My heart goes out to him, his family, and Ukraine 🇺🇦 😢
@Easy Money Exactly
Why don’t USA and EU impose sanctions on Israel when Israel invades Palestine? Congratulations.Russia.
Putin the villain.
Trudeau the blackface
Biden the pedosenile.
Zelensky the leader.
Trump the tweeter maniac.
@Arabic Reja USA funding Russia, we paid them 17 billions in 2021 for oil!
And guess what we still buying it:)
@did a thing oh don’t worry no one expects surrender……
May your aim be true and the enemy be blind to your presence! SLAVA UKRAINI! STAND!
Susan Gordon.. also YEB VAS to Putin!!!
@Carol Hill 👏🏾👏🏻👏👏🏾👏🏻👏 WELL SAID!
Amen amen 🙏🏾 in the name of Jesus.
Time and again, I am in complete admiration for Ukrainian people. And he’s right, it’s more than just freedom, they’re fighting for the continued existence of their history.
It’s China’s🇨🇳 fault.
– Xi “tha motha fakar” Jin ping gave Putin a “No Limit” support prior to this invasion.
Praying for your safety. May you and all working/fighting for Ukraine survive this war to live happily with all your loved ones, in this world you helped. Keep strong! ❤️
German player Mesut Ozil tweeted in solidarity with the Palestinians Then the media in all European countries and America said that he mixes politics with sports. And they insulted him.. Russia is bombing Russia (FIFA vs. Russia, European Football Association against Russia, all players in the world are in solidarity With Ukraine.. Where was FIFA when Israel bombed Gaza and killed the children!!!! The West is hypocritical
Bullshit!
Prayers has never in the history of our specie had any impact on the real world.
No children has been fed because someone prayed, no bullets have stopped because someone prayed and no wars ever ended because someone prayed.
Praying is just the act of doing nothing but sitting still and talking to a fantasy figure.
This was really hard to watch. This man has a lot of pride and a lot to be proud of. You can see the pain in this mans eyes. You can see the extreme hurt and pain in every single word he spoke. He is a hero. All Ukrainians are showing that they are hero’s. Period. Glory to Ukraine and its people. 🇺🇦
This is PROPAGANDA.
The rest of the world is not doing enough to stop Putin.
You can see the torture and internal conflict on his face and hear it in his voice. ❤️🩹 Stay strong, 🇺🇦.
@Patriotz Finder find actual footage of them destroying civilian’s property! Unless there’s footage, it’s made up by the fake news! Ukraine has been attacking a sovereign nation for 8 years straight! Russia went in to save them! That a fact of history! Your fake news BS can’t change that!
@Excalibur why? It’s not my fight. My fight is against the fake news propaganda that is destroying western civilization! Of which you a part of, for gullibly believing everything the fake news tells you. You’re no better than a goldfish!
@Don’t be a Vax junkie Sure they are… Stay Putin’s calling horn!
@Don’t be a Vax junkie Back under the bridge with you! There are three goats on their way – look out for the third one, it is a doozy.
@RAJU AHAMED russia may win militarily but will definitely loose diplomatically,economically, ideologically..this is the beginning of russian journey to the stone age.
That’s what bravery and patriotism looks like. Much respect and admiration. May he, his family, and the Ukrainian people stay safe and overcome. 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦
@king power are you feeling good about hitting copy/paste with the exact same reply on every comment on this video? Try an original thought to each objective response.
@RAJU AHAMED … the world should have given the Israelis southern California.
@Muddy Water they were never free not in their hearts and minds. They would have fought for it, the majority of them wanted to flee. That’s the difference.
Oleksandr Usyk, current Ukrainian world heavyweight champion, have also decided to put his future title bouts on hold to fight for his country. How sad. There are many people like him who would’ve had a bright future (and still could) if only a little Russian Napoleon would just keep his ambitions in check.
This is heartbreaking, but also so inspiring! This man is Amazing!!
😢Yes😢💙
No he is just a man in a horrible situation. And at a terrible crossroads. There is nothing “amazing” about being put in such a condition. Pray for the safety & wellbeing of all who have been put at such a crossroads against their will & who have been left no choice but to fight.
No matter the outcome his decision to fight for truth and freedom will be remembered by his family and many more people- he is amazing to me. Please stay safe!!
This man is a hero. His bravery is beyond limits..Praying for Ukraine people.
No, he is an actor.
@Y K you know you should try to find a soul…
@Y K you are not well…
hope Putin sends this Nato simp to Siberia.
Integrity and truth is greater than fear and lies. He has already won.
Absolutely heartbreaking. Wish him all the luck in the world and a welcoming return back to his family! ❤️🇺🇦
I wish him to unite with his family safe and sound. I’m crying.
Im teary eyed 😢 Ukrinians are resolute, admirable ; loyalty to the country above all for them.
He’s a hero ❤ hope more celebrities can be like him. Say no to war! Do you have anyone in Ukraine?
“Of course she was mad.”
Loving what I’m learning about Ukrainians. What a beautiful group of people.
This might be the most honest and genuine interview I’ve ever seen. Sergiy, you are amongst the handful of people I admire most in all the world.
I am astonished by the integrity and courage of Ukrainians… My heart and Soul goes for you people… God be with you
The tortured internal struggle he expresses is more poignant than if he cavalierly said this was easy, or said something like American school teacher turned spy Nathan Hale said just before he was hanged by the British: “I only regret I have one life to give for my country.”
He wants to see his family again. He feels like he is betraying them by leaving them, just as he felt he would be betraying his country by not leaving them.
He wants to return to his wife and children alive and well so that, in the end, he will not have harmed them by leaving.
He is not going as a man with nothing to lose, but with everything to lose.
And, yet, he goes, willingly and non-begrudgingly, but by no means eagerly.
His full realization of all that is at stake, not denying it or pushing it out of his mind, is what makes this so poignant.
His wife, children and all of his family should be so proud of this man. More strength to you.