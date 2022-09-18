Recent Post
“I have Vladimir Putin here beside me and he says it wasn’t Russia and I don’t see any reason why it would be Russia.” Donald tRUMP Quote
@13muller If America is awake, the President can sleep.🙂..God bless America…1116 km from Kyiv….
🤣
@yogithebearsmokes And.. golden shower corruption on his mind!!
I think every interview I’ve seen with this general, have felt very vise and sensible.
From a layman’s view does make much sense why russian troops would use tactical nuclear weapons in ukraine knowing NATO would be activated, in fact, if a tactical nuclear were to be used it would be better to target staging areas of the weapons shipments into ukraine.
Knowing that NATO would intervene regardless of where the weapons.
If Putin is overthrown that doesn’t necessarily mean the war will end. His circle of oligarchs would have a hard time keeping a lid on dissent after he’s removed and they would have just as much to lose as Putin.
@Matt N Nato won’t dear to stick its noses in our business.
@RICK Not true if escalated by nuclear weapons. NATO would be obligated to get involved
@Mats From good points…
Gotta say. I’m not the biggest fan of Biden, but his response was both chilling and strangely respectable. Well done Joe.
@Falcon Quest facts😆😆😆
Tought the same.. Gave me the chills..
@Banti Arya drain it comfortably from an already conflated and bloated military budget. But, yes, it is there for reasons exactly like Ukraine.
When sanctions were imposed some said they were pointless and that Ukraine should sue for peace, yielding some of their territory. Those who favoured sanctions said they would take six months to bite.
That was six months ago and we’re seeing the first signs of dissent in the populace, military, oligarchs and others.
Interesting new developments. My theory for the security,prosperity and insuring of liberty for the ”’ Collective Of Global Civilization” best at this Point In Time.
Good News is that Eye Love You. Calling for an immediate ceasefire !
That stated, read the following thrice carefully and please only discerning, wise and questioning persons respond : Back in October 2019, as a World Peace Advocate, Independent Student Scholar of History, Geopolitics, Wars & Civilizations and Independent Security Analyst and Theorist HAD concluded that we ( North America, NATO member countries and THE WEST) are on a path towards WW3 due to the US-CHINA TRADE WAR begun by the Trump Administration back in early 2018, The Arrest of the CFO of Huawei Meng Whenzou by the RCMP in Canada in order to honor an extradition treaty with the USA, other geopolitical events, & the historical event known as Pearl Harbor. Concluding as an Independent Thinker, Analyst and Philosopher that we ( Humanity ) are on a Path Towards WW3 HAD created, designed & made a New Training Program produced to go hand in hand with a WW3 scenario. Thus, October 17 2019 HAD performed the 1st session of the General War Integrated Total Body Training System aka The 300 Workout integrated & in parallel to a near future timeline witch was the WW3 scenario. 93 Days later, the COVID 19 Crisis Began ! In parallel to my WW3 scenario witch is caused by a Stock Market Crash witch consequently triggers a Global Financial Collapse the Coronavirus began. Not sure what caused Covid believe it was snakes but cannot rule out another possibility. What do know is my scenario HAD a solution the creation of a New Institution : The International Citizen Integrated Social Security Force aka The Dragon Army witch am calling for the creation. Tell the Leaders of the Free World Dragon Zero’s Message : Drop Down and give Dragon 13 pushups with Love & For The Sake of World Peace.
What say ye ? Will you join the Dancing Goddess & Dragon Kingdom for World Peace ? Can u support, volunteer, bless & love Adrian Hannah Dragon’s World Peace Work???
@John That is strange you claim that. So I guess all those new contracts with USA to buy gas, reopening of power plants, building new wind mill’s, reopening of gas fields in the north sea and building solar farms. Have nothing to do with solving energy shortages?
You know. Heating plants, can all use anything else than just gas. And there is a thing called bio-fuel. And for EU, we have been working on plans to ditch Russian gas fully. It can be done, and it will be done.
Speaking of Russian raw materials. What exactly are there that we need? List them.
@Good Guys yes but still worth it if we see Russia collapse and suffer
“He who does not learn from history is doomed to repeat it”. Modern urban warefare with conventional weapons against motivated defenders cannot be won.
That’s why they turned Mariupol into a gravel pit
Additionally, Ukrainian army is educated, motivated and supported by US, EU and UK, among others. They have intelligence, weapons and training that are superior to ruzzia.
As a former history teacher, I can say that you are absolutely right. The drones alone have proven this. I give you A+. 😃
The USA is helping more than other countries in the resistance against Russia.
Thank you very much for your help, support and solidarity.
🇺🇦❤🇺🇸
@brostenen “We can all doubt our self. ” Good thinking, it’s not just something we can do but must do. It’s one to the keys to survival but when it’s time to act, act decisively.
@Mark M And we must admit when we were wrong, towards or children. Else we will bring the pad parts of our self into the next generation. And never be afraid to tell our children when we personally have f’ed up.
@John Doe There’s a whole bunch of ” hurt” souls like that. Let them whine and complain while the rest of us get on with life.
@kirrasdad Don’t let that “the truth hurts” guy get under your skin. Ukraine knows, it’s going to get tough in Europe, probably don’t need to say how tough in Ukraine. What we need to do is keep sending those weapons and realize that the eventual “peace” is going to be, for us anyway; as tough or tougher than the war. This is going to be a mess.
Joe Biden’s words sent a few chills down my spine. That was intense.
Lol !!!!!!!!!!!!🤣
@Raphael egenti Drink your koolaid.
@Peter Parker He is being extremely aggressive far more than anyone else! You should pray he is less aggressive! People do not need to die NATO needed to back down. Please educate yourself!
@Mick A right. if only he’d say “….the likes of which noone has ever seen before,” every time he speaks. the tfg base might respect him then. 🙄
@Angelina Kunkel Wtf are you talking about? 🤪
Agreed with General clark. Do not lose momentum! Putin is not smart neither strong. I respect Biden’s leadership. This is the best chance to defeat Putin.
NATO shills are so cringe lol
@George Wilson yesss you cowards you end it’s this 👌 close
yes, waiting for the russians to gear up is certainly not the right choice. pushing through to benefit on the russians weakness is a good tactic, even if they have to yield a bit later. they can deactivate russian troops and expensive equipment for now, even if they have to yield tactically. but maybe they also can establish the supply logistic fast enough as well.
lol
Waiting for russians to speak and write better english!!
Putin only knows how to deal with dissidents in one way. Hope these people are safe.
No different than smolinsky
@daniel mackay Who is smolinsky? A figment of your imagination?
They might have to leave the country and apply for asylum. They’ve put themselves in an extreme amount of danger.
Agreed with the general. Let’s pour it on and drive the Russians out of Ukraine for good. This will send a clear example to China to change course on Taiwan
@Andrea Madden WARNING. Russian Troll.
Biden Responded Like a true leader I’m proud to be an America.
I’m not exactly a fan of Biden, but wow, that response was perfect.
@don christie If by “fan”, you mean expressing gratitude that we are being led by someone competent, I’ll be a “fan” of that person all day long.
@02markcal I’ll accept that definition, but you know what I mean
@RhondaH 52% of American voters want to see Biden impeached. Rasmussen poll
Many thanks to Gen. Clark for his insightful comments on Putin, the Ukraine war and how the West should respond.
@Kristy Campbell Russian Troll?
President Biden bringing rational response at the international level, experience over showmanship.
@Shawn was that a threat or a love letter? You are pissed about Americans having nice things because why? Maybe if your government wasnt an authoritarian regime with a massively corrupt leader who doesn’t give a damn about their people, your country could have nice things too.. maybe instead of being jealous why not come here and become a citizen then make a life for yourself here where you could enjoy nice things as well… also russia can’t even control Ukraine and is currently being wrecked on the battlefields so how do you come to the conclusion that it stands even slightest chance against the US not including NATO…
@Shawn whiney baby
@Ride the Ferris Wheel dont like having a grown up in the room eh??!!
@Shawn more stupid comments! Go get a real job
Wesley Clark is always worth listening to because of his great experience on this subject. Thank you.
He is a paid liar.
@OhSnapAnon you’re a paid troller for Russia.
Get a real job, and leave Poohtin, start a new life.
Lol I am a American.
Can you please tell me what experience he has on the subject?
Between General Clark and General Petraeus, we are getting fantastic insight.
Excellent insight, Mr General👌Always a pleasure to listen to wise people.
I’m becoming more impressed with Biden lately.
It’s what he has done for the everyday Americans and not the Republican’s %.
Biden response was powerful. Like Clint Eastwood. Make my day. 😃
The thing Russia needs to think about now is not only has Russia lost its ability to effectivly attack, it has also lost its ability to defend, the world has taken note that Russia openly attacked defenceless suvilians in areas not conducive to his war but Ukraine has not done so in return earning the world’s respect
Ukraine is doing the right thing. Defending their country and nothing beyond that.
And Americans are lol remember Afghanistan 20 years we couldn’t even beat guys with stick’s.
@Camaro Drag Racing Second Generation if you think they were just “guys with sticks” you clearly don’t accurately assess the Afgani.
I’ve often had doubts about Biden, and wasn’t sure if he really earned my vote in 2020, but I sure am glad to have him leading the US response here instead of that other guy!
Are you speaking of Orange Julius? 🤣🤣🤣
@Sophia 100