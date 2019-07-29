Reverend Al Sharpton: We Know Who Trump Is; What Will We Do About It? | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
July 29, 2019

 

The Rev. Al Sharpton calls into Morning Joe to discuss new tweets from the president referring to Sharpton as a con man and troublemaker. Rev. Sharpton discusses his history with Trump.
42 Comments on "Reverend Al Sharpton: We Know Who Trump Is; What Will We Do About It? | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Ken Rimmer | July 29, 2019 at 10:43 AM | Reply

    ’45’ is so appropriate for Trump, his base hovers around 45%, he’s barely half a man, I think he is even 45th on the good to bad Presidents list and that’s about how often he gets it right..

    • Isreal Emunah | July 29, 2019 at 11:12 AM | Reply

      Christian white supremacy at it’s best, for there time is almost at hand, WW3 is going to start.

    • Ken Rimmer | July 29, 2019 at 11:19 AM | Reply

      Isreal Emunah though it’s clear as day some want it to.. It’s up to ordinary people to make sure it doesn’t.. That means getting rid of losers like Trump, Pompeo, Abrams, Pense, Bolton and yes that ‘lovely’ Nikki Hailey.. And a host of others..

    • Here comes the sun | July 29, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

      And, there’s the gun, which he loves.

  2. Florian Held | July 29, 2019 at 10:44 AM | Reply

    The Detrumpification wave is heading from Baltimore!

  3. HJ T | July 29, 2019 at 10:49 AM | Reply

    Impeach prosecute imprison the narcissistic ranting draft dodging fool now.

  4. Cheryl Clark | July 29, 2019 at 10:50 AM | Reply

    McConnell needs to resign 😡 now!!!!

  5. Cheryl Clark | July 29, 2019 at 10:51 AM | Reply

    Americans need to protest to start impeachment inquirys on Trump like Puerto Rico got Rossello to resign 😡!!!!

    • Beverly Inkster | July 29, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

      Big John yes big John that’s how Hitler started in the 30’s spreading hate and fear do you think all the Germans started out evil ? No they just didn’t do anything and cheered him on breathing life into hatred and division, is this what America has become ? Is evil winning ? As far as I’m concerned anyone who votes for evil is complicit in the fall of America, shame on all of them , I want the America I know and love back I want the evil man in the White removed before he causes anymore damage I wonder how many Anne Frank’s there are right now in fear because of ice raids ? Calling all Americans to stand up for freedom and democracy.

    • cyanleopard | July 29, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      To be fair there are weekly protest against Trump. However in the end the governor left office because that’s what was best for the people. Trump will have to be dragged out of office. Hopefully on a set of cuffs.

    • Mistoiny | July 29, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      So true…this is so outrageous to live with this clown

    • cyanleopard | July 29, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      Mistoiny it’s like living in the Twilight Zone.

  6. Smokn Bear | July 29, 2019 at 10:52 AM | Reply

    … Trump knows all the crooks. Good to expose them!

  7. HJ T | July 29, 2019 at 10:53 AM | Reply

    trump needs to have his orange puckered pie hole bashed in so his yellow teeth get lodged in his throat.

  8. Cheryl Clark | July 29, 2019 at 10:54 AM | Reply

    Democrats please stop fighting and Unite to help save our Democracy!!!!!

  9. NPC AFRO | July 29, 2019 at 11:01 AM | Reply

    *This country’s biggest infestation problem is at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.*

  10. Real Patriot | July 29, 2019 at 11:03 AM | Reply

    *Acting chief of staff — and the worst version of Simon the Chipmunk — Mick Mulvaney.*

  11. Progressive Humanist | July 29, 2019 at 11:15 AM | Reply

    Time for WE THE PEOPLE to #RiseUp and “Puerto Rico” this lawless, un-American regime! Drive it from power via massive protest.

    That’s the only way to drive fascism from power: voting won’t help at a certain point because it is rigged. (2018 could very well have been our last free and fair election for some time…and even it was heavily influenced in the GOP’s favor…for instance, the Senate received 12 million more votes for dems than repubs, yet the GOP picked up 2 seats because of gerrymandering).

  12. Rosita A. Huff | July 29, 2019 at 11:19 AM | Reply

    The ONLY way out of this mess is voting him out! Let him go back from where he came from. He did nothing for this great country…..nothing to make lifes better…nothing ! 2-3 jobs for people…and they are still poor! He is a total failure!

  13. Joshua Dunne | July 29, 2019 at 11:19 AM | Reply

    It’s not just US cities. Trump had a go at London too.

  14. mitchetdougretired11 | July 29, 2019 at 11:21 AM | Reply

    Hey what’s happening with the Epstein case? Attention not on this lately! What’s up?

  15. mitchetdougretired11 | July 29, 2019 at 11:23 AM | Reply

    Some say Trump’s hotels are infested with rodents! And crickets!

    • Big John | July 29, 2019 at 11:27 AM | Reply

      The ones who say that are the poor, uneducated low lifes from Baltimore who could never afford to spend a night in a Trump Hotel.

    • Power corrupts | July 29, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

      The New York health inspectors found a rat and rodent infested mess when they visited his restaurant in Manhattan.

  16. Diane Owen | July 29, 2019 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    People continue to expect sanity from lunatic trump. Go figure…

  17. Here comes the sun | July 29, 2019 at 11:41 AM | Reply

    He stopped giving the Dems money when it didn’t buy him what he wanted. Then he drug a dollar bill through a trailer park and he hooked the repugnicons hook, line and sinker. 🌊🦈

  18. Marilyn Ines Rodriguez | July 29, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    I will not lower my expectations on the character of the USA President. He’s got to go. Vote 2020

  19. John O | July 29, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    VOTE Blue!! Trump will only face justice when the gop are tossed out

  20. Tessmage Tessera | July 29, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    *Seen enough horror..? Then vote against every single Republican, in every single election, for the rest of your lives.*

