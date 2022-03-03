62 comments

    2. Why don’t USA and EU impose sanctions on Israel when Israel invades Palestine? Congratulations.Russia.

      Reply

    3. Putin the villain.
      Trudeau the blackface
      Biden the pedosenile.
      Zelensky the leader.
      Trump the tweeter maniac.

      Reply

    4. @Arabic Reja USA funding Russia, we paid them 17 billions in 2021 for oil!
      And guess what we still buying it:)

      Reply

  3. Time and again, I am in complete admiration for Ukrainian people. And he’s right, it’s more than just freedom, they’re fighting for the continued existence of their history.

    Reply

    1. It’s China’s🇨🇳 fault.
      – Xi “tha motha fakar” Jin ping gave Putin a “No Limit” support prior to this invasion.

      Reply

  4. Praying for your safety. May you and all working/fighting for Ukraine survive this war to live happily with all your loved ones, in this world you helped. Keep strong! ❤️

    Reply

    2. German player Mesut Ozil tweeted in solidarity with the Palestinians Then the media in all European countries and America said that he mixes politics with sports. And they insulted him.. Russia is bombing Russia (FIFA vs. Russia, European Football Association against Russia, all players in the world are in solidarity With Ukraine.. Where was FIFA when Israel bombed Gaza and killed the children!!!! The West is hypocritical

      Reply

    4. Prayers has never in the history of our specie had any impact on the real world.
      No children has been fed because someone prayed, no bullets have stopped because someone prayed and no wars ever ended because someone prayed.
      Praying is just the act of doing nothing but sitting still and talking to a fantasy figure.

      Reply

  5. This was really hard to watch. This man has a lot of pride and a lot to be proud of. You can see the pain in this mans eyes. You can see the extreme hurt and pain in every single word he spoke. He is a hero. All Ukrainians are showing that they are hero’s. Period. Glory to Ukraine and its people. 🇺🇦

    Reply

    3. German player Mesut Ozil tweeted in solidarity with the Palestinians Then the media in all European countries and America said that he mixes politics with sports. And they insulted him.. Russia is bombing Russia (FIFA vs. Russia, European Football Association against Russia, all players in the world are in solidarity With Ukraine.. Where was FIFA when Israel bombed Gaza and killed the children!!!! The West is hypocritical

      Reply

  6. You can see the torture and internal conflict on his face and hear it in his voice. ❤️‍🩹 Stay strong, 🇺🇦.

    Reply

    1. @Patriotz Finder find actual footage of them destroying civilian’s property! Unless there’s footage, it’s made up by the fake news! Ukraine has been attacking a sovereign nation for 8 years straight! Russia went in to save them! That a fact of history! Your fake news BS can’t change that!

      Reply

    2. @Excalibur why? It’s not my fight. My fight is against the fake news propaganda that is destroying western civilization! Of which you a part of, for gullibly believing everything the fake news tells you. You’re no better than a goldfish!

      Reply

    4. @Don’t be a Vax junkie Back under the bridge with you! There are three goats on their way – look out for the third one, it is a doozy.

      Reply

    5. @RAJU AHAMED russia may win militarily but will definitely loose diplomatically,economically, ideologically..this is the beginning of russian journey to the stone age.

      Reply

  7. That’s what bravery and patriotism looks like. Much respect and admiration. May he, his family, and the Ukrainian people stay safe and overcome. 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦

    Reply

    1. @king power are you feeling good about hitting copy/paste with the exact same reply on every comment on this video? Try an original thought to each objective response.

      Reply

    2. Why don’t USA and EU impose sanctions on Israel when Israel invades Palestine? Congratulations.Russia.

      Reply

    4. Putin the villain.
      Trudeau the blackface
      Biden the pedosenile.
      Zelensky the leader.
      Trump the tweeter maniac.

      Reply

    5. @Muddy Water they were never free not in their hearts and minds. They would have fought for it, the majority of them wanted to flee. That’s the difference.

      Reply

  8. Oleksandr Usyk, current Ukrainian world heavyweight champion, have also decided to put his future title bouts on hold to fight for his country. How sad. There are many people like him who would’ve had a bright future (and still could) if only a little Russian Napoleon would just keep his ambitions in check.

    Reply

    2. No he is just a man in a horrible situation. And at a terrible crossroads. There is nothing “amazing” about being put in such a condition. Pray for the safety & wellbeing of all who have been put at such a crossroads against their will & who have been left no choice but to fight.

      Reply

    3. German player Mesut Ozil tweeted in solidarity with the Palestinians Then the media in all European countries and America said that he mixes politics with sports. And they insulted him.. Russia is bombing Russia (FIFA vs. Russia, European Football Association against Russia, all players in the world are in solidarity With Ukraine.. Where was FIFA when Israel bombed Gaza and killed the children!!!! The West is hypocritical

      Reply

  10. No matter the outcome his decision to fight for truth and freedom will be remembered by his family and many more people- he is amazing to me. Please stay safe!!

    Reply

  13. Absolutely heartbreaking. Wish him all the luck in the world and a welcoming return back to his family! ❤️🇺🇦

    Reply

    1. German player Mesut Ozil tweeted in solidarity with the Palestinians Then the media in all European countries and America said that he mixes politics with sports. And they insulted him.. Russia is bombing Russia (FIFA vs. Russia, European Football Association against Russia, all players in the world are in solidarity With Ukraine.. Where was FIFA when Israel bombed Gaza and killed the children!!!! The West is hypocritical

      Reply

  15. Im teary eyed 😢 Ukrinians are resolute, admirable ; loyalty to the country above all for them.

    Reply

    1. He’s a hero ❤ hope more celebrities can be like him. Say no to war! Do you have anyone in Ukraine?

      Reply

  16. “Of course she was mad.”
    Loving what I’m learning about Ukrainians. What a beautiful group of people.

    Reply

  17. This might be the most honest and genuine interview I’ve ever seen. Sergiy, you are amongst the handful of people I admire most in all the world.

    Reply

  18. I am astonished by the integrity and courage of Ukrainians… My heart and Soul goes for you people… God be with you

    Reply

  19. The tortured internal struggle he expresses is more poignant than if he cavalierly said this was easy, or said something like American school teacher turned spy Nathan Hale said just before he was hanged by the British: “I only regret I have one life to give for my country.”
    He wants to see his family again. He feels like he is betraying them by leaving them, just as he felt he would be betraying his country by not leaving them.
    He wants to return to his wife and children alive and well so that, in the end, he will not have harmed them by leaving.
    He is not going as a man with nothing to lose, but with everything to lose.
    And, yet, he goes, willingly and non-begrudgingly, but by no means eagerly.
    His full realization of all that is at stake, not denying it or pushing it out of his mind, is what makes this so poignant.

    Reply

  20. His wife, children and all of his family should be so proud of this man. More strength to you.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.