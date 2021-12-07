Returning Resident Arlington Myers Turns Good Samaritan | TVJ News – Dec 6 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
15 comments
He is truly a good Samaritan! I thought it was only a click bait story at first but after listening to him I find that he is a God send!
Hope they don’t kill him
So sad
I was thinking the same thing
Monet should not stand in the way of medical treatment… but remember we are talking about Jamaica.
Well done Sir. Giving is always more rewarding than receiving.
He touched my heart
God will bless him.
Walk good brother. Them people down yah will still dun yuh and nobody won’t bat an eye.
May the Lord continue to bless him abundantly
God bless this gentleman may God give you long life and prosperity
God bless you.
God bless you
Stay safe daddy. Sometimes you have to do things in silence as much as you want to reach out to others
God bless you always, too many people die from wants,
Well done , good Samaritan, stay safe..God Blessed you more and more.