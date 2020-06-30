Former National Security Council member General Barry McCaffrey and former special presidential envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Brett McGurk on why they believe the national security process is broken amid reports the U.S. had intelligence that Russia offered and paid the Taliban bounty to kill U.S. troops. Aired on 6/30/2020.
Retired Four Star General: ‘In 50 years I’ve Never Seen Anything Like This’ | Deadline | MSNBC
His actions keep getting everyday, due to the fact that the GOP let him walk out free at his impeachment. By doing that they gave him freedom to do whatever he wants. And because he knows that his actions will be worsening and still the GOP won’t take actions. Why are the Republicans allowing our troops to be killed by our enemies and a pandemic.
And with Barr at his side to protect him, he has free reign on destroying America.
As the mother and wife of enlisted soldier’s, who’ve both been deployed to Afghanistan within the last two years.
I’m absolutely furious 😡👿😡👿😡👿😡👿😡👿😡👿😡
Agreed. Thank you for your service.
I’m sorry
@Ron Cantrell Not all republicans, mind you. There are some who believe in right over wrong. The Lincoln Project, a group of republicans who produce anti-Trump campaigns. Here’s a link to their latest video. https://youtu.be/nytBEWbwOkw
@drknapp10 you dont let them. Thats thier choice in life once they are of age
@Hibiscus Syriacus the Republican Senate!!
Everyone with a brain knew he was a Russian asset after he committed treason May/17 in the Oval Office…
Yes
Before that.
BTW, your “men and women” have been losing their lives in Afghanistan for over 18 years, more than 20,000 wounded. It never bothered you before, in fact the Pentagon has been lying about it for years.
How come MSNBC has an endless parade of retired CIA and military schmucks being interviewed by an ex communications director for a president who lied America into a war with Iraq????
Meanwhile, the bodies keep piling up.
I’m going to have to agree with the slogan; Make America Great Again, ” IMPEACH TRUMP”
He’s already been impeached. Now they just need to kick his butt out the White House.
Priya Mason 👍👍👍💯💯💯💥💥💥💥
@Priya Mason we have to vote him out.
Trump OWES millions of dollars to Russian Oligarchs 🤷♂️🤷♂️🤷♂️ Nobody else knows
this 🥴⁉️ #WTF
THIS IS NO SECRET, IT’S ALL PLANNED. BEFORE HIS 27O PERSON ELECTORAL COMMISSION SECRET COLLEGE SYSTEM COLLEGE PUT HIM.IN THE PEOPLE HOUSE. OVER THE PEOPLE VOTES. CORRUPTION STARTED BEFORE THE VOTES FROM BEHIND THE CURTAINS. AMEN.MARGERE BEST GRANNY LEE AMEN.
Trump rally t-shirt read: I’d rather be a Russian than a Democrat. How do you repair this much divisiveness???
Easy. Let’s send the scum to Russia!
Calvin & Hobbes stfu
You get a leader that stresses working together. There is no other way.
@Laura Stevenson other than the raise your kids right part none of these things seem like they’d make a difference honestly.
These world class idiots follow a parasite who thinks the noise from wind turbines causes cancer. They follow a parasite that claims human beings have a set amount of life energy and excercise wastes it killing you faster. We’ve been fact checking these idiots for years it’s done nothing. You can’t teach someone to be tall anymore than you can fix this level of stupid
You pray. You pray some more. You ask everyone you know to pray with you.
all republican senators need to be defeated only Romney had courage to vote for impeachment
My boy and senator Romney. It’s really funny to see a lot of my mormon friends bashing him because he’s anti Trump, but he was a savior from God’s grace against Obama.
Just think that this will be pushed out of the headlines next week, cause he’ll do something even worse…
Wow. You are correct. Right now he’s thinking what can I do to get this horrible news off the channels. Let’s pray SCOTUS heads him off with a ruling demanding his taxes.
Well, that’s why he Tweeted the ‘white power’ video – to try and deflect….
Yes, it’s his MO. All he knows is how to create outrage and chaos to cover up his last screw ups.
The ruling on his taxes should come out this week or next. It may bury this story, or accentuate it. Either way, if I was a Trump election operative, I’d be polishing my resume.
Elect a drama queen, expect a soap opera …
We all know Trump has a habit of accusing others of things he’s guilty of himself. Didn’t he accuse Obama of being guilty of “Treason” a little while ago???
Exactly! Projection much Trumpy?
Like 4 days before this story broke
Trump is a hypocrite.
He must have said that about Obama because he already knew, they had the scoop .
I have thought that many times about Drumph. The Republican Party as well. Faux outrage over some non existent crisis. There guy does it for real and no one says a word in the republican party. I think they are cowards. They hate America. The Republican Party and trump are a cancer.
This Republican Party is Putins Party.
No one else in his administration could address this? That’s why you have to get rid of all of them
…and do it Trump-style: “rough ’em up, like they used to do it!”
EXACTLY!
And bimbo press secretary is trying to emphasize the leak as more important than the information that was leaked! Despite the US & the world have been briefed, Trump hasn’t said anything to retaliate towards Putin … How stupid does Trump think people are??? More stupid than him???🥴
It will take decades for this country to recover from the actions of this corrupt parasite.
4jrgolf He has exposed loopholes that can now be fixed. Grasping at a tiny silver lining
This country will never heal
Nathan Broggi Yes, it will.
**a bounty,, was COLLECTED BY TALIBAN TROOPS.. INDICATING AT LEAST ONE AMERICAN SOLDIER WAS MURDERED,,,**
I agree with the General, “He’s an impulsive, rude and ignorant man”. But this goes even further. This is EVIL.
“Crude,” but “rude” works just as well… though I’m surprised the General didn’t expand on the list of adjectives that can be used to describe Drumpf: cowardly; deceitful; self-centered; detestable; bigoted; avaricious; misogynistic; wrathful. This is a man that has successfully animated the seven deadly sins in human form; the General should have gone a lot further than he did.
It’s all about the money for Trump.
@Lady Day .. yes, money. But also Power… to feed his ego. If it was *only* about money for Trump, he could’ve had *WAY* more than he does now.
Evil and treasonous.
@Neil Juggins The proper term for him is Puppet
Never in my life did I imagine a US President being a Russian tool. The GOP Senate has blood on its hands as well.
His son said it when Trump was running for office. His son said they got a lot of money from Russia. People just ignored it and voted for him anyway.
@Yolanda Denny I didn’t ignore anything those trumps say. when a person tell you who they are believe them!!
Absolutely!!!
Yolanda Denny
I believe it is better for the Russians than for Saudi Arabia, which finances the Democratic. Party.
I served under General McCaffery. If he says it, you can bet your life on it. Thanks again General Sir, from one of your former soldiers.
He certainly seems like a stand up guy, and no nonsense, wish more of them would speak up about this. Also, thanks for your service and i am so sorry for trump selling out your brothers and sisters in the Military.
As Pelosi said, when it comes to Trump, “All Roads Lead to Russia.”
Actually she said All roads lead to Putin, even more direct!
@bumper321 all roads leads to the senate Republicans
@bumper321 yes, important: all roads lead to putin, not “russia”–trump is a fan of a person, not a country
Piglosi has her head so far up Chinas butt, she cannot hear you. BTW, still voting for Trump, not because of anything but the joy of watching you all scream and cry for another 4 years!!
Laughter really is the best medicine. Thank you all for a wonderful evening and do not forget to “JUMP FOR TRUMP” if you really care that much about it.
@Legion Training I’ll bet you’re the kind of guy (assuming you’re a guy) that could walk in on Trump screwing your wife, and as he’s going at it on top if her, he could turn to you and calmly say ‘I’m not screwing your wife, it’s all a lie’ and you’d say ‘Duh….okay. If Trump says it, it must be true!’ Pathetic lil sheep, just as Trump wants.
I have 2 nieces in Military. None in Afghanistan, but I cant help but feel like all our troops are sitting ducks.
Imagine risking your life in service of your country and then finding out the President sold you out to protect his Russian loans.
“WE ARE IN TROUBLE……..” GENERAL BARRY McCAFFREY (Former National Security Council member)
Such a great interview and guests. Every american needs to see and hear this video.
“Man”?
Donald Trump is not a “man”
He’s an *amobea*
plz dont insult amoebas
Under any other president, I’d say your question is ambiguous, but your point is loud and clear. And I agree wholeheartedly.