The late Rep. Elijah Cummings was honored on Thursday at the U.S. Capitol where his body lies in state. Reverend Al Sharpton notes that it was a historic ceremony as Cummings was the first African American elected official to lie in state. “It showed the best in the country when people can disagree, but come together to honor a statesman who really served this country," Sharpton says. Aired on 10/25/19.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Rev. Al Sharpton: Democrats, GOP Put Differences Aside To Honor Cummings | Morning Joe | MSNBC