he opens his mouth." Tea Party Republican Joe Walsh joins Morning Joe to talk about his presidential campaign and why he’s running against Donald Trump.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Republican Joe Walsh Says He's 'Partly Responsible' For President Donald Trump | Morning Joe | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

22 Comments on "Republican Joe Walsh Says He’s ‘Partly Responsible’ For President Donald Trump | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Beto Ortiz | August 26, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    Its nice that he finally gets it! But it is too little and too late. He not running for saving the country but hes running for saving the GOP.

  2. Aries April | August 26, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    I agree with this message, don’t know you but you have my vote, I’ll vote for anyone but Trump!!

  3. Brian Beeler | August 26, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    *The big question is will the RNC have any primary debates [since it’s up to them]?* They’ve done their best to block out Gov. Weld who IMO would make an outstanding president and stabilize the GOP. I don’t like Rep. Walsh’s platform but respect him for saying he was wrong in the past. It shows an ability to grow.

  4. Daniel Harvey IV | August 26, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    Too late

  5. Jay Zenitram | August 26, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    Why can’t I help but think this is just a publicity stunt from this guy?

    • Brainjock | August 26, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      Never trust anything that comes out of a conservative’s mouth. They are all liars and cheats. This dude still owes over 100k in CHILD SUPPORT!

  6. 天皇老子 | August 26, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    So were 160+ million others.

  7. Iain Goldie | August 26, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    Good to see someone like this challenge Trump. I can (and probably do) disagree with every one of his policy positions, but I still believe he has integrity, which is exactly what Trump is lacking.

  8. She's my President | August 26, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    This Joe Walsh dork fell hook line in sinker for the FAKE RUSSIA HOAX on twitter .. YES, I was once a friend of this Walsh dork on TWITTER

  9. Austin Dunn | August 26, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Your responsible for the president. You think too much of yourself. No one knows who you are.

  10. Ely Pevets | August 26, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Walsh and trump should use the debate stage to settle their differences with their fists, the good old fashioned knee jerk right wing way.

  11. Indukuri Raju | August 26, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Do you think a leopard can wash away its coat. Somebody who knowingly says Obama can never change, At best he is an enemy of the disgusting guy. please do not promote and give him credibility.

  12. Jay Muller | August 26, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Who’s really behind this rhino doing this?

  13. J. Noble | August 26, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    The Republican Party is gone. TRUMP is done.
    WE’RE BETTER THAN THIS PEOPLE.
    VOTE BLUE.

  14. Ed Turner | August 26, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Give the guy credit for having a pair.

  15. Boomer19771 | August 26, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Kasich needs to run too and 1 other. maybe flake

  16. Rob Trousdale | August 26, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Judas, what a loser, Trump 2020 and Beyond

  17. Ty , First of his name | August 26, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    The tea party has destroyed this country.

  18. Brigitte Scott | August 26, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    I don’t trust Joe Walsh. He has already shown us who he is. I don’t want Trump part 2 either.

  19. David J | August 26, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    I remember Walsh, and he was an absolute diehard T-party extremist. He was one of the main carnival barkers for the alt-right during Obama’s term.
    He also said a ton of outrageous things about President Obama. I’m not exactly sure what to make of all this. Perhaps he did have a road to Damascus moment, I’m not sure if I can trust this new Joe Walsh.

  20. Indukuri Raju | August 26, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    Joe Walsh, Are you not what all you complained about TRUMP whom you promoted strongly? is this a sour grape story?

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.