Rep. Liz Cheney on Tuesday hit back at people questioning the patriotism of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified before the House, saying it was shameful to question his patriotism. The panel discusses. Aired on 10/30/19.
Republicans Condemn Attacks On Lt. Alexander Vindman | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Kevin McKarthy and Jim Jordan are total bums.
Jim is all about the bum.
So there ARE some republicans with standards. Very low standards, but still.
@darm Marm LOL yeah right check her voting record and do not include this man with her..
@darm Marm So you are cool with a purple heart recipient being called a traitor. How many homeless veterans have you spat on? or do you throw bricks at them when they are asleep.
When it comes to active military
@tubruton And you obviously don’t think a helluva whole lot, you just drink the cool-aid and spew.
When has it become okay to disrespect our Soldiers Really doing to much all of you are FIRED !! FIRED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
You door knobs do it almost daily ya hypocritical clown
BOOOOOOO BOOOOOO
lock him up
Lock him up
Lock him up
Lock him up
Boooooooo
Booooooooooooo
This should be a discovery of the truth. Not partisan politics. This is way too big for that.
Remember this on Veteran’s Day, folks. Trumpers are unpatriotic, unAmerican shitbags.
Man we need peace
Yeah but Mitch McConnell is up for re election, let’s see if he is still on his best behavior and in most human form. It’s good to know he has it in him. I hope he stays this way after he loses the election and he goes back to Kentucky and lives out his days.
I’m so glad Trump isn’t as smart and cunning to pull a 180 like Mitch just prior to an election.
Republicans only care about veterans when it’s convenient for them
They feel the same way about Jesus.
…and Women’s rights.
Vets are an excuse to not help people as soon as the discussion changes the vets can continue to suicide every 80 minutes and they dont care.
@Wigit I know….I have a finger for them
We owe everything to our military and our vetsEVERYTHING!!!!
This impeachment is based on two principles oath to office, and service to Country! Donald has done neither but abuse the powers!!…
” I am Never-Trumper”. Never-Trumper is never, and never will be a character fault or term of contempt. It stands for patriotism, common-sense and everything not Trump.
Never-Trumper is like saying never-Manson or never-Hitler. Aka – sane people.
A little less despicable than the most staunch sycophants.
Nothing to call home about.
I’d like to Trumper his face in with the heel of my boot!!
We need Trump out of office so these fine people can go back to work without fear of retaliation and continue serving America’s best interest!
Imagine working under the shadow of being ‘Epsteined’ for being ‘disloyal’ to some tyrant? I’m glad a few are starting to grow a pair.
This entire administration is a live action version of an SNL Skit
I like my Presidents that aren’t draft dodging COWARDS!!!
Bu…But… bone spurs…..
These want to be politician have no honor or integrity under this administration.they are a bunch of dam fixers .
.
Joe: You are right! In this current corrupt and horrible USA still, the press shows the way forward! It is encouraging!
Q: Why can’t most Republicans also speak up for what is right?
A: When their nose is so far up his bum, they can’t see the way.