The president is capping a week of racist rhetoric by claiming he disagreed with the send her back chants that marked a portion of his rally in North Carolina. The panel discusses Trump's remarks, GOP attempts to separate the party from the message
Republicans Finally Panic Over President Donald Trump's Remarks | Morning Joe | MSNBC
How can democracy exist if the leadership can not be criticized?
You can’t. L’etat c’est moi!
13 seconds of silence will go down in history. Should be arrested for citing civil unrest!
Yawn
Well Im not a racist but low iq n!ggas like you should be out picken cott0n. many thank
you very much
Wow, Genius of the Stable POTUS threw his own MAGA voters under the bus, hilarious.
I mean….. Do you think any one of them care?
It wont be the last time, I think.
To Donald Trump!!!
Please do the USA A favour please
Sand Melania Trump back to Slovenia sand her
The right thing for Donald Trump to do is to crawl into a deep dark hole and die.EVIL IS EVIL and he is the epitome of it.
Populist leaders all behave the same. Check out a Mussolini rally and you’ll see it. Very scary.
All of you are descendants of immigrants.
@M Rez
DJT and his racist supporters are denigrating 4 US citizens who are duly elected members of the House of Representatives, in fact each won w a MAJORITY of the electorate in their districts (unlike DLT – LOSER OF THE American popular vote) all but one of these woman of color were the born in the US.
@M Rez I do genealogy and people came to this country, lived here, maybe married, and got their citizenship years later 10 to 15 years later. The government has closed the road to citizenship. Even Art Bell the former talk host couldnt even secure his own wifes citizenship.
@M Rez no facts your bipartisan beliefs are a sham!
Honestly, who didn’t know that “Make America Great Again” was a coded message for “Make America White Again”?
yet when was america ever white. when.
@Xstine Daaé Up until 1920, America was white and male. Up until 1964 it was white. I’m pretty sure the Red Hats are suggesting that America was great before 1920.
Eugene made a great point, but it was let to go by. “They are always telling us how to run the country.” That really speaks to the racist attitude of Trump, and how he is trying to consolidate his White Nationalist Party against duly elected non-whites. That is every bit as condemn-able as the go back statement. Members of the GOP in congress are “Little Eichmanns.”
Panic? Nahh. They LOOOOOVE it. there’s absolutely no panic and no outrage. Complicit snivelling servants of their furhrer
Register to vote [if you have not] and VOTE THEM OUT!
Thanks Joe, it’s so true that not all North Carolinians are MAGAers.
This shouldn’t surprise anyone. There are obviously racist people in America and that includes the President. That’s just plain facts.
This is happening because Trump is becoming increasingly emboldened by the inability of Republicans and the other branches of government to hold him accountable. Hopefully voters will hold Trump accountable in 2020.
1. Make [Germany] Great again -Hitler
2. America First -KKK
3. Love it or leave it -KKK
Not that hard to figure out.
The lights are going out in our country and I fear they may not be lit again. Heaven help our republic.
And so it begins. How long before Trump goes full Nazi?
He already is.
I would say we just witnessed the line be crossed that cannot be undone. Uniforms designed by Ivanka are next. Red outfits to match their hats and Christmas trees with T emblazoned on them. Of course, Invanka’s uniform line will be made in China like all the their merchandise—because they are so dedicated to America).
History repeats itself, but never does the same.
When did Hitler go full Nazi? I doubt there is a clear moment to point at.
That is the danger. It looks the same to some, it looks very different to others,
and it is all just moving along slowly.
Even those who think it looks eerily similar to how dictatorships start, are not as outraged as we would have been if it all had started suddenly.
Those Neo Nazis in the audience are something else. I’m surprised they aren’t wearing KKK robes.
Modern Day Nazi’s led by the man-baby wear red hats.
Trump called America a third world country in 2016. Why didnt he leave? Hypocrite.
Because he has a multi billion dollar company
@Tump Supporter multi billion dollar deficit abomination more like it
Funny, Nixon lovers during vietnam use to say to draft dogers like trump ” love it or leave it” .
RepubliKKKlans are racists. I think we have settled that one now.