Retired Four Star General: ‘In 50 years I’ve Never Seen Anything Like This’ | Deadline | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Retired Four Star General: ‘In 50 years I’ve Never Seen Anything Like This’ | Deadline | MSNBC 1

June 30, 2020

 

Former National Security Council member General Barry McCaffrey and former special presidential envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Brett McGurk on why they believe the national security process is broken amid reports the U.S. had intelligence that Russia offered and paid the Taliban bounty to kill U.S. troops. Aired on 6/30/2020.
73 Comments on "Retired Four Star General: ‘In 50 years I’ve Never Seen Anything Like This’ | Deadline | MSNBC"

  1. Alba Andino | June 30, 2020 at 8:03 PM | Reply

    His actions keep getting everyday, due to the fact that the GOP let him walk out free at his impeachment. By doing that they gave him freedom to do whatever he wants. And because he knows that his actions will be worsening and still the GOP won’t take actions. Why are the Republicans allowing our troops to be killed by our enemies and a pandemic.

  2. Gillian Kennedy | June 30, 2020 at 8:09 PM | Reply

    As the mother and wife of enlisted soldier’s, who’ve both been deployed to Afghanistan within the last two years.
    I’m absolutely furious 😡👿😡👿😡👿😡👿😡👿😡👿😡

  3. Don Johnson | June 30, 2020 at 8:11 PM | Reply

    Everyone with a brain knew he was a Russian asset after he committed treason May/17 in the Oval Office…

    • Jessica L | June 30, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

      Yes

    • One Pretty Cookie | June 30, 2020 at 9:42 PM | Reply

      Before that.

    • Jim Battersbee | June 30, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

      BTW, your “men and women” have been losing their lives in Afghanistan for over 18 years, more than 20,000 wounded. It never bothered you before, in fact the Pentagon has been lying about it for years.
      How come MSNBC has an endless parade of retired CIA and military schmucks being interviewed by an ex communications director for a president who lied America into a war with Iraq????
      Meanwhile, the bodies keep piling up.

  4. Mark Hessbrook | June 30, 2020 at 8:15 PM | Reply

    I’m going to have to agree with the slogan; Make America Great Again, ” IMPEACH TRUMP”

  5. WildWilly BroCro | June 30, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

    Trump OWES millions of dollars to Russian Oligarchs 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ Nobody else knows
    this 🥴⁉️ #WTF

    • Margere Lee | June 30, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      THIS IS NO SECRET, IT’S ALL PLANNED. BEFORE HIS 27O PERSON ELECTORAL COMMISSION SECRET COLLEGE SYSTEM COLLEGE PUT HIM.IN THE PEOPLE HOUSE. OVER THE PEOPLE VOTES. CORRUPTION STARTED BEFORE THE VOTES FROM BEHIND THE CURTAINS. AMEN.MARGERE BEST GRANNY LEE AMEN.

  6. Pete Song | June 30, 2020 at 8:18 PM | Reply

    Trump rally t-shirt read: I’d rather be a Russian than a Democrat. How do you repair this much divisiveness???

    • w9j15g | June 30, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      Easy. Let’s send the scum to Russia!

    • S Hyle | June 30, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      Calvin & Hobbes stfu

    • Benson | June 30, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      You get a leader that stresses working together. There is no other way.

    • T Lujan | June 30, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      @Laura Stevenson other than the raise your kids right part none of these things seem like they’d make a difference honestly.
      These world class idiots follow a parasite who thinks the noise from wind turbines causes cancer. They follow a parasite that claims human beings have a set amount of life energy and excercise wastes it killing you faster. We’ve been fact checking these idiots for years it’s done nothing. You can’t teach someone to be tall anymore than you can fix this level of stupid

    • Chris Dee | June 30, 2020 at 10:55 PM | Reply

      You pray. You pray some more. You ask everyone you know to pray with you.

  7. john beardshall | June 30, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

    all republican senators need to be defeated only Romney had courage to vote for impeachment

    • Khiem Le | June 30, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      My boy and senator Romney. It’s really funny to see a lot of my mormon friends bashing him because he’s anti Trump, but he was a savior from God’s grace against Obama.

  8. Christopher Cupp | June 30, 2020 at 8:24 PM | Reply

    Just think that this will be pushed out of the headlines next week, cause he’ll do something even worse…

    • Amy 1 | June 30, 2020 at 9:33 PM | Reply

      Wow. You are correct. Right now he’s thinking what can I do to get this horrible news off the channels. Let’s pray SCOTUS heads him off with a ruling demanding his taxes.

    • Wallace | June 30, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

      Well, that’s why he Tweeted the ‘white power’ video – to try and deflect….

    • David Gray | June 30, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      Yes, it’s his MO. All he knows is how to create outrage and chaos to cover up his last screw ups.

    • Krieghandt | June 30, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      The ruling on his taxes should come out this week or next. It may bury this story, or accentuate it. Either way, if I was a Trump election operative, I’d be polishing my resume.

    • jacq danieles | June 30, 2020 at 10:45 PM | Reply

      Elect a drama queen, expect a soap opera …

  9. Barry Fowler | June 30, 2020 at 8:44 PM | Reply

    We all know Trump has a habit of accusing others of things he’s guilty of himself. Didn’t he accuse Obama of being guilty of “Treason” a little while ago???

  10. Estelle Harrington | June 30, 2020 at 8:48 PM | Reply

    This Republican Party is Putins Party.

  11. Steven j. | June 30, 2020 at 8:52 PM | Reply

    No one else in his administration could address this? That’s why you have to get rid of all of them

    • Annette youtube | June 30, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

      …and do it Trump-style: “rough ’em up, like they used to do it!”

    • Evelyn Oppenheimer | June 30, 2020 at 10:45 PM | Reply

      EXACTLY!
      And bimbo press secretary is trying to emphasize the leak as more important than the information that was leaked! Despite the US & the world have been briefed, Trump hasn’t said anything to retaliate towards Putin … How stupid does Trump think people are??? More stupid than him???🥴

  12. 4jrgolf | June 30, 2020 at 8:54 PM | Reply

    It will take decades for this country to recover from the actions of this corrupt parasite.

  13. John Edward | June 30, 2020 at 8:57 PM | Reply

    **a bounty,, was COLLECTED BY TALIBAN TROOPS.. INDICATING AT LEAST ONE AMERICAN SOLDIER WAS MURDERED,,,**

  14. T Mackie | June 30, 2020 at 8:59 PM | Reply

    I agree with the General, “He’s an impulsive, rude and ignorant man”. But this goes even further. This is EVIL.

    • M. J. Doty | June 30, 2020 at 10:00 PM | Reply

      “Crude,” but “rude” works just as well… though I’m surprised the General didn’t expand on the list of adjectives that can be used to describe Drumpf: cowardly; deceitful; self-centered; detestable; bigoted; avaricious; misogynistic; wrathful. This is a man that has successfully animated the seven deadly sins in human form; the General should have gone a lot further than he did.

    • Lady Day | June 30, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

      It’s all about the money for Trump.

    • Annette youtube | June 30, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

      @Lady Day .. yes, money. But also Power… to feed his ego. If it was *only* about money for Trump, he could’ve had *WAY* more than he does now.

    • Rhaspun | June 30, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

      Evil and treasonous.

    • Del Ranson | June 30, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      @Neil Juggins The proper term for him is Puppet

  15. Larry Gassan | June 30, 2020 at 9:07 PM | Reply

    Never in my life did I imagine a US President being a Russian tool. The GOP Senate has blood on its hands as well.

  16. Bud Moore | June 30, 2020 at 9:07 PM | Reply

    I served under General McCaffery. If he says it, you can bet your life on it. Thanks again General Sir, from one of your former soldiers.

    • David Gray | June 30, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

      He certainly seems like a stand up guy, and no nonsense, wish more of them would speak up about this. Also, thanks for your service and i am so sorry for trump selling out your brothers and sisters in the Military.

  17. infinati | June 30, 2020 at 9:20 PM | Reply

    As Pelosi said, when it comes to Trump, “All Roads Lead to Russia.”

    • bumper321 | June 30, 2020 at 10:00 PM | Reply

      Actually she said All roads lead to Putin, even more direct!

    • Anna Mara | June 30, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

      @bumper321 all roads leads to the senate Republicans

    • fol jamb | June 30, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      @bumper321 yes, important: all roads lead to putin, not “russia”–trump is a fan of a person, not a country

    • Legion Training | June 30, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

      Piglosi has her head so far up Chinas butt, she cannot hear you. BTW, still voting for Trump, not because of anything but the joy of watching you all scream and cry for another 4 years!!
      Laughter really is the best medicine. Thank you all for a wonderful evening and do not forget to “JUMP FOR TRUMP” if you really care that much about it.

    • bumper321 | June 30, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      @Legion Training I’ll bet you’re the kind of guy (assuming you’re a guy) that could walk in on Trump screwing your wife, and as he’s going at it on top if her, he could turn to you and calmly say ‘I’m not screwing your wife, it’s all a lie’ and you’d say ‘Duh….okay. If Trump says it, it must be true!’ Pathetic lil sheep, just as Trump wants.

  18. Elisheba Mitchell | June 30, 2020 at 9:27 PM | Reply

    I have 2 nieces in Military. None in Afghanistan, but I cant help but feel like all our troops are sitting ducks.

    • David Gray | June 30, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

      Imagine risking your life in service of your country and then finding out the President sold you out to protect his Russian loans.

  19. Elizabeth Agnese | June 30, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

    “WE ARE IN TROUBLE……..” GENERAL BARRY McCAFFREY (Former National Security Council member)

  20. Marc Emson | June 30, 2020 at 9:55 PM | Reply

    “Man”?

    Donald Trump is not a “man”

    He’s an *amobea*

