34 comments

  1. Dear Mr. Putin : No offence but these are not Economic Sanctions per se . These are Special Financial Operations custom designed to help grow your Economy over the long term and to weed out any inefficiencies.

    Sincerely yours, the people of North America, EU, NATO/OTAN and Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand

    Reply

  3. I think Xi and China should just outright Annex, the whole of Siberia seeing how Putin is preoccupied with Ukraine.

    Reply

    2. Xi and China love it that Putin and Russia are being degraded Militarily. I have noticed how they claim to be on Putin’s side but haven’t given him any weapons like Iran and N.Korea.

      Reply

  4. Mr Putin, I see you have moved a great number of tanks and munitions from the East of your country and shipped to the West. That’s very interesting…

    Reply

    1. why do you think so? like why do you think anything he sais is imroptant and makes a differecne stewart?do you live in a basement?

      Reply

    1. They don’t want to lol. It’s only made to profit the weapon manufacturers aka the politicians. Just enough to not lose and just enough to not win. If Ukraine starts winning Russia will use nukes

      Reply

  14. Just give them what’s needed to end this whilst ukranians are still prepared to keep fighting. We cannot negotiate with a man like Putin and he needs to watch his military get pushed out and kept out.

    Reply

  16. All Putin’s video meetings look the same as this one. This is not an ‘attempt’ of anything, just a scheduled meeting between leaders.
    The ex general said that Russia ‘lost its offensive capability’. Clark must be completely senile to say that.
    It’s not that Russia lost any capability, it’s that Ukraine gained more weapons, mercenaries and other help to more successfuly fight the Russians.
    NATO is the money, state of the art weapons, intelligence, military knowledge and best-trained soldiers. Ukraine has been given all of that, to a degree. This is a proxy war if there ever was one, with a limited direct conflict between Russia and NATO at times (e.g. UK special forces operations in Ukraine, reported by the British press).

    Reply

  17. The United States of America and President Biden will make sure Ukraine has all the support it needs.💯🇺🇲🇺🇦

    Reply

    2. @SANIDUL ISLAM thats not what patrio missiles are for. the patriots are security incase the terrorist Putin plans nuclear weapons or iskander ballistic missiles.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.