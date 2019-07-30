Republican leaders refuse to condemn President Trump’s attack on Rep. Cummings and other minority lawmakers. Could this be a winning strategy for the GOP?

Republicans Silent On Trump’s Attacks On Minority Lawmakers – The Day That Was | MSNBC