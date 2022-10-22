Retired colonel reacts to call claiming supply woes for Russian troops October 22, 2022 70 comments Tagged with cedric leighton, cnn, erin burnett out front, Fred Pleitgen, Happening Now, latest News, Russia Ukraine, top news, Vladimir Putin, world news Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
Thank you to President Biden and President Zelenski for standing up to defend the borders of the free world. 81million patriots are with you.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇦
@St-Ex that has nothing to do with simply protecting our border lmfao
@Daniel Reyes Right! I probably misunderstood the meaning of the comment for something else…
They just proved that Russia has Iranian soldiers in Ukraine helping them. Well we should be able to send our specialist drone operators into Ukraine. Fair is fair. If they can do it we can do it. I mean it’s Common Sense the huge change and Russia’s war effort since the Iranian drone specialist arrived. And if you think it’s only drone specialist you’re being naive.
@Phill Hall 32 countries fighting as mercenaries.
@“ALASKA” It is obvious that the US is giving the UAF intelligence, on top of weapons, ammo and other goodies. But there are no USAF assets in Ukrainian skies and no US boots on the ground… which is a pity!
@Barbi Incognito I guess u don’t understand us military doctrine Barbie girl they don’t need to put us troops on the frontline to control drones that’s why we have drones bases in the USA
@hondurasallday123 No jokes sorry. Perhaps you should sign up for Poo-Tin an his criminal war though, he really needs some people that are happy to donate their life for his ego an greed. Your comments make it sound like Putin an you are a perfect match. Enjoy your country.
Those guys at the firing range missed a real good chance there.
Doh, missed chance but I bet there was no other firearm within 3 miles
they’re russians. of course they missed.
The guys only get three bullets each in Basic Training. That’s for the whole one week of BT. And that’s if the Quartermaster doesn’t steal them from you. Probably those guys didn’t have any bullets, and they definitely didn’t have bayonets or handgrenades in their kit. Putin would have been in greater danger at a petting zoo.
@LaTroy Oner That’s because they will never get to Kyiv, so they will never get the chance to hit or miss.
100%. They were plants, not conscripts. Otherwise it might have been a different story.
The situation is disgusting. Vladimir Putin could end the madness, simply, by peacefully returning to his own country. The entire world should shun Russia and its senseless aggression against formerly peaceful Ukraine.
It better not happen
NOT …. There r 35 Countries dependent of Russia in some form or another …. They r economically threaten ….
@Nasir Ilyas Russia killed Syirans
It is even more sickening than this. Those evacuation ferries are half filled with military gear & personnel, they are using the civilians as human shields so they don’t get bombed doing so….
True fact
The fact that Russia thinks they can attack a country but can’t be attacked on their homeland is baffling
@Eunall Maharaj so why have you got a Indian name ,its not a first nation name . You must be one of those Indian people who support ruSSia .
@Klaus Kant nope your wrong again gopnik ,you must be so disappointed not to go the frontlines and put your brave words into action and die there .
@Adrian Sheldon I did..mention…my mother’s.side of the family……..
Salute to the “Ukrainian soldiers, the International Freedom Corps fighters, the war correspondents on the battlefield, the Ukrainian people who resisted bravely” on the battlefield!
People who love justice, truth and goodness and universal civilization will love and care for life even more after experiencing or comprehending the evil deeds in which life has been brutally abused!
And in the brains of “Corrupt and anti-human dictators, Low-level savage perverted terrorists, Vicious and cunning gangsters, Brainless and brutal thugs…”, there is only oneself, a rotten walking dead full of fear and self-splitting.
Truth, goodness, justice and universal freedom and civilization are closely united, cooperate and help each other, and care for life!
Completely despise “Corruption Erosion, Hypocrisy Cunning, Intrigue, Evil premeditated harm and mistreatment torture the lives and health of others…”.
Resolute and precise strike, Decisively BeheadWipe-out the leader of the Soviet-Russian terrorist organization: Putin and all its core terrorists, Then carry out the “Great Judgment of Humanity”, And decisively and completely dismantled the “Soviet-Russian Anti-Human Terrorist-Organization State”.
Anyone who knows the ending of ww2 knows that hitler used V-2 rockets as a last ditch effort in order to claim victory. But he also got closer to his troops in the end, be it that they were younger. Putin is using a version of the V-2 rocket with the Iran drones as a last ditch effort to thwart off the advancing Ukrainian army. Putin is also getting closer to his troops in order to create loyalty. He is following the playbook of the Nazis to the letter.
@Steffi Reitsch are your fingers crossed ??
Hopefully, there will be the same ending for Putin and the Russians as the ending was for Hitler and the Nazis!
Kudos to Frederik Pleitgen for working on the front lines of history.
I still remember his fathers work as foreign correspondent very well.
When the Soviet Union collapsed its education system also collapsed. A country that used to produce a lot of scientists, engineers, and technicians dramatically declined, and those who could emigrated to the west. So you have people in the military that couldn’t cut it in the private sector with far fewer skills and they are put in positions where graft and corruption are the only benefits to their position. Those “specialists” that a modern military relies on also aren’t receiving any training because there’s an impetus in the military to acquire hardware that can be stolen and sold on the black market. So nobody in the military makes any money training anyone and the logistics system is rigged for embezzlement not supplying their soldiers.
Russia’s failures in Ukraine remind me of the Chinese Empire’s failures during the 1st Sino-Japanese War. At that time China was in serious decline and its government, bureaucracy, military, and arms industry were a giant kleptocracy. The people were desperately poor and the only way many of them could survive was by joining the bloated state bureaucracy and robbing it blind. Their rifles were inaccurate, poor quality, and often didn’t work. Their rifle ammunition was often counterfeit or was in short supply because it had been sold on the black market. The coal for their navy was actually manure. The propellant was of poor quality and was often too old or stored improperly. The armor of their ships was of poor quality. Their shells were made from poor-quality metal and were filled with sand instead of gunpowder.
The false hugging and handshakes says much about Putin.
Don’t look in hs red eyes…hahaha
It seems Putin doesn’t visit soldiers at the front or wounded in hospitals, which could be a way to address lack of morale. Zelenskiy, on the other hand, appears regularly with his troops: the admiration goes both ways and the troops light up when he spends time with them. To Putin, the Russian soldiers are a given that don’t require him to make an effort.
@MadHatter interesting how russian propaganda “knows” where Zelenskyi is, while their beloved putler does not even respect his own soldiers and lives in bunker. That’s good — putler has to go, i’m pretty sure he will be removed by his beloved FSB ))
@Roman Vasylenko Don’t be so sure, Zele will be removed by his NATO friends much earlier. There was a video by some company that films Zele on a blue scrin and makes his avatar. Maybe he is already dead. A propos Putin today was inspecting newly drafted solders on test grounds and even shot a pair of rounds on a paper target with Zele face on it, He used a sniper rifle for that purpose because Zele is very small.
@MadHatter BTW, just reminder, you’ll reap what you sow
@Roman Vasylenko It’s good to remind this to both sides! Ukraine reaps the grapes of wrath it seeded in 1918.
I hope those soldiers can read maps, because if they take a wrong turn and enter Poland things are going to escalate really fast!
Maybe Poland should take down their highway signs too!
Poland 🇵🇱 is next 😂
@ButterLord Potentially. However is NATO not allowed to defend its members territory against belarus? Is Russia going to say Poland isn”t allowed to defend itself against Belarus?
@River’s Teeth Poland should annex Belarus.
They would probably be met with a lot of happy people.
Conscripts: The good troops are moved back behind them as they man the front lines as cannon fodder. The good troops then do the odd supportive and aggressive sortie. the conscripts get killed! You do have to feel (very) sorry for them.
Except you don’t. They have guns too.
You believe Russian conscripts are on the frontline.
because it’s the other way round.
The orcs have done badly enough in the east of Ukraine, where some locals are/were indifferent about their Ukrainian identity. If they try that move in the west of the country, that´s going to be a whole lot worse for them.
Everyone and their dog is seriously nationalist, over that side.
respect from cambodia to ukrain 🙏🙏
Look how many times she blinks literally hundreds of times a minute there’s obviously something wrong with her mentally
Still United with Ukraine 🇦🇺 🇺🇦
Why though?
Not still. United with Ukraine against the terrorists.
Yeah with words
“We are getting handled by Ukraine but let’s try to attack, cut off supplies and anger NATO more so they can get involved militarily” because that sounds like a solid strategy 😂
@Claude Maggard The Vlad thought his orcs would parade into Kiev, showered by flowers instead of artillery 😏
@Joseph Burge 🇷🇺🤡 👏🏻
You know things are bad in Russia when soldiers have to either buy their own body armor or go without.
Looks like Putin had enough body armor on for THREE ordinary soldiers. What was he afraid of?
He’s not originally a general of the air force, he’s an army general that was made a pilot and then given the title of general of the air force only about a couple of years ago.
That’s disgusting, I remember my time as a young Sergeant in the United States Marine corps, I remember our officers in our company and battalion, I used to name them, I called the battalion Commander mad Jack, he would always walk amongst us in the wind in the cold in the rain, constantly telling the company commanders train your Marines keep them up the snuff, he often warned and you better take care of them I remember a particular sergeant major, I nicknamed him do it again, after we thought we were done with the particular training exercise he said okay Marines let’s do it again. The constant training sharpened our skills everyone down to the lowest rifleman, the attention to detail and military discipline pays big big dividends. To see what is happening to these Russian troops, it’s worse than despicable, the lack of military training is bad enough (going to get a bunch of them killed sadly rather quickly) but for an , army to have to supply their own gear, telling recruits to ask their families back home to supply necessary personal gear. These soldiers are in for a horrible shock, as they are sent to an aggressive enemy battle-harden Ukrainian troops defending their Homeland, it will soon be evident who wants to fight and these young conscripts, horribly unequipped, inexperienced, unmotivated a recipe for disaster
Thank you for your SERVICE… as a PROUD Wife and Mother of a disabled vet (my husband CORPSMAN) and active duty Master Sgt. (our daughter 23 yrs in retires next yr.) It’s people like you that continue to make me PROUD of my families service and easier to SUPPORT the efforts of our MILITARY (no matter what branch) to insure PEACE and Justice for all people of the world. Bless you and keep you and our service members safe.
@Marian Lincoln and I acknowledge, it ain’t always particularly easy being a member of the United States armed forces, lots of challenges the everyday person doesn’t see, but most do it for the country, personal pride, and hey our government takes better care of our armed forces than anyone in the world
Along with them having to deal with the cold weather in the comming months.