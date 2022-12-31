Recent Post
Dear Mr. Putin : No offence but these are not Economic Sanctions per se . These are Special Financial Operations custom designed to help grow your Economy over the long term and to weed out any inefficiencies.
Sincerely yours, the people of North America, EU, NATO/OTAN and Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand
LOL
笑
It’s the meeting for the annexation of Russia 🤣🤣
Or annexation of Taiwan and Ukraine 🤣🤣🤣
I think Xi and China should just outright Annex, the whole of Siberia seeing how Putin is preoccupied with Ukraine.
China is not a bully state like US..
Xi and China love it that Putin and Russia are being degraded Militarily. I have noticed how they claim to be on Putin’s side but haven’t given him any weapons like Iran and N.Korea.
Mr Putin, I see you have moved a great number of tanks and munitions from the East of your country and shipped to the West. That’s very interesting…
funny i thought putin would be on the frontlines enjoying his war…
“Experts” keep repeating old arguments that no longer hold true
Two world leaders trump bowed down to but Biden doesn’t.
You have that backwards
Your racist and a insurrectionist.
And don’t forget Trump love letters with Kim Jun
@RABID CUJO CRAZY nope he has that exactly right
First, they turn winter to a weapon now the air itself lol
Czara and Emporers are like that. Shabby stuff.
Give Ukraine the weapons so they can get Russia out of their country and the war can end.
good to hear from the general
!!!
why do you think so? like why do you think anything he sais is imroptant and makes a differecne stewart?do you live in a basement?
Weak corrupt state supports even weaker and more corrupt state. They will fall together then 😂
Give Ukraine what it freaking needs to end this damn war.
They don’t want to lol. It’s only made to profit the weapon manufacturers aka the politicians. Just enough to not lose and just enough to not win. If Ukraine starts winning Russia will use nukes
Damn those Ukrainians are badasses, I’m so surprised with their spirit
Ya those racist currupt criminals can really fight. I give them that.
Glory to 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦💪💪💪💪
Just give them what’s needed to end this whilst ukranians are still prepared to keep fighting. We cannot negotiate with a man like Putin and he needs to watch his military get pushed out and kept out.
Stand with the brave Ukrainians defending their homeland and freedom against barbaric criminal state Putin Russia.
All Putin’s video meetings look the same as this one. This is not an ‘attempt’ of anything, just a scheduled meeting between leaders.
The ex general said that Russia ‘lost its offensive capability’. Clark must be completely senile to say that.
It’s not that Russia lost any capability, it’s that Ukraine gained more weapons, mercenaries and other help to more successfuly fight the Russians.
NATO is the money, state of the art weapons, intelligence, military knowledge and best-trained soldiers. Ukraine has been given all of that, to a degree. This is a proxy war if there ever was one, with a limited direct conflict between Russia and NATO at times (e.g. UK special forces operations in Ukraine, reported by the British press).
The United States of America and President Biden will make sure Ukraine has all the support it needs.💯🇺🇲🇺🇦
Ukraine: “we are proud to possess the US Patriot Missile defense system”
But you won’t shot down 15k $ drone with 4 million $ patriot missiles
@SANIDUL ISLAM thats not what patrio missiles are for. the patriots are security incase the terrorist Putin plans nuclear weapons or iskander ballistic missiles.