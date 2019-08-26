Joe Walsh on Pres. Trump: "He’s unqualified, he’s unfit, he’s a child, he’s reckless, he’s erratic, he’s a narcissist, he’s mean, he’s cruel, he lies every time he opens his mouth." Tea Party Republican Joe Walsh joins Morning Joe to talk about his presidential campaign and why he’s running against Donald Trump.

Republican Joe Walsh Says He's 'Partly Responsible' For President Donald Trump | Morning Joe | MSNBC