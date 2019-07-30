Republican leaders refuse to condemn President Trump’s attack on Rep. Cummings and other minority lawmakers. Could this be a winning strategy for the GOP?
Republicans Silent On Trump’s Attacks On Minority Lawmakers – The Day That Was | MSNBC
Trump forgot his from New York! Home of the Rats.
Vanessa, but Trump didn’t govern NYC unlike that do nuthin’ Elijah Cummings.
Want to compare NYC to Baltimore? It’s like comparing a five star restaurant to septic tank.
Trump was a buisnessman there. Predominately run by Democrats for decades. Guiliani aside.
@quietman356 123455 … Bloomberg and Lindsey…
How far we haven’t come in two hundred plus years!
Kremlin Trump up for dump 🎺
*Mind yourrrrrrrr own business laddie.*
Scary, I`ll pee in my pants …………………..@LAST CALL
it’s a bs troll
Im in Scotland been watching this trump tragedy for last 3 years i hope you guys get out and vote in numbers 🤞🤞 goodluck
We have voted ! We won
We will vote again and win again ! Thanks for your insight , scottie .
Thomas Fletcher It’s sad you don’t have any insight, Tom….
@Jake1995 It’s just a distraction from another right wing terrorist attack at the garlic festival. Donald Trump is a white supremacist leader instructing his people to attack non-whites.
I’m surprised that Moscow Mitch hasn’t spoken out against Trump here.
It seems he doesn’t like nicknames all that much.
When its Jared and Ivanka that are running those rat infested properties in Baltimore … the couple that is the worse slumlords in Maryland history .
Hey, hey…hey-hey-hey… Moscow, Moscow Mitch… Don’t want to be, like Moscow Mitch. Moscow, Moscow Mitch…Don’t want to be A TRAITOR!! 🎵🎤 #thankyouvillagepeople
Perhaps they should rename GOP to the COP – Cowardly Old Phonies
@Folk Aart only dumbfucks repeat alternative facts as real.
@LAST CALL GOP= GROPERS OLIGARCHS AND PEDOPHILES
I ask you! What is America! America a country with values, or a country where everyone thinks he is more and better than any other person in the world! Money and power is the value for which the US is fighting? Even this fight will lose US because it is without VALUE!
Rename the Grand Old Party to Racist Old Party.
@R@ttler ohh im sorry i didn’t know the republikkkans were so kind these days and back then to minorities.
@R@ttler You might want to recheck your facts on that, the old Democratic party became the Republican party.
@JR ALFREIN …you should either use a spellcheck or learn some history. The KKK was a Democratic Party institution established to brutalize newly freed slaves and keep them from voting. Jim Crow laws…a Democratic Party institution along segregation, along with various ‘social programs’ designed to keep the African Americans always dependent on their master in the newly devised model of modern slavery.
@Fabi Grossi It’s just a distraction from another right wing terrorist attack at the garlic festival. Donald Trump is a white supremacist leader instructing his people to attack non-whites.
Everyone knows that the GOP = Trump Cult are traitors against the people and USA!. It is the DUTY of ALL Americans to ACT on this FACT !
Evil wins when good men stand by and do nothing. The GOP is complicit in everything Trump does.
@Nancy Prevost evidence for what? Look at the Department of Justice, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and Department of Labor statistics. They are publicly accessible. Stop being a meme baby.
@peter blood Only socialists looking to violently repress and incarcerate millions in concentration camps on the left. And NAZI is a German acronym for Natioal Socialist Workers Party. Go work that math.
@SPZ Aruba
Oooooo Socialists!!! The Republican boogey man. The only violence I see is in the murder of a woman in Charlottesville by a Nazi/tRump sympathizer and racist marches by a bunch of ignorant fake Nazis carrying Tiki-torches. tRumps own brand of fascism incorporates the evil meanderings of just about every dictator that’s ever had a chance to destroy the lives of ordinary people, and took it.
@El Masquato your insane and should be put down
@El Masquato Under Obama national deficit down to billions, under Trump back up to TRILLIONS!
Is no longer a Republican Party,is a puppet time from top to bottom .
The republicans are cowards they sold their soul and betrayed America.
Maybe you need to watch “The Wire”. Baltimore is a shithole.
@Albert Green so is D.C..and the whole east coast.
@Albert Green Ya you are absolutely correct, that’s why Kushner has lots of properties in Baltimore’s
@Ron C
You won’t get me to defend Kushner. He’s a democrat.
If you want to know when this attack on U.S. Democracy started, cast your mind back to 2016 when a treasonous trickster, fraudster & reality TV host, placed his left hand on the Bible & with his right hand raised, recited the ‘Oath of Office’ – “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”. He lied then and is still hard at it… POTUS #45 does not know the meaning of ‘due diligence’.
I would have thought it was when the DNC and Democrat presidential candidate paid a foreign agency and agent to fabricate evidence to be used in an FBI/DOJ/FISA/DNC pay for play scheme.
@SPZ Aruba It’s a shame the Republicans started the research for the Steele dossier, nice try though. Try again when you get your facts straight.
Every time Trump opens that sphincter on his face, he alienates more Americans. At this point, only the lowest common denominator still support him. He won’t win in 2020 UNLESS Russia interferes and his morally repugnant, traitorous base are perfectly fine with that.
GoP silence is a failure to speak out against a foreign backed assault on the USA and they are just as guilty through omission!
Stop trying to connect Trump to Russia. The 95 of the top investigators came back after 3 years and said there was nothing there. Did Russia meddle yes. So did China and over 100 European based NGOs. Where is that rage? Is it because the dual citizens living in China and socialist NGOs routinely give $millions to Democrats so you think they’re the good guys?
It’s hard to criticize anyone…when what they say is backed by facts…
The GOPi is morally corrupt.
What can a racist say about another racist, “good work?”
I suspect the city of Baltimore will be doing surprise inspections on any Trump or Kushner properties in their venue. There’s no pest control for slum lords though.
Kushner’s buildings are already in violation of city codes. Close them down and condemn them. https://youtu.be/YmSN7mnLXi8
@peter blood That’s probably what he wants! So that he can develop the area and make a massive profit. Would you put it past him to try?
So, in Trump’s opinion if you live in Baltimore then you are not human because “no human would want to live in Baltimore. “
When Trump attacks you, you know you’re doing something right! Keep fighting, Rep. Elijah Cummings! Americans need more people like you….
Yeah, rotting, broken down, rat infested parts of Baltimore need you…Oh, yeah…you,re Baltimore’s Congressman for 26 yrs now…My, how things in Baltimore have “Improved” since you’ve been there!!!
how could one bad mouth your own countrymen, but embrace foreign dictators and racist warlords? is this the Republican way? their silence has a lot.
Bottom line we need trumps taxes to prove Russian financial contributions to trump campaign!