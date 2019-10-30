Republicans Condemn Attacks On Lt. Alexander Vindman | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Republicans Condemn Attacks On Lt. Alexander Vindman | Morning Joe | MSNBC 1

October 30, 2019

 

Rep. Liz Cheney on Tuesday hit back at people questioning the patriotism of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified before the House, saying it was shameful to question his patriotism. The panel discusses. Aired on 10/30/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Republicans Condemn Attacks On Lt. Alexander Vindman | Morning Joe | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

33 Comments on "Republicans Condemn Attacks On Lt. Alexander Vindman | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Haiti Destine | October 30, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    Kevin McKarthy and Jim Jordan are total bums.

  2. Cajek | October 30, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    So there ARE some republicans with standards. Very low standards, but still.

  3. SwayZedOutENT | October 30, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    When has it become okay to disrespect our Soldiers Really doing to much all of you are FIRED !! FIRED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  4. VAGA Official TV | October 30, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    BOOOOOOO BOOOOOO
    lock him up
    Lock him up
    Lock him up
    Lock him up
    Boooooooo
    Booooooooooooo

  5. Scorch428 | October 30, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    This should be a discovery of the truth. Not partisan politics. This is way too big for that.

  6. Wigit | October 30, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    Remember this on Veteran’s Day, folks. Trumpers are unpatriotic, unAmerican shitbags.

  7. Adrian Ramirez | October 30, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    Man we need peace

  8. A W | October 30, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    Yeah but Mitch McConnell is up for re election, let’s see if he is still on his best behavior and in most human form. It’s good to know he has it in him. I hope he stays this way after he loses the election and he goes back to Kentucky and lives out his days.

    I’m so glad Trump isn’t as smart and cunning to pull a 180 like Mitch just prior to an election.

  9. Chris Rickard | October 30, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    Republicans only care about veterans when it’s convenient for them

  10. jim olson | October 30, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    We owe everything to our military and our vetsEVERYTHING!!!!

  11. mxnfx | October 30, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    This impeachment is based on two principles oath to office, and service to Country! Donald has done neither but abuse the powers!!…

  12. Argus Tuft | October 30, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    ” I am Never-Trumper”. Never-Trumper is never, and never will be a character fault or term of contempt. It stands for patriotism, common-sense and everything not Trump.

  13. Ganiscol | October 30, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    A little less despicable than the most staunch sycophants.

    Nothing to call home about.

  14. John M | October 30, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    I’d like to Trumper his face in with the heel of my boot!!

  15. SLED leohja | October 30, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    We need Trump out of office so these fine people can go back to work without fear of retaliation and continue serving America’s best interest!

    • Wigit | October 30, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      Imagine working under the shadow of being ‘Epsteined’ for being ‘disloyal’ to some tyrant? I’m glad a few are starting to grow a pair.

  16. Marshall Steven | October 30, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    This entire administration is a live action version of an SNL Skit

  17. Moscow Mitch | October 30, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    I like my Presidents that aren’t draft dodging COWARDS!!!

  18. Luther Henry | October 30, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    These want to be politician have no honor or integrity under this administration.they are a bunch of dam fixers .
    .

  19. Fred Midtgaard | October 30, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Joe: You are right! In this current corrupt and horrible USA still, the press shows the way forward! It is encouraging!

  20. Martin Camp | October 30, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Q: Why can’t most Republicans also speak up for what is right?
    A: When their nose is so far up his bum, they can’t see the way.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.