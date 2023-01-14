Recent Post
41 comments
There’s 2 names I can’t stand seeing, and wish one day they will no more be part of daily News.. Putin and Trump
In real life you would never know what’s it like in Ukraine frontline…worst than any war movies you ever seen. You probably will wind up in a mental institutions. 😔
“WE captured Soledar!”
“No! WE captured Soledar!”
@T DThe Putin regime proves every day just how much they hate humans. The only people they hate more than Ukrainians are Russians.
🖤Putin 😡🤬
Sean Odinson’s channel have a bunch of frontline videos both from the Ukrainian and Russian side.
So what’s to stop Ukraine armed forces from repeating these precision artillery strikes on the wagnerites and rashists occupying dwellings and large factories/ warehouses since the invaders have basically raised the town to the ground anyway??
Seems like an absurd situation to try and occupy what is essentially rubble and expect to be safe from counter attack from 155mm artillery shells. There are several easily identifiable factory buildings south west of the town centre that will clearly be housing Russian troops in the interim. It must surely be worth it for AFU to hit these and reduce the number of orcs they will likely have to face just down the road, in Bakhmut or further west.
Mind Begs the Question:
If in a World
X oppose occupation – Heroes
Y oppose occupation – Terrorists
World Governed by – Righteous,Evil?
Just like the Ukrainians were , most are probably underground now in the mines .
Not many ukros left. Sad 😥
They don’t have any forces.
Thankfully the russian Federation as removed all of the ukranian euro trash from the city
then, why are the ukes so aggressively defending a useless territory (?) if it has no tactical value?
I’m sure the families of the Ukrainian soldiers that died defending it are glad to know it was defending a position with no tactical value.
Because if they fight there, the Russians aren’t where they could be doing anything useful. Russia will lose Crimea in 2023
I’M GLAD CNN HAS PEOPLE WHO CAN READ PUTIN’S MIND ALL THE WAY FROM HERE IN AMERICA 🇺🇸😁😅😂🤣
@SNOOPY SNOOP #1 run away Ivan ,, go home 🖕.
Enemy of the people 😡 msm 💩
LOL you’ve never been to America and if you should dare go you will be arrested troll-bot😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
@DMZDMX1 YOU HAVE 5 MINUTES TO TELL ME WHOSE ON CNN-MSNBC RIGHT NOW AND THE TIME IS 1:51AM HERE IN NEW YORK CITY AND THE ⌚ CLOCK STARTS NOW
@DMZDMX1 ON CNN RIGHT NOW IS ANDERSON COOPER TALKIN’TO HAKEEM OLUSEYI ABOUT THE 360 👽 UFO SIGHTINGS REPORTED SINCE MARCH 2021 & ON MSNBC IS LAWRENCE O’DONNELL TALKIN’ ABOUT MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.’S GRANDDAUGHTER FOLLOWING IN THEIR FAMILY TRADITION TO MAKE CHANGE!!
THE TIME IS NOW 2:02AM TROLL 🧌 & YOU FAILED THE SNOOPY SNOOP TEST & NOW MUTE!!👋👋✊😎😅😂🤣
What exactly happened in the office of the joint chiefs of staff ? Who said what, and who played the fiddle ? Sit tight and wait n see my America !!
Soledar is unimportant that’s why Ukraine tried to counterattack 3 times!
You can always tell a lot about a country by how it treats opposition MPs, critical journalists, and critical academics.
Like USA who hunted Assange.
Russia is not a country. Russia is a fascist terrorist organization..
Yeah, in Ukraine they have banned them.
@tehui look up Jessica’s story on BBC Africa
Mind Begs the Question:
If deploying Weapons,Mercenaries
In USA backyard (Cuba) – Not Allowed
In Russias backyard (Ukraine) – Allowed
Democracy,Imperialism?
Well .. that was the 60’s .. and remember Hungary ‘56 and Czechoslovakia ‘68 were invaded and West sat on its hands. Everyone had their own backyard!!
Also … Quid pro quo .. missiles out of Cuba … missiles out of Turkey …
So .. time to get out your high school history books .. you ignorance is showing!!
But you’ll be forced to accept what you don’t want to talk and know
Well he is trying to find blame targets, too, probably.
He doesn’t have a point of view. He just wants to kling to any kind of claim he can. Nevermind that they are completely surrounded if they try to do anything there.
Putler to Russian people: Look! We have victory in Soledar!
Russian people: Who cares! Thanks to the sanctions from your stupid war, I can’t afford to feed my family
This video in itself is propaganda, which is ironic since they talk about Russian propaganda. The purpose and importance of Soledar is it opens up the rest of the front line for attack. Whether Bakhmut falls isn’t a question of IF, but a question of WHEN now. Especially with talks of that new Russian offensive starting up soon, likely in the summer probably. They’ll likely come from the north, Ukraine doesn’t have the troops to withstand an attack from both sides. If Russia plays its cards right, they could overwhelm and destroy a majority of the Ukrainian army by cutting them off from western supplies.
THAT is the importance of Soledar. It opens all of this up.
Or the second point of use a trap they’re trying to draw them in to make your enemy engage with you chooses the decisive victory go around the city or collapse tunnels with thermal Berwick
Am I the only one that wants to hear from Putin instead of people that think they know Putin? Has anyone tried asking Putin these questions? I mean, what better way to get an answer than from the source?
Can you share from a million victories from bladimir Putin at least one
Cause rusia has Crimea,donesk Lugansk ,solar ,saphoroa
And Manny more ,cause russia shows territories that literally don t belong to ucrania no moore
So he’s scapegoating a junior minister to hide his own incompetence.
It’s important cus it’s a junction. Even if Russia “wins” here. A counter attack by Ukraine would destroy Russia’s army.
This is what happens when you micromanage your military, you lose big time.