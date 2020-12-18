Rev. Barber: This Is Going To Require Long Term, Fundamental Transformation | The ReidOut | MSNBC

December 18, 2020

 

On the need for more stimulus checks and Covid relief, Rev. William Barber says he’s calling for a 14 point plan, and that tackling the many problems will require ‘long term, fundamental transformation.’ Aired on 12/17/2020.
37 Comments on "Rev. Barber: This Is Going To Require Long Term, Fundamental Transformation | The ReidOut | MSNBC"

  1. Ro G | December 17, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

    The saddest thing about this whole pandemic is that 300,000 Americans died and a huge portion of this country simply does not care.

    • hpqz hpqz | December 17, 2020 at 11:20 PM | Reply

      @josef jerbils : Most people have lost count of how many times that wet dream dried up on a courtroom floor.
      Time for you to try your luck JACKA$$!

    • Frail Bones Biden | December 17, 2020 at 11:21 PM | Reply

      @Trumpocalypse No MORON you were supposed to give me the facts if I am wrong! Simply saying I am wrong doesn’t really mean a lot! You must have went to kindergarten and declared yourself a doctor like Jill Biden! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🥰🤣🤣🤣🥰🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🥰

    • Luther Henry | December 18, 2020 at 12:01 AM | Reply

      Mr Biden will not accomplish anything
      Until he stop the poison from attacking the country..that beening
      Trump and his enablers..the man has become a pure plague ..

    • Luther Henry | December 18, 2020 at 12:23 AM | Reply

      @josef jerbils go back to school. Take
      Some history classes with Insights
      Of the constitution of
      The United states of America because now you’re talking but saying nothing.

    • Luther Henry | December 18, 2020 at 12:23 AM | Reply

      @josef jerbils go back to school. Take
      Some history classes with Insights
      Of the constitution of
      The United states of America because now you’re talking but saying nothing.

  2. GO GATORS | December 17, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

    Imagine if Trump and the Republicans worked to fight covid as hard as they did trying to overturning the election….

    • Trumpocalypse | December 17, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      @josef jerbils Maybe that’s true about Demorats, but it’s definitely not true about Democrats. It’s pretty rich that you accuse someone else of lying and having fragile feelings after the infantile display put on by Trump and the Republicans over this election that they so convincingly lost.

    • hpqz hpqz | December 17, 2020 at 11:44 PM | Reply

      @josef jerbils : Are you in your safe space with some tissues jerbil ?
      Something way over 22,000 instances of straight up lying and deliberate misrepresentation of the facts by the wannabe dictator you adore.
      Not presidential material, as the outcome of the most secure election in American history clearly demonstrated.

    • Big Boomer | December 17, 2020 at 11:44 PM | Reply

      I would have never even been an issue if they had actually done their jobs right

    • AnythingAuto | December 17, 2020 at 11:48 PM | Reply

      If that was the case,,,,,, 1 month in,,,,,,,, Americans would be asking “What is Covid?”

      Covid reminds me of Hurricane Katrina.
      People dying on the streets from heat and no water, while Bush Jr flew over in Air Force One looking down on the city.
      That one instance should have been a window into what to expect from a poor leader handling a HUGE ISSUE!

    • Sean M | December 18, 2020 at 2:16 AM | Reply

      imagine if the flu was not down 98% this year…….. where would covid be?

  3. AllNiteLemonade | December 17, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

    – *If you could reason with Trump supporters They wouldn’t be Trump supporters* – .

  4. Damage Control Specialist | December 17, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

    Reverend Barber is awesome! I love this man because of the selfless love he has for everyone.

  5. lolita seymour | December 17, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

    Is this a long recovery what will happen to American workers no job no money to pay rent no food for family what will happen to this country please help us Americans to survive now amen

    • josef jerbils | December 17, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      Regulations and taxes on AMERICAN job creators are taking it’s toll. Trump tried to reverse this but had to fight against every Democrat and RINO planted by Obama.

  6. 0870dawn | December 17, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

    Newly elected President Biden and VP Harris are a starting point, they cannot quick fix everything.

    • josef jerbils | December 17, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      They couldn’t run water if someone turned it on for them.

    • 0870dawn | December 17, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      @josef jerbils, clean water or polluted water?

    • hpqz hpqz | December 17, 2020 at 11:51 PM | Reply

      @josef jerbils : Good government is made up of thousands of people. Biden is picking some smart capable people.
      Trump is known for getting rid of smart capable people.
      Cleaning up the mess left by the brown noser’s he replaced them will be the first order of business come 12:01 p.m. January 20th 2021.

  7. Cali Tara | December 17, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

  8. Tugboat Annie | December 17, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

    Yes! Thank you, thank you, thank you, Reverend.

  9. Aaron Arturo | December 17, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

  10. mary jones | December 17, 2020 at 10:45 PM | Reply

    brilliantly and beautifully said, ty rev barber and ms reid!

  11. Ricky Abdiel | December 17, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

  12. Company Confidential | December 17, 2020 at 11:15 PM | Reply

    Much respect to the Reverend. Jesus said the gospel was first to the poor.

  13. Kevin Offutt | December 17, 2020 at 11:18 PM | Reply

    The only way true change will continue to happen is if GEORGIA votes both Democrats into the Senate!💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸

    • AnythingAuto | December 17, 2020 at 11:51 PM | Reply

      Ossoff and Warnock 2021,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, COME ON GEORGIA. The choice is simple.

      You want Supermen,,,, to help save America,,,,, or Bank Robbers,,,,, to rob it blind?

  14. Doris Hruska | December 17, 2020 at 11:19 PM | Reply

    The next revolution will be by votes, not bullets. Hungry bellies don’t forget.

  15. X | December 17, 2020 at 11:23 PM | Reply

    “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” -JESUS
    ‭‭John‬ ‭14:6‬

  16. Big Boomer | December 17, 2020 at 11:43 PM | Reply

    Yes… but it’s important we stay on track and not let them keep derailing us every time we make progress for the better life for all Americans

  17. AnythingAuto | December 17, 2020 at 11:45 PM | Reply

    I pray they record those meetings for ALL to see!
    With todays technology, their is no reason all Americans cannot attend, even if not in person.

  18. Rudy Colludy Ghouliani | December 17, 2020 at 11:58 PM | Reply

    Whats the #1 cause of death in America?

    Cancer?

    Drug overdoses?

    Car accidents?

    Gun violence?

    Illegal Alien abductions?

    Covid-19?

    tRumpism?

  19. Sean M | December 18, 2020 at 2:20 AM | Reply

    yea reported for “constantly referencing skin color….. therefore promoting racist ideology.”

  20. MVVpro | December 18, 2020 at 2:32 AM | Reply

    What a novel approach, ending poverty. It just might work, as more people having money to spend means the economy grows, while only rich people getting all of the money means it shrinks.

